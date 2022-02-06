Make-plural Monorepo

This is a monorepo providing the following npm packages:

make-plural-compiler - Translates Unicode CLDR pluralization rules to executable JavaScript

- Translates Unicode CLDR pluralization rules to executable JavaScript make-plural-cli - Command-line interface for the compiler

- Command-line interface for the compiler make-plural - Precompiled Unicode CLDR pluralization rules as JavaScript functions

Developing

git clone https://github.com/eemeli/make-plural.git cd make-plural npm install npm run build