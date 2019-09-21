var mainBowerFiles = require('main-bower-files');
var files = mainBowerFiles([[filter, ]options][, callback]);
If first argument is type of
String,
Array or
RegExp it will be used as a filter, otherwise it will be used as options.
This will read your
bower.json, iterate through your dependencies and returns an array of files defined in the main property of the packages
bower.json.
You can override the behavior if you add an
overrides property to your own
bower.json.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var mainBowerFiles = require('main-bower-files');
gulp.task('TASKNAME', function() {
return gulp.src(mainBowerFiles())
.pipe(/* what you want to do with the files */)
});
.pipe(gulp.dest('my/dest/path'))?
mainBowerFiles returns an array of files where each file is a absolute path without any globs (* or ). gulp requires globs in these paths to apply the base path. Because of this, you always have to tell gulp your bower base path (the path to the bower_components directory) explicitly.
Here is an example:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var mainBowerFiles = require('main-bower-files');
gulp.task('TASKNAME', function() {
return gulp.src(mainBowerFiles(/* options */), { base: 'path/to/bower_components' })
.pipe(/* what you want to do with the files */)
});
Now you should get something like
my/dest/path/jquery/jquery.js if you have jquery installed.
Install this plugin with the following command:
npm install --save-dev main-bower-files
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('main-bower-files');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
bower to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig(), like so:
grunt.initConfig({
bower: {
dev: {
base: 'bower_components', /* the path to the bower_components directory */
dest: 'web/bower_components',
options: {
checkExistence: true,
debugging: true,
paths: {
bowerDirectory: 'bower_components',
bowerrc: '.bowerrc',
bowerJson: 'bower.json'
}
}
},
flat: { /* flat folder/file structure */
dest: 'public/vendor',
options: {
debugging: true
}
}
}
});
These options can be set directly in your
bower.json file, e.g.:
{
"name": "your-package-name",
"dependencies": {
"BOWER-PACKAGE": "*"
},
"overrides": {
"BOWER-PACKAGE": {
// Here you can override the main files or ignoring this package, for more info see options
}
}
}
Type:
String or
Array or
Object
You can specify which files should be selected. You can
main-bower-files select files based on the
process.env.NODE_ENV if you provide an
Object with
keys as the environment, e.g.:
{
"overrides": {
"BOWER-PACKAGE": {
"main": {
"development": "file.js",
"production": "file.min.js"
}
}
}
}
You can also use glob pattern to select files, e.g.:
{
"overrides": {
"BOWER-PACKAGE": {
"main": "**/*.js"
}
}
}
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Set to
true if you want to ignore this package.
Type:
Object
You can override the dependencies of a package. Set to
null to ignore the dependencies.
These options can be passed to this plugin, e.g:
mainBowerFiles(/* options*/)
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Set to
true to enable debugging output.
Type:
String or
Array or
Object Default:
null
You can specify for all packages a default main property which will be used if the package does not provide a main property.
Type:
String Default:
process.env.NODE_ENV
If
process.env.NODE_ENV is not set you can use this option.
Type:
Object or
String
You can specify the paths where the following bower specific files are located:
bower_components,
.bowerrc and
bower.json
For example:
mainBowerFiles({
paths: {
bowerDirectory: 'path/for/bower_components',
bowerrc: 'path/for/.bowerrc',
bowerJson: 'path/for/bower.json'
}
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('client/src/lib'));
If a
String is supplied instead, it will become the basepath for default paths.
For example:
mainBowerFiles({ paths: 'path/for/project' });
/*
{
bowerDirectory: 'path/for/project/bower_components',
bowerrc: 'path/for/project/.bowerrc',
bowerJson: 'path/for/project/bower.json'
}
*/
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Set this to true if you want that the plugin checks every file for existence.
If enabled and a file does not exists, the plugin will throw an exception.
Type:
mixed Default:
false
You can include your devDependencies in two ways:
inclusive or true to add the devDependencies to your dependencies
exclusive to exclude your dependencies
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Set this to true to add the main files to your dependencies
Type:
RegExp or
function or
glob Default:
null
You can filter the list of files by a regular expression, glob or callback function (the first and only argument is the file path).
Type:
object Default:
{}
Set default overrides option which can be overridden in the
overrides section of the
bower.json
Type:
String or
Array Default:
null
You can specify a group of dependencies you want to read from bower.json
For example:
{
"dependencies": {
"BOWER-PACKAGE-1": "*",
"BOWER-PACKAGE-2": "*",
"BOWER-PACKAGE-3": "*",
"BOWER-PACKAGE-4": "*"
},
"group": {
"home": [ "BOWER-PACKAGE-1" ],
"contact": [ "BOWER-PACKAGE-4" ],
"admin": [ "BOWER-PACKAGE-1", "BOWER-PACKAGE-2", "BOWER-PACKAGE-3" ]
}
}
mainBowerFiles({ paths: 'path/for/project', group: 'home' });
You can select multiple groups with an array.
mainBowerFiles({ paths: 'path/for/project', group: ['home', 'contact'] });
You can include all packages except for those listed in a group with the
! operator.
mainBowerFiles({ paths: 'path/for/project', group: '!home' });
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Christopher Knötschke cknoetschke@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.