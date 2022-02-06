This is a monorepo providing the following npm packages:
make-plural-compiler - Translates Unicode CLDR pluralization rules to executable JavaScript
make-plural-cli - Command-line interface for the compiler
make-plural - Precompiled Unicode CLDR pluralization rules as JavaScript functions
git clone https://github.com/eemeli/make-plural.git
cd make-plural
npm install
npm run build
Note that with the v5 release, the compiler and CLI were split from the canonical
make-plural package, and the project is now managed with Lerna.