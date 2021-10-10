openbase logo
mec

make-error-cause

by Blake Embrey
2.3.0 (see all)

Make your own nested errors

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

593K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Make Error Cause

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage

Make your own nested errors.

Features

  • Compatible with node.js and browsers
  • Works with instanceof
  • Automatic full stack traces in node.js (supports inspect())
  • Output full stack trace with fullStack(err)
  • Extends make-error

Installation

npm install make-error-cause --save

Usage

import { BaseError, fullStack } from "make-error-cause";

class CustomError extends BaseError {
  constructor(message, cause) {
    super(message, cause);
  }
}

const error = new Error("Boom!");
const customError = new CustomError("Another boom!", error);

console.log(customError); // Automatically prints full stack trace using `fullStack(this)`.
console.log(customError.cause); // Check causes via the `.cause` property.

console.log(customError instanceof Error); //=> true

Attribution

Inspired by verror, and others, but created lighter and without core dependencies for browser usage.

Other references:

License

Apache 2.0

