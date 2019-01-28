A node.js wrapper for the MailChimp API.

node-mailchimp exposes the following features of the MailChimp API to your node.js application:

MailChimp API (Versions 2.0, 1.3, 1.2 and 1.1)

MailChimp Export API (Version 1.0)

MailChimp Webhooks

MailChimp OAuth2 authorization

MailChimp Partner API (Version 1.3)

Mandrill API (Version 1.0)

Further information on the MailChimp API and its features is available at http://apidocs.mailchimp.com. If you want to know more about the Mandrill API and its features have a look at https://mandrillapp.com/api/docs/.

Table of Contents

Installation

Installing using npm (node package manager):

npm install mailchimp

If you don't have npm installed or don't want to use it:

cd ~/.node_libraries git clone git://github.com/gomfunkel/node-mailchimp.git mailchimp

Please note that parts of node-mailchimp depend on request by Mikeal Rogers. This library needs to be installed for the API and Export API to work. Additionally node-querystring is needed for the Webhooks to work. If you are using npm all dependencies should be automagically resolved for you.

Usage

Information on how to use the MailChimp APIs can be found below. Further information on the API methods available can be found at http://apidocs.mailchimp.com. You can also find further information on how to obtain an API key, how to set up Webhooks and/or OAuth2 in your MailChimp account and much more on the MailChimp API pages.

Some methods of the MailChimp API take associative arrays as a parameter, for example the parameter merge_vars of the listSubscribe method. As there are no associative arrays in JavaScript you simply use an object with its properties being the keys, like in the following example:

var merge_vars = { EMAIL : '/* E-MAIL ADDRESS */' , FNAME : '/* FIRST NAME */' , LNAME : '/* LAST NAME */' };

MailChimp API (when using MailChimp API version 2.0)

Attention: Support for v2.0 of the MailChimp API is not yet well tested. Please use with caution. When in doubt, stick to older versions of the API (v1.x) and skip to the next chapter for documentation.

MailChimpAPI takes two arguments. The first argument is your API key, which you can find in your MailChimp Account. The second argument is an options object which can contain the following options:

version The API version to use (1.1, 1.2, 1.3 or 2.0). Defaults to 1.3. Make sure to explicitly use 2.0 here or refer to the next chapter for documentation on older API versions.

The API version to use (1.1, 1.2, 1.3 or 2.0). Defaults to 1.3. Make sure to explicitly use 2.0 here or refer to the next chapter for documentation on older API versions. userAgent Custom User-Agent description to use in the request header.

All of the API categories and methods described in the MailChimp API v2.0 Documentation (http://apidocs.mailchimp.com/api/2.0 are available in this wrapper. To use them the method call is used which takes four parameters:

section The section of the API method to call (e.g. 'campaigns').

The section of the API method to call (e.g. 'campaigns'). method The method to call in the given section.

The method to call in the given section. params Parameters to pass to the API method.

Parameters to pass to the API method. callback Callback function for returned data or errors with two parameters. The first one being an error object which is null when no error occured, the second one an object with all information retrieved as long as no error occured.

Example:

var MailChimpAPI = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpAPI; var apiKey = 'Your MailChimpAPI API Key' ; try { var api = new MailChimpAPI(apiKey, { version : '2.0' }); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); } api.call( 'campaigns' , 'list' , { start : 0 , limit : 25 }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); }); api.call( 'campaigns' , 'template-content' , { cid : '/* CAMPAIGN ID */' }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

MailChimp API (when using MailChimp API version 1.x)

MailChimpAPI takes two arguments. The first argument is your API key, which you can find in your MailChimp Account. The second argument is an options object which can contain the following options:

version The API version to use (1.1, 1.2, 1.3 or 2.0). Defaults to 1.3.

The API version to use (1.1, 1.2, 1.3 or 2.0). Defaults to 1.3. secure Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false.

Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false. userAgent Custom User-Agent description to use in the request header.

The callback function for each API method gets two arguments. The first one is an error object which is null when no error occured, the second one an object with all information retrieved as long as no error occured.

Example:

var MailChimpAPI = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpAPI; var apiKey = 'Your MailChimp API Key' ; try { var api = new MailChimpAPI(apiKey, { version : '1.3' , secure : false }); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); } api.campaigns({ start : 0 , limit : 25 }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); }); api.campaignStats({ cid : '/* CAMPAIGN ID */' }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

MailChimp Export API

MailChimpExportAPI takes two arguments. The first argument is your API key, which you can find in your MailChimp Account. The second argument is an options object which can contain the following options:

version The Export API version to use, currently only 1.0 is available and supported. Defaults to 1.0.

The Export API version to use, currently only 1.0 is available and supported. Defaults to 1.0. secure Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false.

Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false. userAgent Custom User-Agent description to use in the request header.

The callback function for each API method gets two arguments. The first one is an error object which is null when no error occured, the second one an object with all information retrieved as long as no error occured.

Example:

var MailChimpExportAPI = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpExportAPI; var apiKey = 'Your MailChimp API Key' ; try { var exportApi = new MailChimpExportAPI(apiKey, { version : '1.0' , secure : false }); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); } exportApi.list({ id : '/* LIST ID */' }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

MailChimp Webhooks

MailChimpWebhook takes one argument, an options object which can contain the following options:

port The port the server is going to listen on. Defaults to 8100.

The port the server is going to listen on. Defaults to 8100. secret Secret key as suggested on the Webhook page which is then simply added as a pathname to the Webhook URL in your MailChimp account and checked for. Nothing too fancy but a small enhancement to security. Leave empty (default setting) if you don't want to use a secret key. Example: If you set the secret to 'ChimpSecret' you need to enter the Webhook URL http://www.yourdomain.com/ChimpSecret in the MailChimp Webhook settings.

Secret key as suggested on the Webhook page which is then simply added as a pathname to the Webhook URL in your MailChimp account and checked for. Nothing too fancy but a small enhancement to security. Leave empty (default setting) if you don't want to use a secret key. Example: If you set the secret to 'ChimpSecret' you need to enter the Webhook URL http://www.yourdomain.com/ChimpSecret in the MailChimp Webhook settings. secure Credentials as generated by the crypto module. If present HTTPS support is enabled for the server. Defaults to false.

You can register the following events. The callback function for each of these events receive two arguments. The first argument is an object with the information retrieved, the second argument contains metadata like when the event occurred.

subscribe Emitted when someone subscribes to your list.

Emitted when someone subscribes to your list. unsubscribe Emitted when someone unsubscribes from your list.

Emitted when someone unsubscribes from your list. profile Emitted when someone updates his profile.

Emitted when someone updates his profile. upemail Emitted when someone changes his email address. Please note that you will receive a profile event at the same time.

Emitted when someone changes his email address. Please note that you will receive a event at the same time. cleaned Emitted when an email address is cleaned from you list.

Emitted when an email address is cleaned from you list. campaign Emitted when a campaign is sent for your list.

Example:

var MailChimpWebhook = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpWebhook; var webhook = new MailChimpWebhook(); webhook.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log(error.message); }); webhook.on( 'subscribe' , function ( data, meta ) { console .log(data.email+ ' subscribed to your newsletter!' ); }); webhook.on( 'unsubscribe' , function ( data, meta ) { console .log(data.email+ ' unsubscribed from your newsletter!' ); });

MailChimp OAuth2

MailChimpOAuth takes one argument, an options object which can contain the following options:

clientId The clientId can be obtained from MailChimp, please refer to the API docs on how to do this. The clientId is a required parameter.

The clientId can be obtained from MailChimp, please refer to the API docs on how to do this. The clientId is a required parameter. clientSecret The clientSecret can be obtained from MailChimp, please refer to the API docs on how to do this. The clientSecret is a required parameter.

The clientSecret can be obtained from MailChimp, please refer to the API docs on how to do this. The clientSecret is a required parameter. redirectUri Redirect URI from MailChimp App Configuration

Redirect URI from MailChimp App Configuration ownServer Boolean to enable own custom server for listening to redirect URI. Defaults to false.

Boolean to enable own custom server for listening to redirect URI. Defaults to false. addPort Boolean to add value of port number in redirectUri defaults to false.

Boolean to add value of port number in redirectUri defaults to false. port The port the server is going to listen on. Defaults to 8100. These fields are not needed if ownServer is false

The port the server is going to listen on. Defaults to 8100. These fields are not needed if ownServer is false finalUri After a successful authorization on the MailChimp website the user is redirected to this URI, if any.

After a successful authorization on the MailChimp website the user is redirected to this URI, if any. secure Credentials in the form {key:path to ssl key file, cert: path to ssl certificate file} . If present HTTPS support is enabled for the server. Defaults to false.

You can register the following events:

error This event is emitted when an error occured and receives one argument that contains the error message.

This event is emitted when an error occured and receives one argument that contains the error message. authed Emitted when the OAuth was completed successfully. Receives one argument which represents the API key in custom object with metadata that can be passed on to other API functionality.

Example:

var MailChimpOAuth = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpOAuth; var MailChimpAPI = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpAPI; var options = { clientId : 'Your MailChimp client id' , clientSecret : 'Your MailChimp client secret' , redirectUri : 'http://www.example.com' , ownServer : true , addPort : true , finalUri : 'http://www.example.com/successfulLogin.html' }; var oauth = new MailChimpOAuth(options); console .log(oauth.getAuthorizeUri()); oauth.on('error', function (error) { console.log(error.err); }); oauth.on('authed', function (data) { try { var api = new MailChimpAPI(data.apiKey, { version : '1.3', secure : false }); } catch (error) { console.log(error.message); } api.campaigns({ start: 0, limit: 25 }, function (error, data) { if (error) console.log(error.message); else console.log(JSON.stringify(data)); // Do something with your data! }); });

MailChimp Partner API

MailChimpPartnerAPI takes two arguments. The first argument is your app key, which you can generate and find in your MailChimp Account, if you are eligible to use the Partner API. The second argument is an options object which can contain the following options:

version The Partner API version to use, currently only 1.3 is available and supported. Defaults to 1.3.

The Partner API version to use, currently only 1.3 is available and supported. Defaults to 1.3. secure Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false.

Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false. userAgent Custom User-Agent description to use in the request header.

The callback function for each API method gets two arguments. The first one is an error object which is null when no error occured, the second one an object with all information retrieved as long as no error occured.

Example:

var MailChimpPartnerAPI = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MailChimpPartnerAPI; var appKey = 'Your MailChimp app key' ; try { var api = new MailChimpPartnerAPI(appKey, { version : '1.3' , secure : false }); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); } api.checkUsername({ username : '/* USERNAME */' }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

Mandrill API

MandrillAPI takes two arguments. The first argument is your API key, which you can find in your Mandrill Account. The second argument is an options object which can contain the following options:

version The Mandrill API version to use, currently only 1.0 is available and supported. Defaults to 1.0.

The Mandrill API version to use, currently only 1.0 is available and supported. Defaults to 1.0. secure Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false.

Whether or not to use secure connections over HTTPS (true/false). Defaults to false. userAgent Custom User-Agent description to use in the request header.

All of the API categories and methods described in the Mandrill API Documentation (https://mandrillapp.com/api/docs/) are available in this wrapper. To use the the method call is used which takes four parameters:

category The category of the API method to call (e.g. 'users').

The category of the API method to call (e.g. 'users'). method The method to call in the given category.

The method to call in the given category. params Parameters to pass to the API method.

Parameters to pass to the API method. callback Callback function for returned data or errors with two parameters. The first one being an error object which is null when no error occured, the second one an object with all information retrieved as long as no error occured.

var MandrillAPI = require ( 'mailchimp' ).MandrillAPI; var apiKey = 'Your Mandrill API Key' ; try { var mandrill = new MandrillAPI(apiKey, { version : '1.0' , secure : false }); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); } mandrill.call( 'tags' , 'time-series' , { tag : '/* TAGNAME */' }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) console .log(error.message); else console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

MailChimp STS API

MailChimpSTSAPI is no longer part of this wrapper as of version 1.0.1 because the API was discontinued by MailChimp.

License

node-mailchimp is licensed under the MIT License. (See LICENSE)