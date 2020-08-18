openbase logo
mailtoui

by Mario
1.0.3

A simple way to enhance your mailto links with a convenient user interface.

Overview

Readme

MailtoUI

Introduction

MailtoUI is a JavaScript library that enhances your mailto links with a convenient user interface. It gives your users the flexibility to compose a new message using a browser-based email client or their default local email app.

MailtoUI is ideal for static sites or any other site where you don't want to spend time setting up a "Contact Us" form solution.

Quick Setup

STEP 1

Add MailtoUI via CDN to the bottom of your page, just before the closing </body> tag.

IMPORTANT: Be sure to replace [version] with the latest version number.

<body>
    ...
    ...
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mailtoui@[version]/dist/mailtoui-min.js"></script>
</body>

STEP 2

Attach your mailto link to MailtoUI by adding the class mailtoui to the <a> tag.

<a class="mailtoui" href="mailto:tony.stark@example.com">Contact Tony</a>

That's it! Your mailto link is now using MailtoUI. Refresh your page and try it out.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit mailtoui.com.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to MailtoUI, please follow the directions in the contributing docs before working on a pull request.

License

MIT

