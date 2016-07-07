A rendering loop for diffable UIs
main-loop is an optimization module for a virtual DOM system. Normally you would re-create the virtual tree every time your state changes. This is not optimum, with main-loop you will only update your virtual tree at most once per request animation frame.
main-loop basically gives you batching of your virtual DOM changes, which means if you change your model multiple times it will be rendered once asynchronously on the next request animation frame.
var mainLoop = require("main-loop")
var h = require("virtual-dom/h")
var initState = { fruits: ["apple", "banana"], name: "Steve" }
function render(state) {
return h("div", [
h("div", [
h("span", "hello "),
h("span.name", state.name)
]),
h("ul", state.fruits.map(renderFruit))
])
function renderFruit(fruitName) {
return h("li", [
h("span", fruitName)
])
}
}
// set up a loop
var loop = mainLoop(initState, render, {
create: require("virtual-dom/create-element"),
diff: require("virtual-dom/diff"),
patch: require("virtual-dom/patch")
})
document.body.appendChild(loop.target)
// update the loop with the new application state
loop.update({
fruits: ["apple", "banana", "cherry"],
name: "Steve"
})
loop.update({
fruits: ["apple", "banana", "cherry"],
name: "Stevie"
})
Create a loop object with some initial state, a render function, and some
options. Your
function render (state) {} receives the current state as its
argument and must return a virtual-dom object.
You must supply:
opts.diff,
opts.patch, and
opts.create. These can be
obtained directly from
require("virtual-dom").
Optionally supply an
opts.target and
opts.initialTree.
The main-loop root DOM element. Insert this element to the page.
Update the page state, automatically re-rendering the page as necessary.
Read the current main-loop state. To modify the loop state, use
loop.update().
npm install main-loop