Usage

var mainBowerFiles = require ( 'main-bower-files' ); var files = mainBowerFiles([[filter, ]options][, callback]);

If first argument is type of String , Array or RegExp it will be used as a filter, otherwise it will be used as options.

This will read your bower.json , iterate through your dependencies and returns an array of files defined in the main property of the packages bower.json .

You can override the behavior if you add an overrides property to your own bower.json .

Usage with gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var mainBowerFiles = require ( 'main-bower-files' ); gulp.task( 'TASKNAME' , function ( ) { return gulp.src(mainBowerFiles()) .pipe( ) });

You've got a flat folder/file structure after .pipe(gulp.dest('my/dest/path')) ?

mainBowerFiles returns an array of files where each file is a absolute path without any globs (* or ). gulp requires globs in these paths to apply the base path. Because of this, you always have to tell gulp your bower base path (the path to the bower_components directory) explicitly.

Here is an example:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var mainBowerFiles = require ( 'main-bower-files' ); gulp.task( 'TASKNAME' , function ( ) { return gulp.src(mainBowerFiles( ), { base : 'path/to/bower_components' }) .pipe( ) });

Now you should get something like my/dest/path/jquery/jquery.js if you have jquery installed.

Usage with grunt

Install this plugin with the following command:

npm install --save-dev main-bower-files

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'main-bower-files' );

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named bower to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() , like so:

grunt.initConfig({ bower : { dev : { base : 'bower_components' , dest : 'web/bower_components' , options : { checkExistence : true , debugging : true , paths : { bowerDirectory : 'bower_components' , bowerrc : '.bowerrc' , bowerJson : 'bower.json' } } }, flat : { dest : 'public/vendor' , options : { debugging : true } } } });

Options

Overrides Options

These options can be set directly in your bower.json file, e.g.:

{ "name" : "your-package-name" , "dependencies" : { "BOWER-PACKAGE" : "*" }, "overrides" : { "BOWER-PACKAGE" : { } } }

main

Type: String or Array or Object

You can specify which files should be selected. You can main-bower-files select files based on the process.env.NODE_ENV if you provide an Object with keys as the environment, e.g.:

{ "overrides" : { "BOWER-PACKAGE" : { "main" : { "development" : "file.js" , "production" : "file.min.js" } } } }

You can also use glob pattern to select files, e.g.:

{ "overrides" : { "BOWER-PACKAGE" : { "main" : "**/*.js" } } }

ignore

Type: Boolean Default: false

Set to true if you want to ignore this package.

dependencies

Type: Object

You can override the dependencies of a package. Set to null to ignore the dependencies.

Common Options

These options can be passed to this plugin, e.g: mainBowerFiles(/* options*/)

debugging

Type: boolean Default: false

Set to true to enable debugging output.

main

Type: String or Array or Object Default: null

You can specify for all packages a default main property which will be used if the package does not provide a main property.

env

Type: String Default: process.env.NODE_ENV

If process.env.NODE_ENV is not set you can use this option.

paths

Type: Object or String

You can specify the paths where the following bower specific files are located:

bower_components , .bowerrc and bower.json

For example:

mainBowerFiles({ paths : { bowerDirectory : 'path/for/bower_components' , bowerrc : 'path/for/.bowerrc' , bowerJson : 'path/for/bower.json' } }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'client/src/lib' ));

If a String is supplied instead, it will become the basepath for default paths.

For example:

mainBowerFiles({ paths : 'path/for/project' });

checkExistence

Type: boolean Default: false

Set this to true if you want that the plugin checks every file for existence.

If enabled and a file does not exists, the plugin will throw an exception.

includeDev

Type: mixed Default: false

You can include your devDependencies in two ways:

Set this option to inclusive or true to add the devDependencies to your dependencies

or true to add the devDependencies to your dependencies or use exclusive to exclude your dependencies

includeSelf

Type: boolean Default: false

Set this to true to add the main files to your dependencies

filter

Type: RegExp or function or glob Default: null

You can filter the list of files by a regular expression, glob or callback function (the first and only argument is the file path).

overrides

Type: object Default: {}

Set default overrides option which can be overridden in the overrides section of the bower.json

group

Type: String or Array Default: null

You can specify a group of dependencies you want to read from bower.json

For example:

{ "dependencies" : { "BOWER-PACKAGE-1" : "*" , "BOWER-PACKAGE-2" : "*" , "BOWER-PACKAGE-3" : "*" , "BOWER-PACKAGE-4" : "*" }, "group" : { "home" : [ "BOWER-PACKAGE-1" ], "contact" : [ "BOWER-PACKAGE-4" ], "admin" : [ "BOWER-PACKAGE-1" , "BOWER-PACKAGE-2" , "BOWER-PACKAGE-3" ] } }

mainBowerFiles({ paths : 'path/for/project' , group : 'home' });

You can select multiple groups with an array.

mainBowerFiles({ paths : 'path/for/project' , group : [ 'home' , 'contact' ] });

You can include all packages except for those listed in a group with the ! operator.

mainBowerFiles({ paths : 'path/for/project' , group : '!home' });

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Christopher Knötschke cknoetschke@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.