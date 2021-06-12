What's the quickest way to trial a function you're exporting?
Doing this in your shell?
$node
>require('./your_file').addOneTo(3)
4
No. That's annoying. And you have to repeat it all every time you change
your_file.js.
Rather insert the following at the end of
your_file.js to expose its exports to the command line:
require('make-runnable');
That's it. Now you can do:
$node your_file.js addOneTo 3
4
Call your function with several args:
node [your_file] [function_name] firstArg secondArg
Or call it with a single object:
node [your_file] [function_name] --key1 value1 --key2 value2
Let's say you have the following file:
your_file.js
module.exports = {
addTogether: function(x,y){
return x + y
}, doSomethingWithObject: function(object){
object.newKey = "easy AF";
return object;
}, simpleValue: 'also works'
};
require('make-runnable');
You can now do the following:
$sh
node your_file.js addTogether 1 2
> 3
node your_file.js doSomethingWithObject --x 1 --y hello
> {x: 1, y: 'hello', newKey: 'easy AF'}
node your_file.js simpleValue
> also works
require.main === module is used to check if the module is being run directly, or imported.
process.argv so that the target function may be called with the desired arguments.
Just leave off the function name, like so:
say_hello.js
module.exports = function(){console.log('hello');};
$sh
node say_hello.js
> hello
The output is automatically printed.
Promise returned by a function
That happens automatically.
--------make-runnable-output-------- frame from printed output
You can pass in a custom option to
make-runnable to remove that, like this:
require('make-runnable/custom')({
printOutputFrame: false
})
While you can pass a single object, or multiple primitives, multiple objects are not currently supported. PRs welcome!