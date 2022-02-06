openbase logo
mpc

make-plural-compiler

by Eemeli Aro
6.0.0 (see all)

Translates Unicode CLDR pluralization rules to executable JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

631

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Make-plural Monorepo

This is a monorepo providing the following npm packages:

Developing

git clone https://github.com/eemeli/make-plural.git
cd make-plural
npm install
npm run build

Note that with the v5 release, the compiler and CLI were split from the canonical make-plural package, and the project is now managed with Lerna.

