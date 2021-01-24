Make a directory and its parents if needed - Think mkdir -p

Advantages over mkdirp

Promise API (Async/await ready!)

Fixes many mkdirp issues: #96 #70 #66

100% test coverage

CI-tested on macOS, Linux, and Windows

Actively maintained

Doesn't bundle a CLI

Uses the native fs.mkdir/mkdirSync recursive option in Node.js >=10.12.0 unless overridden

Install

npm install make-dir

Usage

pwd /Users/sindresorhus/fun tree .

const makeDir = require ( 'make-dir' ); ( async ( ) => { const path = await makeDir( 'unicorn/rainbow/cake' ); console .log(path); })();

$ tree . └── unicorn └── rainbow └── cake

Multiple directories:

const makeDir = require ( 'make-dir' ); ( async ( ) => { const paths = await Promise .all([ makeDir( 'unicorn/rainbow' ), makeDir( 'foo/bar' ) ]); console .log(paths); })();

API

Returns a Promise for the path to the created directory.

Returns the path to the created directory.

path

Type: string

Directory to create.

options

Type: object

mode

Type: integer \ Default: 0o777

Directory permissions.

fs

Type: object \ Default: require('fs')

Use a custom fs implementation. For example graceful-fs .

Using a custom fs implementation will block the use of the native recursive option if fs.mkdir or fs.mkdirSync is not the native function.

