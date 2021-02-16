MailTime

Micro-service package for mail queue, with Server and Client API. Build on top of nodemailer package.

Every MailTime instance can be configured to be a Server or Client.

Main difference of Server from Client - Server handles queue and actually sends email. While Client is only put emails into the queue.

Main features:

👨‍🔬 ~92% tests coverage;

📦 Two simple dependencies, written from scratch for top performance;

🏢 Synchronize email queue across multiple servers;

💪 Bulletproof design, built-in retries.

How does it work?

Redundant solution for email transmission.

Single point of failure

Issue - classic solution with the single point of failure:

|----------------| |------| |------------------| | Other mailer | ------> | SMTP | ------> | ^_^ Happy user | |----------------| |------| |------------------| The scheme above will work as long as SMTP service is available or connection between your server and SMPT is up. Once network failure occurs or SMTP service is down - users won't be happy |----------------| \ / |------| |------------------| | Other mailer | --X---> | SMTP | ------> | 0_o Disappointed | |----------------| / \ |------| |------------------| ^- email lost in vain Single SMTP solution may work in case of network or other failures As long as MailTime has not received confirmation what email is sent it will keep the letter in the queue and retry to send it again |----------------| / |------| |------------------| | Mail Time | --X---> | SMTP | ------> | ^_^ Happy user | |---^------------| / |------| |------^-----------| \-------------/ ^- We will try later / \- put it back into queue / \----------Once connection is back ------/

Multiple SMTP providers

Backup scheme with multiple SMTP providers

|--------| /--X--| SMTP 1 | / ^ |--------| / \--- Retry with next provider |----------------|/ |--------| |------------------| | Mail Time | ---X--> | SMTP 2 | /->| ^_^ Happy user | |----------------|\ ^ |--------| / |------------------| \ \--- Retry / \ |--------| / \---->| SMTP 3 |--/ |--------|

Cluster issue

Let's say, — to scale quickly growing application we decided to create a "Cluster" of servers to balance the load and add durability layer.

Also, our application has scheduled emails, once a day — with recent news. While we have had a single server — emails were sent by daily interval. Upon "Cluster" implementation - each server would have its own timer and each server will send daily emails to users. In such case - users will receive multiple emails, sounds not okay.

Here is how we solve this issue using MailTime:

|===================THE=CLUSTER===================| |=QUEUE=| |===Mail=Time===| | |----------| |----------| |----------| | | | |=Micro-service=| |--------| | | App | | App | | App | | | | | |-->| SMTP 1 |------\ | | Server 1 | | Server 2 | | Server 3 | | | <-------- | |--------| \ | |-----\----| |----\-----| |----\-----| | | --------> | |-------------| | \---------------\----------------\----------> | | | |--------| | ^_^ | | Each of the "App Server" or "Cluster Node" | | | | |-->| SMTP 2 |-->| Happy users | | runs Mail Time as a Client which only puts | | | | | |--------| |-------------| | emails into the queue. Aside to "App Servers" | | | | | / | We suggest running Mail Time as a Micro-service | | | | | |--------| / | which will be responsible for making sure queue | | | | |-->| SMTP 3 |-----/ | has no duplicates and to actually send emails | | | | | |--------| |=================================================| |=======| |===============|

Features

Queue - Managed via MongoDB, and will survive server reboots and failures

Support for multiple server setups - "Cluster", Phusion Passenger instances, Load Balanced solutions, etc.

Emails concatenation by addressee email - Reduce amount of sent emails to a single user with concatenation, and avoid mistakenly doubled emails

When concatenation is enabled - Same emails won't be sent twice, if for any reason, due to bad logic or application failure emails are sent twice or more times - this is solution to solve this annoying behavior

Balancing for multiple nodemailer's transports, two modes - backup and balancing . Most useful feature - allows to reduce the cost of SMTP services and add durability. So, if any of used transports are failing to send an email it will switch to next one

and . Most useful feature - allows to reduce the cost of SMTP services and add durability. So, if any of used transports are failing to send an email it will switch to next one Sending retries for network and other failures

Template support with Mustache-like placeholders

Installation

If you're working on Server functionality - first you will need nodemailer , although this package is meant to be used with nodemailer , it's not added as the dependency, as it not needed by Client, and you're free to choose nodemailer 's version to fit your needs:

npm install --save nodemailer

Install MailTime package:

for node@>=8.9.0 npm install --save mail-time for node@<8.9.0 npm install --save mail-time@=0.1.7

Basic usage

Require package:

const MailTime = require ( 'mail-time' );

Create nodemailer's transports (see nodemailer docs):

const transports = []; const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const directTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-direct-transport' ); const directTransportOpts = { pool : false , direct : true , name : 'mail.example.com' , from : 'no-reply@example.com' , }; transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport(directTransport(directTransportOpts))); transports[ 0 ].options = directTransportOpts; transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport({ host : 'smtp.example.com' , from : 'no-reply@example.com' , auth : { user : 'no-reply' , pass : 'xxx' }, })); transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport({ host : 'smtp.gmail.com' , from : 'no-reply@mail.example.com' , auth : { user : 'no-reply@mail.example.com' , pass : 'xxx' }, })); transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport({ host : 'smtp.sparkpostmail.com' , port : 587 , from : 'no-reply@mail2.example.com' , auth : { user : 'SMTP_Injection' , pass : 'xxx' }, }));

Create mail-time Server, it is able to send and add emails to the queue. We will need connect to MongoDB first:

const MongoClient = require ( 'mongodb' ).MongoClient; const MailTime = require ( 'mail-time' ); const dbName = 'DatabaseName' ; MongoClient.connect(process.env.MONGO_URL, (error, client) => { const db = client.db(dbName); const mailQueue = new MailTime({ db, type : 'server' , strategy : 'balancer' , transports, from (transport) { return '"Awesome App" <' + transport.options.from + '>' ; }, concatEmails : true , concatDelimiter : '<h1>{{{subject}}}</h1>' , template : MailTime.Template }); });

Create the Client to add emails to queue from other application units, like UI unit:

const MongoClient = require ( 'mongodb' ).MongoClient; const MailTime = require ( 'mail-time' ); const dbName = 'DatabaseName' ; MongoClient.connect(process.env.MONGO_URL, (error, client) => { const db = client.db(dbName); const mailQueue = new MailTime({ db, type : 'client' , strategy : 'balancer' , concatEmails : true }); });

Send email:

mailQueue.sendMail({ to : 'user@gmail.com' , subject : 'You\'ve got an email!' , text : 'Plain text message' , html : '<h1>HTML</h1><p>Styled message</p>' });

Installation & Import (via NPM):

Install NPM MailTime package:

meteor npm install --save mail-time

ES6 Import:

import MailTime from 'mail-time' ;

Installation & Import (via Atmosphere):

Install Atmosphere ostrio:mailer package:

meteor add ostrio:mailer

ES6 Import:

import MailTime from 'meteor/ostrio:mailer' ;

import { MongoInternals } from 'meteor/mongo' ; import MailTime from 'mail-time' ; import nodemailer from 'nodemailer' ; import directTransport from 'nodemailer-direct-transport' ; const transports = []; const directTransportOpts = { pool : false , direct : true , name : 'mail.example.com' , from : 'no-reply@example.com' , }; transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport(directTransport(directTransportOpts))); transports[ 0 ].options = directTransportOpts; const mailQueue = new MailTime({ db : MongoInternals.defaultRemoteCollectionDriver().mongo.db, transports, from (transport) { return '"Awesome App" <' + transport.options.from + '>' ; } });

API

new MailTime(opts) constructor

opts {Object} - Configuration object

{Object} - Configuration object opts.db {Db} - [Required] Mongo's Db instance. For example returned in callback of MongoClient.connect()

{Db} - [Required] Mongo's instance. For example returned in callback of opts.type {String} - [Optional] client or server , default - server

{String} - [Optional] or , default - opts.from {Function} - [Optional] A function which returns String of from field, format: "MyApp" <user@example.com>

{Function} - [Optional] A function which returns String of field, format: opts.transports {Array} - [Optional] An array of nodemailer 's transports, returned from nodemailer.createTransport({})

{Array} - [Optional] An array of 's transports, returned from opts.strategy {String} - [Optional] backup or balancer , default - backup . If set to backup , first transport will be used unless failed to send failsToNext times. If set to balancer - transports will be used equally in round robin chain

{String} - [Optional] or , default - . If set to , first transport will be used unless failed to send times. If set to - transports will be used equally in round robin chain opts.failsToNext {Number} - [Optional] After how many failed "send attempts" switch to next transport, applied only for backup strategy, default - 4

{Number} - [Optional] After how many failed "send attempts" switch to next transport, applied only for strategy, default - opts.prefix {String} - [Optional] Use unique prefixes to create multiple MailTime instances on same MongoDB

{String} - [Optional] Use unique prefixes to create multiple instances on same MongoDB opts.maxTries {Number} - [Optional] How many times resend failed emails, default - 60

{Number} - [Optional] How many times resend failed emails, default - opts.interval {Number} - [Optional] Interval in seconds between send re-tries, default - 60

{Number} - [Optional] Interval in seconds between send re-tries, default - opts.zombieTime {Number} - [Optional] Time in milliseconds, after this period - pending email will be interpreted as "zombie". This parameter allows to rescue pending email from "zombie mode" in case when: server was rebooted, exception during runtime was thrown, or caused by bad logic, default - 32786 . This option is used by package itself and passed directly to JoSk package

{Number} - [Optional] Time in milliseconds, after this period - pending email will be interpreted as "zombie". This parameter allows to rescue pending email from "zombie mode" in case when: server was rebooted, exception during runtime was thrown, or caused by bad logic, default - . This option is used by package itself and passed directly to package opts.keepHistory {Boolean} - [Optional] By default sent emails not stored in the database. Set { keepHistory: true } to keep queue task as it is in the database, default - false

{Boolean} - [Optional] By default sent emails not stored in the database. Set to keep queue task as it is in the database, default - opts.concatEmails {Boolean} - [Optional] Concatenate email by to field, default - false

{Boolean} - [Optional] Concatenate email by field, default - opts.concatSubject {String} - [Optional] Email subject used in concatenated email, default - Multiple notifications

{String} - [Optional] Email subject used in concatenated email, default - opts.concatDelimiter {String} - [Optional] HTML or plain string delimiter used between concatenated email, default - <hr>

{String} - [Optional] HTML or plain string delimiter used between concatenated email, default - opts.concatThrottling {Number} - [Optional] Time in seconds while emails are waiting to be concatenated, default - 60

{Number} - [Optional] Time in seconds while emails are waiting to be concatenated, default - opts.revolvingInterval {Number} - [Optional] Interval in milliseconds in between queue checks, default - 256 . Recommended value — between opts.minRevolvingDelay and opts.maxRevolvingDelay

{Number} - [Optional] Interval in milliseconds in between queue checks, default - . Recommended value — between and opts.minRevolvingDelay {Number} - [Optional] Minimum revolving delay — the minimum delay between tasks executions in milliseconds, default - 64 . This option is passed directly to JoSk package

{Number} - [Optional] Minimum revolving delay — the minimum delay between tasks executions in milliseconds, default - . This option is passed directly to package opts.maxRevolvingDelay {Number} - [Optional] Maximum revolving delay — the maximum delay between tasks executions in milliseconds, default - 256 . This option is passed directly to JoSk package

{Number} - [Optional] Maximum revolving delay — the maximum delay between tasks executions in milliseconds, default - . This option is passed directly to package opts.template {String} - [Optional] Mustache-like template, default - {{{html}}} , all options passed to sendMail is available in Template, like to , subject , text , html or any other custom option. Use {{opt}} for string placeholders and {{{opt}}} for html placeholders

Alias - send()

opts {Object} - Configuration object

{Object} - Configuration object opts.sendAt {Date} - When email should be sent, default - new Date() use with caution on multi-server setup at different location with the different time-zones

{Date} - When email should be sent, default - use with caution on multi-server setup at different location with the different time-zones opts.template - Email specific template, this will override default template passed to MailTime constructor

- Email specific template, this will override default template passed to constructor opts.concatSubject - Email specific concatenation subject, this will override default concatenation subject passed to MailTime constructor

- Email specific concatenation subject, this will override default concatenation subject passed to constructor opts[key] {Mix} - Other custom and NodeMailer specific options, like text , html and to , see more here. Note attachments should work only via path , and file must exists on all micro-services servers

{Mix} - Other custom and NodeMailer specific options, like , and , see more here. Note should work only via , and file must exists on all micro-services servers callback {Function} - Callback called after the email was sent or failed to be sent. Do not use on multi-server setup

static MailTime.Template

Simple and bulletproof HTML template, see its source. Usage:

const MailTime = require ( 'mail-time' ); const mailQueue = new MailTime({ db : db, template : MailTime.Template }); mailQueue.sendMail({ to : 'user@gmail.com' , template : MailTime.Template });

Template Example

mailQueue.sendMail({ to : 'user@gmail.com' , userName : 'Mike' , subject : 'Sign up confirmation' , text : 'Hello {{userName}}, \r

Thank you for registration \r

Your login: {{to}}' , html : '<div style="text-align: center"><h1>Hello {{userName}}</h1><p><ul><li>Thank you for registration</li><li>Your login: {{to}}</li></ul></p></div>' , template : '<body>{{{html}}}</body>' });

Testing

Clone this package In Terminal (Console) go to directory where package is cloned Then run:

Test NPM package:

Before run tests make sure NODE_ENV === development Install NPM dependencies npm install --save-dev Before run tests you need to have running MongoDB DEBUG="true" EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" MONGO_URL="mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/npm-mail-time-test-001" npm test Be patient, tests are taking around 2 mins

Test Atmosphere (meteor.js) package:

Default EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" meteor test-packages ./ --driver-package=meteortesting:mocha With custom port DEBUG="true" EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" meteor test-packages ./ --driver-package=meteortesting:mocha --port 8888 With local MongoDB and custom port DEBUG="true" EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" MONGO_URL="mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/meteor-mail-time-test-001" meteor test-packages ./ --driver-package=meteortesting:mocha --port 8888 Be patient, tests are taking around 2 mins

