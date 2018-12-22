openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mc

make-controllable

by Noam Elboim
1.0.0 (see all)

React getDerivedStateFromProps implementation to make Controllable components 💡

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

make-controllable

Implementing the exact same getDerivedStateFromProps over and over again to make Controllable components can be very repetitive.

make-controllable is a function to help make your components Controllable.

What is Controllable? Read this: https://medium.com/myheritage-engineering/how-controllable-react-components-maximize-reusability-86e3d233fa8e

This repetitive code:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) {
    let newState = null;
    if (props.value !== state.prevValue) {
        newState = { prevValue: props.value };
        if (props.value !== state.value) {
            newState.value = props.value;
        }
    }
    return newState;
}

Can be shorten to this one line:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) {
    return makeControllable(props, state, 'value');
}

Live example here: https://codesandbox.io/s/w0mjk9z63k

Install

npm i make-controllable

Usage

Function parameters

import makeControllable from 'make-controllable';

return makeControllable(props, state, propsMapping);

Parameters

  • props - the 1st argument from getDerivedStateFromProps
  • state - the 2nd argument from getDerivedStateFromProps
  • propsMapping - Object | String, mapping of prop key name to state key name. Or a String for a single prop with the same state key.

Examples

Making props.value Controllable on state.value:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) {
    return makeControllable(props, state, 'value');
}

Making props.value Controllable on state.otherValue:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) {
    return makeControllable(props, state, {'value': 'otherValue'});
}

With multiple props:

static getDerivedStateFromProps(props, state) {
    makeControllable(props, state, {
        'value': 'otherValue',
        'value2': 'otherValue2',
    });
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial