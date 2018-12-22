Implementing the exact same getDerivedStateFromProps over and over again to make Controllable components can be very repetitive.

make-controllable is a function to help make your components Controllable.

What is Controllable? Read this: https://medium.com/myheritage-engineering/how-controllable-react-components-maximize-reusability-86e3d233fa8e

This repetitive code:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) { let newState = null ; if (props.value !== state.prevValue) { newState = { prevValue : props.value }; if (props.value !== state.value) { newState.value = props.value; } } return newState; }

Can be shorten to this one line:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) { return makeControllable(props, state, 'value' ); }

Live example here: https://codesandbox.io/s/w0mjk9z63k

Install

npm i make-controllable

Usage

Function parameters

import makeControllable from 'make-controllable' ; return makeControllable(props, state, propsMapping);

Parameters

props - the 1st argument from getDerivedStateFromProps

- the 1st argument from state - the 2nd argument from getDerivedStateFromProps

- the 2nd argument from propsMapping - Object | String, mapping of prop key name to state key name. Or a String for a single prop with the same state key.

Examples

Making props.value Controllable on state.value :

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) { return makeControllable(props, state, 'value' ); }

Making props.value Controllable on state.otherValue :

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) { return makeControllable(props, state, { 'value' : 'otherValue' }); }

With multiple props:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) { makeControllable(props, state, { 'value' : 'otherValue' , 'value2' : 'otherValue2' , }); }

License

MIT