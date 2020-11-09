Create a coverage badge

Creates a code coverage badge like the following:

Currently just reads from Istanbul's JSON summary reporter and downloads a badge from https://shields.io/. Don't expect too much! Send a PR if you need configuration etc.

Usage

(For Create React Apps)

Configure Jest (in package.json ):

"jest" : { "coverageReporters" : [ "json-summary" ] }

Run npm test -- --coverage Run make-coverage-badge

Resulting badge will be in ./coverage/badge.svg .

Options

Writes the coverage badge to the given path (relative to project root). Defaults to ./coverage/badge.svg .

Path to a coverage report file. Defaults to ./coverage/coverage-summary.json .

Prior work

Coveralls: paid for private repos

coverage-badger: same approach, but using an XML report and therefore requires XML dependencies

Author

© 2019 Tom Vincent git@tlvince.com (https://tlvince.com)

License

Released under the MIT license.