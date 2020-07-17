majo

Art by でんでん COMIC1・こ 24b

Introduction

You can use majo to manipulate files like a pro, with a simple API whose core is only ≈ 150 SLOC.

Install

yarn add majo

Usage

const { majo } = require ( 'majo' ) const stream = majo() stream .source( 'js/**' ) .use(ignoreSomeFiles) .dest( 'dist' ) .then( () => { }) function ignoreSomeFiles ( stream ) { for ( const filename in stream.files) { const content = stream.fileContents(filename) if ( /some-string/ .test(content)) { delete stream.files[filename] } } }

Author

majo © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).