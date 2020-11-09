Create a coverage badge
Creates a code coverage badge like the following:
Currently just reads from Istanbul's JSON summary reporter and downloads a badge from https://shields.io/. Don't expect too much! Send a PR if you need configuration etc.
(For Create React Apps)
package.json):
"jest": {
"coverageReporters": [
"json-summary"
]
}
npm test -- --coverage
make-coverage-badge
Resulting badge will be in
./coverage/badge.svg.
--output-path <path>
Writes the coverage badge to the given path (relative to project root). Defaults to
./coverage/badge.svg.
--report-path <path>
Path to a coverage report file. Defaults to
./coverage/coverage-summary.json.
© 2019 Tom Vincent git@tlvince.com (https://tlvince.com)
Released under the MIT license.