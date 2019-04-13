This library provides simple access to Mailgun's API for node.js applications. It's MIT licensed, and being used in production over at Hipsell.

Installation

npm install mailgun

Or you can just throw mailgun.js into your application. There are no dependendies outside of node's standard library.

Note: master on Github is going to be untested/unstable at times, as this is a small enough library that I don't want to bother with a more complicated repo structure. As such, you should really only rely on the version of mailgun in npm , as I'll only ever push stable and tested code there.

Usage

At the time of writing, Mailgun's documentation is actually incorrect in places, which is unfortunate. As such, I'm going to re-document everything in this README according to the actual way it's implemented in node-mailgun , which itself is based off the implementation from Mailgun's github account, and not the API docs on the site.

Initialization

Access to the API is done through a Mailgun object. It's instantiated like so:

var mg = new Mailgun( 'api-key' );

Sending Email

Mailgun's API provides two methods for sending email: raw, and text. Both of them are exposed here.

sendText

Sends a simple plain-text email. This also allows for slightly easier sending of Mailgun options, since with sendRaw you have to set them in the MIME body yourself.

sendText(sender, recipients, subject, text, [servername=''], [options={}], [callback(err)])

sender - Sender of the message; this should be a full email address (e.g. example@example.com ).

- Sender of the message; this should be a full email address (e.g. ). recipients - A string ( example@example.com ) or array of strings ( ['a@example.com', 'b@example.com'] ) of recipients; these can be email addresses or HTTP URLs.

- A string ( ) or array of strings ( ) of recipients; these can be email addresses or HTTP URLs. subject - Message subject

- Message subject text - Message body text

- Message body text servername - The name of the Mailgun server. If you only have one server on your Mailgun account, this can be omitted. Otherwise, it should be set to the server you want to send from.

- The name of the Mailgun server. If you only have one server on your Mailgun account, this can be omitted. Otherwise, it should be set to the server you want to send from. options - Optional parameters. See Mailgun's API docs for details on these. At the time of writing, the only supported value is headers , which should be a hash of additional MIME headers you want to send.

- Optional parameters. See Mailgun's API docs for details on these. At the time of writing, the only supported value is , which should be a hash of additional MIME headers you want to send. callback - Callback to be fired when the email is done being sent. This should take a single parameter, err , that will be set to the status code of the API HTTP response code if the email failed to send; on success, err will be undefined .

Example

sendText( 'sender@example.com' , [ 'recipient1@example.com' , 'http://example.com/recipient2' ], 'Behold the wonderous power of email!' , { 'X-Campaign-Id' : 'something' }, function ( err ) { err && console .log(err) });

sendRaw

Sends a raw MIME message. Don't just use this with text; instead, you should either build a MIME message manually or by using some MIME library such as andris9's mailcomposer module https://github.com/andris9/mailcomposer (FWIW mailcomposer is the same module used by the popular nodemailer module http://github.com/andris9/Nodemailer).

sendRaw(sender, recipients, rawBody, [servername], [callback(err)])

sender - Sender of the message; this should be a full email address (e.g. example@example.com )

- Sender of the message; this should be a full email address (e.g. ) recipients - A string ( example@example.com ) or array of strings ( ['a@example.com', 'b@example.com'] ) of recipients; these can be email addresses or HTTP URLs.

- A string ( ) or array of strings ( ) of recipients; these can be email addresses or HTTP URLs. rawBody - MIME message to send

- MIME message to send servername - The name of the Mailgun server. If you only have one server on your Mailgun account, this can be omitted. Otherwise, it should be set to the server you want to send from.

- The name of the Mailgun server. If you only have one server on your Mailgun account, this can be omitted. Otherwise, it should be set to the server you want to send from. callback - Callback to be fired when the email is done being sent. This should take a single parameter, err , that will be set to the status code of the API HTTP response code if the email failed to send; on success, err will be undefined .

Note: Sending a message via raw MIME lets you use Mailgun's built-in templating shinies. Check out the Mailgun Docs for details.

Example

sendRaw( 'sender@example.com' , [ 'recipient1@example.com' , 'http://example.com/recipient2' ], 'From: sender@example.com' + '

To: ' + 'recipient1@example.com, http://example.com/recipient2' + '

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8' + '

Subject: I Love Email' + '



Because it\'s just so awesome' , function ( err ) { err && console .log(err) });

Email Addresses

Mailgun allows sender and recipient email addresses to be formatted in several different ways:

'John Doe' <john@example.com>

"John Doe" <john@example.com>

John Doe <john@example.com>

<john@example.com>

john@example.com

Mailgun Headers

Mailgun understands a couple special headers, specified via options when using sendText , or in the MIME headers when using sendRaw . These are defined below.

X-Mailgun-Tag - Used to tag sent emails (defined in Mailgun.MAILGUN_TAG )

- Used to tag sent emails (defined in ) X-Campaign-Id - Used for tracking campaign data (defined in Mailgun.CAMPAIGN_ID )

Example

Here's a complete sending example.

var Mailgun = require ( 'mailgun' ).Mailgun; var mg = new Mailgun( 'some-api-key' ); mg.sendText( 'example@example.com' , [ 'Recipient 1 <rec1@example.com>' , 'rec2@example.com' ], 'This is the subject' , 'This is the text' , 'noreply@example.com' , {}, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log( 'Oh noes: ' + err); else console .log( 'Success' ); });

Routing

Mailgun lets you route incoming email to different destinations. TODO - more docs

createRoute

Creates a new route. TODO - more docs

createRoute(pattern, destination, [callback(err, id)])

TODO - document arguments

deleteRoute

Deletes the route with the specified ID if it exists, otherwise fails silently.

deleteRoute(id, [callback(err)])

id - Route ID, as returned by getRoutes() or createRoute .

or . Callback to be fired when the deletion is completed. This callback takes a single argument, err , that will be set to an Error object if something went wrong with the deletion. If the deletion succeeded, or no route existed with the specified ID, err will be undefined .

getRoutes

Gets a list of all routes.

getRoutes(callback(err, routes))

callback - Callback to be fired when the request has finished. This should take two parameters: err , which will hold either an HTTP error code, or an error string on failure; and routes , which will be a list of routes on success. Routes returned through this callback will be objects with three fields: pattern , destination , and id .

Example

getRoutes( function ( err, routes ) { if (err) console .log( 'Error:' , err); for ( var i= 0 ; i<routes.length; i++) { console .log( 'Route' ); console .log( ' Pattern:' , routes[i].pattern); console .log( ' Destination:' , routes[i].destination); console .log( ' Id:' , routes[i].id); } });

Eventual Work: