Make any Promise cancellable.
npm install make-cancellable-promise or
yarn add make-cancellable-promise.
import makeCancellablePromise from 'make-cancellable-promise.
const { promise, cancel } = makeCancellablePromise(myPromise);
A function that returns an object with two properties:
promise and
cancel.
promise is a wrapped around your promise.
cancel is a function which stops
.then() and
.catch() from working on
promise, even if promise passed to
makeCancellablePromise resolves or rejects.
Typically, you'd want to use
makeCancellablePromise in React components. If you call
setState on an unmounted component, React will throw an error.
Here's how you can use
makeCancellablePromise with React:
function MyComponent() {
const [status, setStatus] = useState('initial');
useEffect(() => {
const { promise, cancel } = makeCancellable(fetchData());
promise.then(() => setStatus('success')).catch(() => setStatus('error'));
return () => {
cancel();
};
}, []);
const text = (() => {
switch (status) {
case 'pending':
return 'Fetching…';
case 'success':
return 'Success';
case 'error':
return 'Error!';
default:
return 'Click to fetch';
}
})();
return <p>{text}</p>;
}