A Happy Note

If you are using Node.js version 15+, the correct promise behaviour is already implemented and Node.js will safely behave on unhandled rejections similarly to its uncaught exception behaviour. If you are only using Node.js v15+ there is no need to use this module.

If you need to support older versions of Node.js - it is a good idea to use this module to ensure future compatibility with modern Node.js versions where the safe behaviour is the default one.

What this is

A node.js module to make the use of promises safe. It implements the deprecation DEP0018 of Node.js in versions 6+. Using Promises without this module might cause file descriptor and memory leaks.

It is important that this module is only used in top-level program code, not in reusable modules!

The Problem

Node.js crashes if there is an uncaught exception, while it does not crash if there is an 'unhandledRejection' , i.e. a Promise without a .catch() handler.

If you are using promises, you should attach a .catch() handler synchronously.

As an example, the following server will leak a file descriptor because of a missing .catch() handler:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const server = http.createServer(handle) server.listen( 3000 ) function handle ( req, res ) { doStuff() .then( ( body ) => { res.end(body) }) } function doStuff ( ) { if ( Math .random() < 0.5 ) { return Promise .reject( new Error ( 'kaboom' )) } return Promise .resolve( 'hello world' ) }

The Solution

make-promises-safe installs an process.on('unhandledRejection') handler that prints the stacktrace and exits the process with an exit code of 1, just like any uncaught exception.

Install

npm install make-promises-safe --save

Usage

require ( 'make-promises-safe' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) const server = http.createServer(handle) server.listen( 3000 ) function handle ( req, res ) { doStuff() .then( ( body ) => { res.end(body) }) } function doStuff ( ) { if ( Math .random() < 0.5 ) { return Promise .reject( new Error ( 'kaboom' )) } return Promise .resolve( 'hello world' ) }

as a preloader

You can add this behavior to any Node.js application by using it as a preloader:

node -r make-promises-safe server .js

with core dumps

You can also create a core dump when an unhandled rejection occurs:

require ( 'make-promises-safe' ) .abort = true

With custom logging

You can add a custom logger to log errors in your own format. To do this override the logError property with a function that takes a single Error parameter. This defaults to console.error .

const makePromisesSafe = require ( 'make-promises-safe' ); makePromisesSafe.logError = function ( err ) { }

License

MIT