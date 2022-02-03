Make any Promise cancellable.

Install by executing npm install make-cancellable-promise or yarn add make-cancellable-promise .

or . Import by adding import makeCancellablePromise from 'make-cancellable-promise .

. Do stuff with it! const { promise, cancel } = makeCancellablePromise(myPromise);

User guide

A function that returns an object with two properties:

promise and cancel . promise is a wrapped around your promise. cancel is a function which stops .then() and .catch() from working on promise , even if promise passed to makeCancellablePromise resolves or rejects.

Usage

const { promise, cancel } = makeCancellablePromise(myPromise);

Typically, you'd want to use makeCancellablePromise in React components. If you call setState on an unmounted component, React will throw an error.

Here's how you can use makeCancellablePromise with React: