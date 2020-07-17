openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
maj

majo

by EGOIST
0.10.1 (see all)

A minimal module to manipulate files.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.7K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

majo

Art by でんでん COMIC1・こ 24b

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate

Introduction

You can use majo to manipulate files like a pro, with a simple API whose core is only ≈ 150 SLOC.

Install

yarn add majo

Usage

const { majo } = require('majo')

const stream = majo()

// Given that you have js/app.js js/index.js
stream
  .source('js/**')
  .use(ignoreSomeFiles)
  .dest('dist')
  .then(() => {
    // Now you got filtered files
  })

function ignoreSomeFiles(stream) {
  for (const filename in stream.files) {
    const content = stream.fileContents(filename)
    // Remove it if content has specific string
    if (/some-string/.test(content)) {
      delete stream.files[filename]
    }
  }
}

Documentation

https://majo.egoist.sh

Used By

  • SAO: ⚔️ Futuristic scaffolding tool.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

majo © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial