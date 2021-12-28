💌 mailgo

Transform all your mailto and tel link in a beautiful modal with more possibilities! Open directly Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo for emails; Telegram, WhatsApp or Skype for phone numbers.

also available for

Wordpress

https://wordpress.org/plugins/mailgo/

Magento 2

https://marketplace.magento.com/manzinello-mailgo.html

Gatsby

https://www.gatsbyjs.com/plugins/gatsby-plugin-mailgo/

Chrome (browser extension)

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/mailgo/kljnooagpdphdgjnmjhenkganebccejm

Firefox (browser extension)

https://addons.mozilla.org/it/firefox/addon/mailgo/

thanks