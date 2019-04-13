This library provides simple access to Mailgun's API for node.js applications. It's MIT licensed, and being used in production over at Hipsell.
npm install mailgun
Or you can just throw
mailgun.js into your application. There are
no dependendies outside of node's standard library.
Note:
master on Github is going to be untested/unstable at times,
as this is a small enough library that I don't want to bother
with a more complicated repo structure. As such, you should
really only rely on the version of
mailgun in
npm, as
I'll only ever push stable and tested code there.
At the time of writing, Mailgun's documentation is actually incorrect in places,
which is unfortunate. As such, I'm going to re-document everything in this README
according to the actual way it's implemented in
node-mailgun, which itself
is based off the implementation from Mailgun's github account, and not the API
docs on the site.
Access to the API is done through a Mailgun object. It's instantiated like so:
var mg = new Mailgun('api-key');
Mailgun's API provides two methods for sending email: raw, and text. Both of them are exposed here.
Sends a simple plain-text email. This also allows for slightly easier
sending of Mailgun options, since with
sendRaw you have to set them
in the MIME body yourself.
sendText(sender, recipients, subject, text, [servername=''], [options={}], [callback(err)])
sender - Sender of the message; this should be a full email address
(e.g.
example@example.com).
recipients - A string (
example@example.com) or array of strings (
['a@example.com', 'b@example.com'])
of recipients; these can be email addresses or HTTP URLs.
subject - Message subject
text - Message body text
servername - The name of the Mailgun server. If you only have
one server on your Mailgun account, this can be omitted.
Otherwise, it should be set to the server you want to
send from.
options - Optional parameters. See Mailgun's API docs for details on
these. At the time of writing, the only supported value is
headers, which should be a hash of additional MIME headers
you want to send.
callback - Callback to be fired when the email is done being sent. This
should take a single parameter,
err, that will be set to
the status code of the API HTTP response code if the email
failed to send; on success,
err will be
undefined.
sendText('sender@example.com',
['recipient1@example.com', 'http://example.com/recipient2'],
'Behold the wonderous power of email!',
{'X-Campaign-Id': 'something'},
function(err) { err && console.log(err) });
Sends a raw MIME message. Don't just use this with text; instead, you should either build a MIME message manually or by using some MIME library such as andris9's mailcomposer module https://github.com/andris9/mailcomposer (FWIW mailcomposer is the same module used by the popular nodemailer module http://github.com/andris9/Nodemailer).
sendRaw(sender, recipients, rawBody, [servername], [callback(err)])
sender - Sender of the message; this should be a full email address
(e.g.
example@example.com)
recipients - A string (
example@example.com) or array of strings (
['a@example.com', 'b@example.com'])
of recipients; these can be email addresses or HTTP URLs.
rawBody - MIME message to send
servername - The name of the Mailgun server. If you only have
one server on your Mailgun account, this can be omitted.
Otherwise, it should be set to the server you want to
send from.
callback - Callback to be fired when the email is done being sent. This
should take a single parameter,
err, that will be set to
the status code of the API HTTP response code if the email
failed to send; on success,
err will be
undefined.
Note: Sending a message via raw MIME lets you use Mailgun's built-in templating shinies. Check out the Mailgun Docs for details.
sendRaw('sender@example.com',
['recipient1@example.com', 'http://example.com/recipient2'],
'From: sender@example.com' +
'\nTo: ' + 'recipient1@example.com, http://example.com/recipient2' +
'\nContent-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8' +
'\nSubject: I Love Email' +
'\n\nBecause it\'s just so awesome',
function(err) { err && console.log(err) });
Mailgun allows sender and recipient email addresses to be formatted in several different ways:
'John Doe' <john@example.com>
"John Doe" <john@example.com>
John Doe <john@example.com>
<john@example.com>
john@example.com
Mailgun understands a couple special headers, specified via
options when using
sendText, or in the MIME headers when using
sendRaw. These are defined
below.
X-Mailgun-Tag - Used to tag sent emails (defined in
Mailgun.MAILGUN_TAG)
X-Campaign-Id - Used for tracking campaign data (defined in
Mailgun.CAMPAIGN_ID)
Here's a complete sending example.
var Mailgun = require('mailgun').Mailgun;
var mg = new Mailgun('some-api-key');
mg.sendText('example@example.com', ['Recipient 1 <rec1@example.com>', 'rec2@example.com'],
'This is the subject',
'This is the text',
'noreply@example.com', {},
function(err) {
if (err) console.log('Oh noes: ' + err);
else console.log('Success');
});
Mailgun lets you route incoming email to different destinations. TODO - more docs
Creates a new route. TODO - more docs
createRoute(pattern, destination, [callback(err, id)])
TODO - document arguments
Deletes the route with the specified ID if it exists, otherwise fails silently.
deleteRoute(id, [callback(err)])
getRoutes() or
createRoute.
err, that will be set to an Error object
if something went wrong with the deletion. If the deletion succeeded, or
no route existed with the specified ID,
err will be
undefined.
Gets a list of all routes.
getRoutes(callback(err, routes))
callback - Callback to be fired when the request has finished. This
should take two parameters:
err, which will hold either an
HTTP error code, or an error string on failure; and
routes,
which will be a list of routes on success. Routes returned
through this callback will be objects with three fields:
pattern,
destination, and
id.
getRoutes(function(err, routes) {
if (err) console.log('Error:', err);
for (var i=0; i<routes.length; i++) {
console.log('Route');
console.log(' Pattern:', routes[i].pattern);
console.log(' Destination:', routes[i].destination);
console.log(' Id:', routes[i].id);
}
});