Make a directory and its parents if needed - Think
mkdir -p
mkdirp
fs.mkdir/mkdirSync
recursive option in Node.js >=10.12.0 unless overridden
$ npm install make-dir
$ pwd
/Users/sindresorhus/fun
$ tree
.
const makeDir = require('make-dir');
(async () => {
const path = await makeDir('unicorn/rainbow/cake');
console.log(path);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/fun/unicorn/rainbow/cake'
})();
$ tree
.
└── unicorn
└── rainbow
└── cake
Multiple directories:
const makeDir = require('make-dir');
(async () => {
const paths = await Promise.all([
makeDir('unicorn/rainbow'),
makeDir('foo/bar')
]);
console.log(paths);
/*
[
'/Users/sindresorhus/fun/unicorn/rainbow',
'/Users/sindresorhus/fun/foo/bar'
]
*/
})();
Returns a
Promise for the path to the created directory.
Returns the path to the created directory.
Type:
string
Directory to create.
Type:
object
Type:
integer\
Default:
0o777
Directory permissions.
Type:
object\
Default:
require('fs')
Use a custom
fs implementation. For example
graceful-fs.
Using a custom
fs implementation will block the use of the native
recursive option if
fs.mkdir or
fs.mkdirSync is not the native function.