You can use majo to manipulate files like a pro, with a simple API whose core is only ≈ 150 SLOC.
yarn add majo
const { majo } = require('majo')
const stream = majo()
// Given that you have js/app.js js/index.js
stream
.source('js/**')
.use(ignoreSomeFiles)
.dest('dist')
.then(() => {
// Now you got filtered files
})
function ignoreSomeFiles(stream) {
for (const filename in stream.files) {
const content = stream.fileContents(filename)
// Remove it if content has specific string
if (/some-string/.test(content)) {
delete stream.files[filename]
}
}
}
