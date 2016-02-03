openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mve

mailgun-validate-email

by David Dias
2.1.0 (see all)

Use mailgun Email Validation API to validate email addresses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

522

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Email API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mailgun-validate-email

Super tiny wrapper of email validation API from Mailgun, useful in form validation. This can be most useful in form validation to avoid those pesky spam emails.

Disclaimer

This module uses a third party service from Mailgun to verify the validity of the email, you can read all the info in their API docs
Emails are securely transmitted using Public Key Cryptography

Badgers

NPM

![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg) Dependency Status Build Status

Usage

npm install mailgun-validate-email --save

var validator = require('mailgun-validate-email')('INSERT-YOUR-MAILGUN-PUBKEY-HERE')
validator("banana@papaia.com", function (err, result){
  if(err) {
    // email was not valid
  } else {
    console.log(result);
    // register the person for your service etc.
  }
})

Output will be something like

{
  is_valid: true,
  parts: {
    local_part: banana,
    domain: papaia.com,
    display_name: null
  },
  address: 'banana@papaia.com',
  did_you_mean: null
}

Why use Third-Party Email Validation?

There are easier ways of checking if an email conforms to the correct format e.g: using Joi Joi.string().email()
But a validation library only checks that the address "looks" valid, the Mailgun API actually checks if the domain has a valid DNS mx record (checking if the domain accepts emails).

This means you don't waste time (or money) sending emails to valid@foo.bar
(valid email address which will fail to deliver and thus clog up your inbox with failure reports!)

Note: this will not prevent people from registering with your service/app using a real email they don't control.
e.g: barack@whitehouse.gov ...
so you should still get people to confirm their email address by sending them an email with a unique token.
(this will prevent people registering as someone else)

License

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

mailslurp-clientOfficial MailSlurp Client
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
neverbounceThe NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3K
ma
mailchimp-apiThe official API client for the MailChimp email service
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2K
ew
elasticemail-webapiclientEasily send emails with Elastic Email using Web API JS Client https://elasticemail.com/
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
384
gas
gmail-api-syncSync, query and parse Gmail e-mails with Google API
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
69
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial