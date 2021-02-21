Copyright (C) 2012- Antonis Stampoulis
This program is free software, licensed under the GPLv3 (see LICENSE).
Makam is a metalanguage that eases implementation of languages with rich type systems, supporting concise and modular language definitions, aimed at allowing rapid prototyping and experimentation with new programming language research ideas. The design of Makam is based on higher-order logic programming and is a refinement of the λProlog language. Makam is implemented from scratch in OCaml.
The name comes from the makam/maqam of traditional Turkish and Arabic music: a set of techniques of improvisation, defining the pitches, patterns and development of a piece of music.
The design and development of Makam started in 2012 at MIT, under the supervision of Prof. Adam Chlipala, and continues as a personal project at Originate NYC.
To read more about Makam, visit my homepage:
There are multiple ways to install Makam: The easiest way is by using the
makam Node.js package
that includes a pre-compiled Makam binary.
npm install -g makam
makam
Install Node.js 12.x
In Ubuntu/Debian Linux:
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_12.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
In MacOS X:
brew install node
Windows are not supported through this method at this time, as there is no pre-compiled binary for this platform in the Node.js package. Compiling from source should work though.
Install the
makam npm package globally (you might need
sudo):
npm install -g makam
Clone the Makam repository to have examples locally:
git clone https://github.com/astampoulis/makam.git
cd makam
Use
makam to run the REPL:
makam
If you
git pull a newer version of the repository, make
sure to also update your Makam installation with:
npm install -g makam
(Alternatively, instead of installing Makam globally, you can install
Makam under
./node_modules with
npm install makam, in which case
you'll have to use
./node_modules/.bin/makam to run
makam, or
add
$(pwd)/node_modules/.bin to your path.)
opam switch create ./
eval $(opam config env)
make
./makam
Clone the repository to get the Makam source code.
git clone https://github.com/astampoulis/makam.git
You then need to install OPAM, the OCaml Package Manager. Instructions are available at:
http://opam.ocaml.org/doc/Install.html
We have been testing using the OCaml 4.11.1 configuration. Creating a local switch is the recommended way to keep the OCaml compiler configuration and dependencies separate from other OCaml projects you might have. To create a local switch, install all dependencies, and set up the environment variables you need, do:
opam switch create ./ ocaml-base-compiler.4.11.1
eval $(opam config env)
Makam also depends on Node.js, which is used for optimized parser generation. Instructions are available at:
https://nodejs.org/en/download/
Most recent versions of Node.js should work. If you are on an old version
(before
7.x), you can use
nave to install a newer Node.js version:
npm install -g nave && nave use 12
(Other Node version managers like
n and
nvm should also work.)
Finally, compile Makam:
make
Now, when you want to run Makam, just issue:
Examples written in Makam are available in the same repository that you cloned
above. Having a local copy is useful as a reference point, since there's no
tutorial yet; look in the
examples directory.
To update your version of Makam, you can do:
git pull
opam install . --deps-only
make
Unfortunately we do not have a Makam tutorial yet. I am in the process of writing introductory posts which will be available in my homepage:
http://astampoulis.github.io/makam/
Look into the files in the
examples/ directory for sample developments in Makam.