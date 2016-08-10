Make like task runner
npm install make -g
bash -c instead of executing each rule, line by line like Make does.
./node_modules/.bin making npm installed commands available in Makefiles.
Note: This repository is in the process of being renamed into make instead of the former "bake" name.
make.js is a little experiment to implement a simple task runner similar to
Make in JavaScript, while bringing in the convenience of npm scripts with
$PATH and environment variables.
It takes a similar approach to Make with a very close syntax.
Recipes (or rules, the commands defined for a target / task), are executed with
sh -c for unix,
cmd.exe /d /s /c for windows platform.
For now, basic variable and target declarations are supported, along with basic prerequisite support (eg. task depending on other tasks).
The parser make.js use is small and have its flaws, but for most Makefiles, make.js is able to parse them correctly. It makes it possible and really easy to use Make on Windows (tested on Windows 10).
Given the following Makefile
foo2:
echo foo2
foo: prefoo
echo foo
prefoo:
echo prefoo
foobar: prefoobar
echo foobar
prefoobar:
echo blahblah
all: foo foo2 foobar
Run make.js
$ make
make info Invoking foo target
make info Invoking prefoo target
prefoo
foo
make info Invoking foo2 target
foo2
make info Invoking foobar target
make info Invoking prefoobar target
blahblah
foobar
make info ✔ Build sucess in 41ms
$ make <target> [options]
Options:
-h, --help Show this help
-v, --version Show package version
-d, --debug Enable extended output
Targets:
all Run target all
build Run target build
foo Run target foo
prefoo Run target prefoo
foobar Run target foobar
prefoobar Run target prefoobar
$ make init <template> [options]
default Scaffold an ES6 setup (babel, eslint, ...)
cli Scaffold an ES6 CLI setup (minimist, ...)
todo
make_* similar to
npm_* available in npm scirpts
Basic scaffolding command
Its purpose is to init a project Makefile with sensible defaults for various development needs.
The default list of templates should be configurable. Adding new ones or overriding existing ones should be a simple process.
Looking in
Where the templates directories have the following structure:
templates/
├── es6
│ ├── .babelrc
│ ├── .eslintrc
│ ├── Makefile
│ ├── package.json
│ └── .travis.yml
└── frontend
├── Makefile
├── package.json
└── webpack.config.js
The subdirectory name is the template name (invoked with make init ).
If no name is defined, it defaults to "default"
Makefile - Is the template Makefile to use
package.json - JSON file to merge with project's package.json (usually to include devDependencies)
*.json - Every JSON files generated is merged with existing files
(
.eslintrc and
.babelrc are handled as JSON files)
The package.json file can have a "make" field (removed when merged with package.json), with the following properties:
--help)
These hooks can be used to further customize the template generation (like
running
npm install in "scripts.install")
See the default template package.json file:
"make": {
"description": "Scaffold a basic ES6 setup",
"scripts": {
"start": "echo Starting generation of default template",
"prestart": "echo prestart",
"poststart": "echo poststart",
"install": "npm install --loglevel http --cache-min Infinity",
"preinstall": "echo Installing dependencies ...",
"postinstall": "npm ls --depth 1"
}
}
Note
--cache-min Infinity is used to bypass the HTTP network checks to
the registry for already installed packages.
Here is a quick description of Makefiles syntax, with make differences highlighted.
help:
echo """
Some help message here:
Run with make help
"""
all: help
This, with Make, would throw an error
$ make help
echo """
/bin/sh: 1: Syntax error: Unterminated quoted string
Makefile:8: recipe for target 'help' failed
make: *** [help] Error 2
While, make.js is ok with it
$ make help
make info Invoking help target
Some help message here
Run with make help
make info ✔ Build sucess in 43ms
somevar = anything after "=" is considered the value till the end of the line
OUT_FLAGS = output.js
build-js:
cat a.min.js b.min.js > $OUT_FLAGS
echo JS file built
The syntax and behavior is a bit different. Instead of using
$(var) syntax,
$var is used instead (that might changed to allow bash variables within
recipes, which uses this syntax).
Use prerequities to specify tasks that depends on other tasks.
Makefile
prebuild:
echo done
build: prebuild
deploy: build
Output
$ make deploy
make info Invoking deploy target
make info Invoking build target
make info Invoking prebuild target
done
make info ✔ Build sucess in 50ms
Recipes run in an environment very similar to the environment npm scripts are
run in, namely the
PATH environment variable.
If you depend on modules that define executable scripts, like test suites,
then those executables will be added to the
PATH for executing the scripts.
So, if your package.json has this:
{
"name" : "foo" ,
"dependencies" : { "bar" : "0.1.x" }
}
then you could run make to execute a target that uses the
bar script, which
is exported into the
node_modules/.bin directory on
npm install.
npm test