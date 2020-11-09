openbase logo
mcb

make-coverage-badge

by Tom Vincent
1.2.0 (see all)

Create a coverage badge

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

make-coverage-badge

Build Status npm version License

Create a coverage badge

Creates a code coverage badge like the following:

Coverage badge

Currently just reads from Istanbul's JSON summary reporter and downloads a badge from https://shields.io/. Don't expect too much! Send a PR if you need configuration etc.

Usage

(For Create React Apps)

  1. Configure Jest (in package.json):
"jest": {
  "coverageReporters": [
    "json-summary"
  ]
}
  1. Run npm test -- --coverage
  2. Run make-coverage-badge

Resulting badge will be in ./coverage/badge.svg.

Options

--output-path <path>

Writes the coverage badge to the given path (relative to project root). Defaults to ./coverage/badge.svg.

--report-path <path>

Path to a coverage report file. Defaults to ./coverage/coverage-summary.json.

Prior work

  • Coveralls: paid for private repos
  • coverage-badger: same approach, but using an XML report and therefore requires XML dependencies

Author

© 2019 Tom Vincent git@tlvince.com (https://tlvince.com)

License

Released under the MIT license.

100
