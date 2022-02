Simple Node.js module for Mailgun.

Maintenance Notice

This library is no longer maintained. Mailgun now has a supported, official library at https://github.com/mailgun/mailgun-js. It is also available as an npm at https://www.npmjs.com/package/mailgun.js. I'd encourage everyone to migrate from this library to the official library. If you have questions or issues with the official library, please raise issues there.