Automatically makes package.json projects (such as npm packages and node.js modules) compatible with Deno.
Here is the growing list of all the packages that make-deno-edition has made compatible with Deno.
These are some highlighted packages that have interactive examples for the different targets they support, and whose compatibility for Deno was provided automatically by make-deno-editions, illustrating how easy multi-target production and consumption is of write-once packages.
write(chunk: any): any method.
Node.js and TypeScript support unresolved paths, e.g.
import thing from './file' and
import thing from './'. Deno however, only supports resolved paths, e.g.
import thing from './file.ts' and
import thing from 'https://unpkg.com/badges@^4.13.0/edition-deno/index.ts'. This means that anything imported into Deno must be directly resolvable and must use ECMAScript Modules (ESM).
Node.js and TypeScript support
package.json files to specify dependency versions, which enables code like
import dep from 'dep'. Deno however, has no conception of
package.json, so all dependencies must be imported via a directly resolvable CDN URL, e.g.
import dep from 'https://unpkg.com/dep@^1.0.0/file.ts'.
Deno and Node.js different on their APIs. Node.js builtins can be converted to Deno's
std/node builtins, however several things such as
__filename,
__dirname require a polyfill, and other things have no direct compatibility so require different entries.
In the end, you must hope your dependencies are also compatible with Deno.
make-deno-edition is a CLI tool that takes your source edition (whichever directory contains your package's typescript source files) and creates a compatible deno edition in a
edition-deno directory.
It provides this compatibility by providing the following transformations:
bultin imports (e.g.
fs) are mapped to their corresponding deno
std/node polyfill
certain globals (e.g.
__filename and
__dirname) are mapped to their corresponding deno userland polyfilll
internal imports (any relativeu path to another file inside your source edition) are mapped to their typescript file, e.g.
import thing from './file' and
import thing from './file.js' becomes
import thing from './file.ts
remote imports (e.g. any URL) are assumed to be compatible, as node.js doesn't support them, so it is assumed they are already deno compatible
dependency imports (e.g. any package you install into node_modules) are supported if:
If they have a
deno field in their
package.json, which will denote where to look for the deno compatible entry file
The more dependencies that
make-deno-edition is run on, then the more dependencies will automatically have a
deno entry field, and thus the more dependencies will be automatically compatible with Deno, enabling more dependents to be automatically compatible with Deno.
If they have a
main field in the
package.json that ends with
.ts (is a typescript file), then it is assumed to be deno compatible
make-deno-edition will also intelligently ignore compatibility for files that are not essential, such as your test and utility files, but fail if compatibility for an essential file, such as an entry file and its required modules fail
Finally, make-deno-edition will also update your
package.json file with the details for the deno entry file, as well as the deno edition metadata, such that other packages and toolchains can make use of your deno compatibility.
If you are using
boundationto automatically generate deno compatibility for your npm package, then you can skip this step.
If you haven't already done so, add the following editions metadata to your
package.json file:
"editions": [
{
"description": "TypeScript source code with Import for modules",
"directory": "source",
"entry": "index.ts",
"tags": [
"typescript",
"import"
],
"engines": false
}
]
Make sure that the
directory is where the source files are located, in the above example, they are located in a
source directory, as it is with this repository.
Make sure that the
entry is where the entry file is located within the edition directory, in the above example, the entry is
index.ts, as it is with this repository.
If you are using
boundationto automatically generate deno compatibility for your npm package, then you can skip this step.
Install
make-deno-edition to your development dependencies using:
npm install --save-dev make-deno-edition
Then add a
compile npm script to your
package.json containing:
make-deno-edition --attempt
Alternatively, you can run it directly on your project via:
npx make-deno-edition --attempt
The
--attempt flag will not emit a failure exit code if the deno edition generation was not successful. If you require a deno edition to be published, remove the
--attempt flag.
If you are using
boundationto automatically generate compatible editions (web browsers, deno, multiple node.js versions) for your npm package, then you can skip this step.
If you are using
projectzto automatically generate your
README.mdcontent, then you can skip this step.
If a deno edition was successfully created, it will be located in the
edition-deno directory with the metadata added to the
editions array in your
package.json and a
deno entry field also added to your
package.json.
Consumers of your package who use
make-deno-edition on their own package, will now be able to use your package's deno edition to further their own deno compatibility.
You can also instruct consumers of your package to directly use your deno edition, by informing them of its presence in your
README.md file. You can use
projectz to automatically insert this information for them, or you can use the following template:
<a href="https://deno.land" title="Deno is a secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript, it is an alternative for Node.js"><h3>Deno</h3></a>
``` typescript
import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/YOURPACKAGENAME@^VERSION/edition-deno/ENTRY.ts'
```
npm install --global make-deno-edition
make-deno-edition
npm install --save make-deno-edition
npx make-deno-edition
import * as pkg from ('make-deno-edition')
const pkg = require('make-deno-edition')
This package is published with the following editions:
make-deno-edition/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
make-deno-edition aliases
make-deno-edition/edition-es2020/index.js
make-deno-edition/edition-es2020/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 with Require for modules
make-deno-edition/edition-es2020-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for Node.js 12 || 14 with Import for modules
