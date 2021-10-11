Advanced email parser for Node.js. Everything is handled as a stream which should make it able to parse even very large messages (100MB+) with relatively low overhead.
mailparser is Node.js only library, so you can't use it reliably in the front-end or bundle with WebPack. If you do need a solution to parse emails in the front-end then use PostalMime.
First install the module from npm:
$ npm install mailparser
next import the
mailparser object into your script:
const mailparser = require('mailparser');
Licensed under MIT