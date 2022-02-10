make-fetch-happen is a Node.js
library that wraps
minipass-fetch with additional
features
minipass-fetch doesn't intend to include, including HTTP Cache support, request
pooling, proxies, retries, and more!
$ npm install --save make-fetch-happen
const fetch = require('make-fetch-happen').defaults({
cachePath: './my-cache' // path where cache will be written (and read)
})
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen').then(res => {
return res.json() // download the body as JSON
}).then(body => {
console.log(`got ${body.name} from web`)
return fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
cache: 'no-cache' // forces a conditional request
})
}).then(res => {
console.log(res.status) // 304! cache validated!
return res.json().then(body => {
console.log(`got ${body.name} from cache`)
})
})
minipass-fetch for the core
fetch API implementation
Cache-Control,
ETag,
304s, cache fallback on error, etc).
Cache instance. Cache to Redis!
The make-fetch-happen team enthusiastically welcomes contributions and project participation! There's a bunch of things you can do if you want to contribute! The Contributor Guide outlines the process for community interaction and contribution. Please don't hesitate to jump in if you'd like to, or even ask us questions if something isn't clear.
All participants and maintainers in this project are expected to follow the npm Code of Conduct, and just generally be excellent to each other.
Please refer to the Changelog for project history details, too.
Happy hacking!
> fetch(uriOrRequest, [opts]) -> Promise<Response>
This function implements most of the
fetch API: given a
uri string or a
Request instance, it will fire off an http request and return a Promise containing the relevant response.
If
opts is provided, the
minipass-fetch-specific options will be passed to that library. There are also additional options specific to make-fetch-happen that add various features, such as HTTP caching, integrity verification, proxy support, and more.
fetch('https://google.com').then(res => res.buffer())
> fetch.defaults([defaultUrl], [defaultOpts])
Returns a new
fetch function that will call
make-fetch-happen using
defaultUrl and
defaultOpts as default values to any calls.
A defaulted
fetch will also have a
.defaults() method, so they can be chained.
const fetch = require('make-fetch-happen').defaults({
cachePath: './my-local-cache'
})
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen') // will always use the cache
> minipass-fetch options
The following options for
minipass-fetch are used as-is:
These other options are modified or augmented by make-fetch-happen:
User-Agent set to make-fetch happen.
Connection is set to
keep-alive or
close automatically depending on
opts.agent.
http.globalAgent and
https.globalAgent.
opts.proxy is provided and
opts.agent is null, the agent will be set to an appropriate proxy-handling agent.
opts.agent is an object, it will be used as the request-pooling agent argument for this request.
opts.agent is
false, it will be passed as-is to the underlying request library. This causes a new Agent to be spawned for every request.
For more details, see the documentation for
minipass-fetch itself.
> make-fetch-happen options
make-fetch-happen augments the
minipass-fetch API with additional features available through extra options. The following extra options are available:
opts.cachePath - Cache target to read/write
opts.cache -
fetch cache mode. Controls cache behavior.
opts.proxy - Proxy agent
opts.noProxy - Domain segments to disable proxying for.
opts.ca, opts.cert, opts.key, opts.strictSSL
opts.localAddress
opts.maxSockets
opts.retry - Request retry settings
opts.onRetry - a function called whenever a retry is attempted
opts.integrity - Subresource Integrity metadata.
> opts.cachePath
A string
Path to be used as the cache root for
cacache.
NOTE: Requests will not be cached unless their response bodies are consumed. You will need to use one of the
res.json(),
res.buffer(), etc methods on the response, or drain the
res.body stream, in order for it to be written.
The default cache manager also adds the following headers to cached responses:
X-Local-Cache: Path to the cache the content was found in
X-Local-Cache-Key: Unique cache entry key for this response
X-Local-Cache-Mode: Either
stream or
buffer to indicate how the response was read from cacache
X-Local-Cache-Hash: Specific integrity hash for the cached entry
X-Local-Cache-Status: One of
miss,
hit,
stale,
revalidated,
updated, or
skip to signal how the response was created
X-Local-Cache-Time: UTCString of the cache insertion time for the entry
Using
cacache, a call like this may be used to
manually fetch the cached entry:
const h = response.headers
cacache.get(h.get('x-local-cache'), h.get('x-local-cache-key'))
// grab content only, directly:
cacache.get.byDigest(h.get('x-local-cache'), h.get('x-local-cache-hash'))
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
cachePath: './my-local-cache'
}) // -> 200-level response will be written to disk
A possible (minimal) implementation for
MyCustomRedisCache:
const bluebird = require('bluebird')
const redis = require("redis")
bluebird.promisifyAll(redis.RedisClient.prototype)
class MyCustomRedisCache {
constructor (opts) {
this.redis = redis.createClient(opts)
}
match (req) {
return this.redis.getAsync(req.url).then(res => {
if (res) {
const parsed = JSON.parse(res)
return new fetch.Response(parsed.body, {
url: req.url,
headers: parsed.headers,
status: 200
})
}
})
}
put (req, res) {
return res.buffer().then(body => {
return this.redis.setAsync(req.url, JSON.stringify({
body: body,
headers: res.headers.raw()
}))
}).then(() => {
// return the response itself
return res
})
}
'delete' (req) {
return this.redis.unlinkAsync(req.url)
}
}
> opts.cache
This option follows the standard
fetch API cache option. This option will do nothing if
opts.cachePath is null. The following values are accepted (as strings):
default - Fetch will inspect the HTTP cache on the way to the network. If there is a fresh response it will be used. If there is a stale response a conditional request will be created, and a normal request otherwise. It then updates the HTTP cache with the response. If the revalidation request fails (for example, on a 500 or if you're offline), the stale response will be returned.
no-store - Fetch behaves as if there is no HTTP cache at all.
reload - Fetch behaves as if there is no HTTP cache on the way to the network. Ergo, it creates a normal request and updates the HTTP cache with the response.
no-cache - Fetch creates a conditional request if there is a response in the HTTP cache and a normal request otherwise. It then updates the HTTP cache with the response.
force-cache - Fetch uses any response in the HTTP cache matching the request, not paying attention to staleness. If there was no response, it creates a normal request and updates the HTTP cache with the response.
only-if-cached - Fetch uses any response in the HTTP cache matching the request, not paying attention to staleness. If there was no response, it returns a network error. (Can only be used when request’s mode is "same-origin". Any cached redirects will be followed assuming request’s redirect mode is "follow" and the redirects do not violate request’s mode.)
(Note: option descriptions are taken from https://fetch.spec.whatwg.org/#http-network-or-cache-fetch)
const fetch = require('make-fetch-happen').defaults({
cachePath: './my-cache'
})
// Will error with ENOTCACHED if we haven't already cached this url
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
cache: 'only-if-cached'
})
// Will refresh any local content and cache the new response
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
cache: 'reload'
})
// Will use any local data, even if stale. Otherwise, will hit network.
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
cache: 'force-cache'
})
> opts.proxy
A string or
new url.URL()-d URI to proxy through. Different Proxy handlers will be
used depending on the proxy's protocol.
Additionally,
process.env.HTTP_PROXY,
process.env.HTTPS_PROXY, and
process.env.PROXY are used if present and no
opts.proxy value is provided.
(Pending)
process.env.NO_PROXY may also be configured to skip proxying requests for all, or specific domains.
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
proxy: 'https://corporate.yourcompany.proxy:4445'
})
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen', {
proxy: {
protocol: 'https:',
hostname: 'corporate.yourcompany.proxy',
port: 4445
}
})
> opts.noProxy
If present, should be a comma-separated string or an array of domain extensions that a proxy should not be used for.
This option may also be provided through
process.env.NO_PROXY.
> opts.ca, opts.cert, opts.key, opts.strictSSL
These values are passed in directly to the HTTPS agent and will be used for both
proxied and unproxied outgoing HTTPS requests. They mostly correspond to the
same options the
https module accepts, which will be themselves passed to
tls.connect().
opts.strictSSL corresponds to
rejectUnauthorized.
> opts.localAddress
Passed directly to
http and
https request calls. Determines the local
address to bind to.
> opts.maxSockets
Default: 15
Maximum number of active concurrent sockets to use for the underlying Http/Https/Proxy agents. This setting applies once per spawned agent.
15 is probably a pretty good value for most use-cases, and balances speed with, uh, not knocking out people's routers. 🤓
> opts.retry
An object that can be used to tune request retry settings. Retries will only be attempted on the following conditions:
POST AND
408,
420,
429, or any status in the 500-range. OR
ECONNRESET,
ECONNREFUSED,
EADDRINUSE,
ETIMEDOUT, or the
fetch error
request-timeout.
The following are worth noting as explicitly not retried:
getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND and will be assumed to be either an unreachable domain or the user will be assumed offline. If a response is cached, it will be returned immediately.
If
opts.retry is
false, it is equivalent to
{retries: 0}
If
opts.retry is a number, it is equivalent to
{retries: num}
The following retry options are available if you want more control over it:
For details on what each of these do, refer to the
retry documentation.
fetch('https://flaky.site.com', {
retry: {
retries: 10,
randomize: true
}
})
fetch('http://reliable.site.com', {
retry: false
})
fetch('http://one-more.site.com', {
retry: 3
})
> opts.onRetry
A function called whenever a retry is attempted.
fetch('https://flaky.site.com', {
onRetry() {
console.log('we will retry!')
}
})
> opts.integrity
Matches the response body against the given Subresource Integrity metadata. If verification fails, the request will fail with an
EINTEGRITY error.
integrity may either be a string or an
ssri
Integrity-like.
fetch('https://registry.npmjs.org/make-fetch-happen/-/make-fetch-happen-1.0.0.tgz', {
integrity: 'sha1-o47j7zAYnedYFn1dF/fR9OV3z8Q='
}) // -> ok
fetch('https://malicious-registry.org/make-fetch-happen/-/make-fetch-happen-1.0.0.tgz', {
integrity: 'sha1-o47j7zAYnedYFn1dF/fR9OV3z8Q='
}) // Error: EINTEGRITY