make-dir

by Sindre Sorhus
3.1.0

Make a directory and its parents if needed - Think `mkdir -p`

Readme

make-dir Build Status codecov

Make a directory and its parents if needed - Think mkdir -p

Advantages over mkdirp

  • Promise API (Async/await ready!)
  • Fixes many mkdirp issues: #96 #70 #66
  • 100% test coverage
  • CI-tested on macOS, Linux, and Windows
  • Actively maintained
  • Doesn't bundle a CLI
  • Uses the native fs.mkdir/mkdirSync recursive option in Node.js >=10.12.0 unless overridden

Install

$ npm install make-dir

Usage

$ pwd
/Users/sindresorhus/fun
$ tree
.

const makeDir = require('make-dir');

(async () => {
    const path = await makeDir('unicorn/rainbow/cake');

    console.log(path);
    //=> '/Users/sindresorhus/fun/unicorn/rainbow/cake'
})();

$ tree
.
└── unicorn
    └── rainbow
        └── cake

Multiple directories:

const makeDir = require('make-dir');

(async () => {
    const paths = await Promise.all([
        makeDir('unicorn/rainbow'),
        makeDir('foo/bar')
    ]);

    console.log(paths);
    /*
    [
        '/Users/sindresorhus/fun/unicorn/rainbow',
        '/Users/sindresorhus/fun/foo/bar'
    ]
    */
})();

API

makeDir(path, options?)

Returns a Promise for the path to the created directory.

makeDir.sync(path, options?)

Returns the path to the created directory.

path

Type: string

Directory to create.

options

Type: object

mode

Type: integer\ Default: 0o777

Directory permissions.

fs

Type: object\ Default: require('fs')

Use a custom fs implementation. For example graceful-fs.

Using a custom fs implementation will block the use of the native recursive option if fs.mkdir or fs.mkdirSync is not the native function.

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

