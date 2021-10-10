Make Error Cause

Make your own nested errors.

Features

Compatible with node.js and browsers

Works with instanceof

Automatic full stack traces in node.js (supports inspect() )

) Output full stack trace with fullStack(err)

Extends make-error

Installation

npm install make- error -cause --save

Usage

import { BaseError, fullStack } from "make-error-cause" ; class CustomError extends BaseError { constructor (message, cause) { super (message, cause); } } const error = new Error ( "Boom!" ); const customError = new CustomError( "Another boom!" , error); console .log(customError); console .log(customError.cause); console .log(customError instanceof Error );

Attribution

Inspired by verror , and others, but created lighter and without core dependencies for browser usage.

Other references:

License

Apache 2.0