Readme

MailDev

Test codecov NPM Version JavaScript Style Guide

MailDev is a simple way to test your project's generated emails during development with an easy to use web interface that runs on your machine. Built on top of Node.js.

MailDev Screenshot

Install & Run

$ npm install -g maildev
$ maildev

If you want to use MailDev with Docker, you can use the maildev/maildev image on Docker Hub. For a guide for usage with Docker, checkout the docs.

$ docker run -p 1080:1080 -p 1025:1025 maildev/maildev

For convenient use with Grunt, try grunt-maildev.

Usage

Usage: maildev [options]
OptionsEnvironment variableDescription
-s, --smtp <port>MAILDEV_SMTP_PORTSMTP port to catch emails
-w, --web <port>MAILDEV_WEB_PORTPort to run the Web GUI
--mail-directory <path>MAILDEV_MAIL_DIRECTORYDirectory for persisting mails
--httpsMAILDEV_HTTPSSwitch from http to https protocol
--https-key <file>MAILDEV_HTTPS_KEYThe file path to the ssl private key
--https-cert <file>MAILDEV_HTTPS_CERTThe file path to the ssl cert file
--ip <ip address>MAILDEV_IPIP Address to bind SMTP service to
--outgoing-host <host>MAILDEV_OUTGOING_HOSTSMTP host for outgoing emails
--outgoing-port <port>MAILDEV_OUTGOING_PORTSMTP port for outgoing emails
--outgoing-user <user>MAILDEV_OUTGOING_USERSMTP user for outgoing emails
--outgoing-pass <password>MAILDEV_OUTGOING_PASSSMTP password for outgoing emails
--outgoing-secureMAILDEV_OUTGOING_SECUREUse SMTP SSL for outgoing emails
--auto-relay [email]MAILDEV_AUTO_RELAYUse auto-relay mode. Optional relay email address
--auto-relay-rules <file>MAILDEV_AUTO_RELAY_RULESFilter rules for auto relay mode
--incoming-user <user>MAILDEV_INCOMING_USERSMTP user for incoming emails
--incoming-pass <pass>MAILDEV_INCOMING_PASSSMTP password for incoming emails
--web-ip <ip address>MAILDEV_WEB_IPIP Address to bind HTTP service to, defaults to --ip
--web-user <user>MAILDEV_WEB_USERHTTP user for GUI
--web-pass <password>MAILDEV_WEB_PASSHTTP password for GUI
--base-pathname <path>MAILDEV_BASE_PATHNAMEBase path for URLs
--disable-webMAILDEV_DISABLE_WEBDisable the use of the web interface. Useful for unit testing
--hide-extensions <extensions>MAILDEV_HIDE_EXTENSIONSComma separated list of SMTP extensions to NOT advertise (SMTPUTF8, PIPELINING, 8BITMIME)
-o, --openOpen the Web GUI after startup
-v, --verbose
--silent

API

MailDev can be used in your Node.js application. For more info view the API docs.

const MailDev = require("maildev");

const maildev = new MailDev();

maildev.listen();

maildev.on("new", function (email) {
  // We got a new email!
});

MailDev also has a REST API. For more info view the docs.

Outgoing email

Maildev optionally supports selectively relaying email to an outgoing SMTP server. If you configure outgoing email with the --outgoing- options you can click "Relay" on an individual email to relay through MailDev out to a real SMTP service that will actually* send the email to the recipient.

Example:

$ maildev --outgoing-host smtp.gmail.com \
          --outgoing-secure \
          --outgoing-user 'you@gmail.com' \
          --outgoing-pass '<pass>'

Auto relay mode

Enabling the auto relay mode will automatically send each email to it's recipient without the need to click the "Relay" button mentioned above. The outgoing email options are required to enable this feature.

Optionally you may pass an single email address which Maildev will forward all emails to instead of the original recipient. For example, using --auto-relay you@example.com will forward all emails to that address automatically.

Additionally, you can pass a valid json file with additional configuration for what email addresses you would like to allow or deny. The last matching rule in the array will be the rule MailDev will follow.

Example:

$ maildev --outgoing-host smtp.gmail.com \
          --outgoing-secure \
          --outgoing-user 'you@gmail.com' \
          --outgoing-pass '<pass>' \
          --auto-relay \
          --auto-relay-rules file.json

Rules example file:

[
  { allow: "*" },
  { deny: "*@test.com" },
  { allow: "ok@test.com" },
  { deny: "*@utah.com" },
  { allow: "johnny@utah.com" },
];

This would allow angelo@fbi.gov, ok@test.com, johnny@utah.com, but deny bodhi@test.com.

Configure your project

Configure your application to send emails via port 1025 and open localhost:1080 in your browser.

Nodemailer (v1.0+)

const transport = nodemailer.createTransport({
  port: 1025,
  ignoreTLS: true,
  // other settings...
});

Django -- Add EMAIL_PORT = 1025 in your settings file [source]

Rails -- config settings:

config.action_mailer.delivery_method = :smtp
    config.action_mailer.smtp_settings = {
        address: "localhost",
        port: 1025,
        enable_starttls_auto: false
    }

Drupal -- Install and configure SMTP module or use a library like SwiftMailer.

Features

  • Toggle between HTML, plain text views as well as view email headers
  • Test responsive emails with resizable preview pane available for various screen sizes
  • Ability to receive and view email attachments
  • WebSocket integration keeps the interface in sync once emails are received
  • Command line interface for configuring SMTP and web interface ports
  • Ability to relay email to an upstream SMTP server

Ideas

If you're using MailDev and you have a great idea, I'd love to hear it. If you're not using MailDev because it lacks a feature, I'd love to hear that too. Add an issue to the repo here.

Contributing

Any help on MailDev would be awesome. There is plenty of room for improvement. Feel free to create a Pull Request from small to big changes.

To run MailDev during development:

npm install
npm run dev

The "dev" task will run MailDev using nodemon and restart automatically when changes are detected. On *.scss file save, the css will also be recompiled. Using test/send.js, a few test emails will be sent every time the application restarts.

The project uses the JavaScript Standard coding style. To lint your code before submitting your PR, run npm run lint.

To run the test suite:

$ npm test

Changelog

Thanks

MailDev is built on using great open source projects including Express, AngularJS, Font Awesome and two great projects from Andris Reinman: smtp-server and mailparser. Many thanks to Andris as his projects are the backbone of this app and to MailCatcher for the inspiration.

Additionally, thanks to all the awesome contributors to the project.

License

MIT

