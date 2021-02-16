Micro-service package for mail queue, with Server and Client API.
Build on top of
nodemailer package.
Every
MailTime instance can be configured to be a Server or Client.
Main difference of Server from Client - Server handles queue and actually sends email. While Client is only put emails into the queue.
Redundant solution for email transmission.
Issue - classic solution with the single point of failure:
|----------------| |------| |------------------|
| Other mailer | ------> | SMTP | ------> | ^_^ Happy user |
|----------------| |------| |------------------|
The scheme above will work as long as SMTP service is available
or connection between your server and SMPT is up. Once network
failure occurs or SMTP service is down - users won't be happy
|----------------| \ / |------| |------------------|
| Other mailer | --X---> | SMTP | ------> | 0_o Disappointed |
|----------------| / \ |------| |------------------|
^- email lost in vain
Single SMTP solution may work in case of network or other failures
As long as MailTime has not received confirmation what email is sent
it will keep the letter in the queue and retry to send it again
|----------------| / |------| |------------------|
| Mail Time | --X---> | SMTP | ------> | ^_^ Happy user |
|---^------------| / |------| |------^-----------|
\-------------/ ^- We will try later /
\- put it back into queue /
\----------Once connection is back ------/
Backup scheme with multiple SMTP providers
|--------|
/--X--| SMTP 1 |
/ ^ |--------|
/ \--- Retry with next provider
|----------------|/ |--------| |------------------|
| Mail Time | ---X--> | SMTP 2 | /->| ^_^ Happy user |
|----------------|\ ^ |--------| / |------------------|
\ \--- Retry /
\ |--------| /
\---->| SMTP 3 |--/
|--------|
Let's say, — to scale quickly growing application we decided to create a "Cluster" of servers to balance the load and add durability layer.
Also, our application has scheduled emails, once a day — with recent news. While we have had a single server — emails were sent by daily interval. Upon "Cluster" implementation - each server would have its own timer and each server will send daily emails to users. In such case - users will receive multiple emails, sounds not okay.
Here is how we solve this issue using MailTime:
|===================THE=CLUSTER===================| |=QUEUE=| |===Mail=Time===|
| |----------| |----------| |----------| | | | |=Micro-service=| |--------|
| | App | | App | | App | | | | | |-->| SMTP 1 |------\
| | Server 1 | | Server 2 | | Server 3 | | | <-------- | |--------| \
| |-----\----| |----\-----| |----\-----| | | --------> | |-------------|
| \---------------\----------------\----------> | | | |--------| | ^_^ |
| Each of the "App Server" or "Cluster Node" | | | | |-->| SMTP 2 |-->| Happy users |
| runs Mail Time as a Client which only puts | | | | | |--------| |-------------|
| emails into the queue. Aside to "App Servers" | | | | | /
| We suggest running Mail Time as a Micro-service | | | | | |--------| /
| which will be responsible for making sure queue | | | | |-->| SMTP 3 |-----/
| has no duplicates and to actually send emails | | | | | |--------|
|=================================================| |=======| |===============|
backup and
balancing. Most useful feature - allows to reduce the cost of SMTP services and add durability. So, if any of used transports are failing to send an email it will switch to next one
If you're working on Server functionality - first you will need
nodemailer, although this package is meant to be used with
nodemailer, it's not added as the dependency, as it not needed by Client, and you're free to choose
nodemailer's version to fit your needs:
npm install --save nodemailer
Install MailTime package:
# for node@>=8.9.0
npm install --save mail-time
# for node@<8.9.0
npm install --save mail-time@=0.1.7
Require package:
const MailTime = require('mail-time');
Create nodemailer's transports (see nodemailer docs):
const transports = [];
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
// Use DIRECT transport
// To enable sending email from localhost
// install "nodemailer-direct-transport" NPM package:
const directTransport = require('nodemailer-direct-transport');
const directTransportOpts = {
pool: false,
direct: true,
name: 'mail.example.com',
from: 'no-reply@example.com',
};
transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport(directTransport(directTransportOpts)));
// IMPORTANT: Copy-paste passed options from directTransport() to
// transport's "options" property, to make sure it's available to MailTime package:
transports[0].options = directTransportOpts;
// Private SMTP
transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport({
host: 'smtp.example.com',
from: 'no-reply@example.com',
auth: {
user: 'no-reply',
pass: 'xxx'
},
}));
// Google Apps SMTP
transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport({
host: 'smtp.gmail.com',
from: 'no-reply@mail.example.com',
auth: {
user: 'no-reply@mail.example.com',
pass: 'xxx'
},
}));
// Mailing service (SparkPost as example)
transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport({
host: 'smtp.sparkpostmail.com',
port: 587,
from: 'no-reply@mail2.example.com',
auth: {
user: 'SMTP_Injection',
pass: 'xxx'
},
}));
Create
mail-time Server, it is able to send and add emails to the queue.
We will need connect to MongoDB first:
const MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
const MailTime = require('mail-time');
const dbName = 'DatabaseName';
// We're using environment variable MONGO_URL
// to store connection string to MongoDB
// example: "MONGO_URL=mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/myapp node mail-micro-service.js"
MongoClient.connect(process.env.MONGO_URL, (error, client) => {
const db = client.db(dbName);
const mailQueue = new MailTime({
db, // MongoDB
type: 'server',
strategy: 'balancer', // Transports will be used in round robin chain
transports,
from(transport) {
// To pass spam-filters `from` field should be correctly set
// for each transport, check `transport` object for more options
return '"Awesome App" <' + transport.options.from + '>';
},
concatEmails: true, // Concatenate emails to the same addressee
concatDelimiter: '<h1>{{{subject}}}</h1>', // Start each concatenated email with it's own subject
template: MailTime.Template // Use default template
});
});
Create the Client to add emails to queue from other application units, like UI unit:
const MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
const MailTime = require('mail-time');
const dbName = 'DatabaseName';
MongoClient.connect(process.env.MONGO_URL, (error, client) => {
const db = client.db(dbName);
const mailQueue = new MailTime({
db,
type: 'client',
strategy: 'balancer', // Transports will be used in round robin chain
concatEmails: true // Concatenate emails to the same address
});
});
Send email:
mailQueue.sendMail({
to: 'user@gmail.com',
subject: 'You\'ve got an email!',
text: 'Plain text message',
html: '<h1>HTML</h1><p>Styled message</p>'
});
Install NPM MailTime package:
meteor npm install --save mail-time
ES6 Import:
import MailTime from 'mail-time';
Install Atmosphere ostrio:mailer package:
meteor add ostrio:mailer
ES6 Import:
import MailTime from 'meteor/ostrio:mailer';
import { MongoInternals } from 'meteor/mongo';
import MailTime from 'mail-time';
import nodemailer from 'nodemailer';
// Use DIRECT transport
// To enable sending email from localhost
// install "nodemailer-direct-transport" NPM package:
import directTransport from 'nodemailer-direct-transport';
const transports = [];
const directTransportOpts = {
pool: false,
direct: true,
name: 'mail.example.com',
from: 'no-reply@example.com',
};
transports.push(nodemailer.createTransport(directTransport(directTransportOpts)));
// IMPORTANT: Copy-paste passed options from directTransport() to
// transport's "options" property, to make sure it's available to MailTime package:
transports[0].options = directTransportOpts;
////////////////////////
// For more transports example see sections above and read nodemailer's docs
////////////////////////
const mailQueue = new MailTime({
db: MongoInternals.defaultRemoteCollectionDriver().mongo.db, // MongoDB
transports,
from(transport) {
// To pass spam-filters `from` field should be correctly set
// for each transport, check `transport` object for more options
return '"Awesome App" <' + transport.options.from + '>';
}
});
new MailTime(opts) constructor
opts {Object} - Configuration object
opts.db {Db} - [Required] Mongo's
Db instance. For example returned in callback of
MongoClient.connect()
opts.type {String} - [Optional]
client or
server, default -
server
opts.from {Function} - [Optional] A function which returns String of
from field, format:
"MyApp" <user@example.com>
opts.transports {Array} - [Optional] An array of
nodemailer's transports, returned from
nodemailer.createTransport({})
opts.strategy {String} - [Optional]
backup or
balancer, default -
backup. If set to
backup, first transport will be used unless failed to send
failsToNext times. If set to
balancer - transports will be used equally in round robin chain
opts.failsToNext {Number} - [Optional] After how many failed "send attempts" switch to next transport, applied only for
backup strategy, default -
4
opts.prefix {String} - [Optional] Use unique prefixes to create multiple
MailTime instances on same MongoDB
opts.maxTries {Number} - [Optional] How many times resend failed emails, default -
60
opts.interval {Number} - [Optional] Interval in seconds between send re-tries, default -
60
opts.zombieTime {Number} - [Optional] Time in milliseconds, after this period - pending email will be interpreted as "zombie". This parameter allows to rescue pending email from "zombie mode" in case when: server was rebooted, exception during runtime was thrown, or caused by bad logic, default -
32786. This option is used by package itself and passed directly to
JoSk package
opts.keepHistory {Boolean} - [Optional] By default sent emails not stored in the database. Set
{ keepHistory: true } to keep queue task as it is in the database, default -
false
opts.concatEmails {Boolean} - [Optional] Concatenate email by
to field, default -
false
opts.concatSubject {String} - [Optional] Email subject used in concatenated email, default -
Multiple notifications
opts.concatDelimiter {String} - [Optional] HTML or plain string delimiter used between concatenated email, default -
<hr>
opts.concatThrottling {Number} - [Optional] Time in seconds while emails are waiting to be concatenated, default -
60
opts.revolvingInterval {Number} - [Optional] Interval in milliseconds in between queue checks, default -
256. Recommended value — between
opts.minRevolvingDelay and
opts.maxRevolvingDelay
opts.minRevolvingDelay {Number} - [Optional] Minimum revolving delay — the minimum delay between tasks executions in milliseconds, default -
64. This option is passed directly to
JoSk package
opts.maxRevolvingDelay {Number} - [Optional] Maximum revolving delay — the maximum delay between tasks executions in milliseconds, default -
256. This option is passed directly to
JoSk package
opts.template {String} - [Optional] Mustache-like template, default -
{{{html}}}, all options passed to
sendMail is available in Template, like
to,
subject,
text,
html or any other custom option. Use
{{opt}} for string placeholders and
{{{opt}}} for html placeholders
sendMail(opts [, callback])
send()
opts {Object} - Configuration object
opts.sendAt {Date} - When email should be sent, default -
new Date() use with caution on multi-server setup at different location with the different time-zones
opts.template - Email specific template, this will override default template passed to
MailTime constructor
opts.concatSubject - Email specific concatenation subject, this will override default concatenation subject passed to
MailTime constructor
opts[key] {Mix} - Other custom and NodeMailer specific options, like
text,
html and
to, see more here. Note
attachments should work only via
path, and file must exists on all micro-services servers
callback {Function} - Callback called after the email was sent or failed to be sent. Do not use on multi-server setup
static MailTime.Template
Simple and bulletproof HTML template, see its source. Usage:
const MailTime = require('mail-time');
// Make it default
const mailQueue = new MailTime({
db: db, // MongoDB
/* .. */
template: MailTime.Template
});
// For single letter
mailQueue.sendMail({
to: 'user@gmail.com',
/* .. */
template: MailTime.Template
});
mailQueue.sendMail({
to: 'user@gmail.com',
userName: 'Mike',
subject: 'Sign up confirmation',
text: 'Hello {{userName}}, \r\n Thank you for registration \r\n Your login: {{to}}',
html: '<div style="text-align: center"><h1>Hello {{userName}}</h1><p><ul><li>Thank you for registration</li><li>Your login: {{to}}</li></ul></p></div>',
template: '<body>{{{html}}}</body>'
});
Test NPM package:
# Before run tests make sure NODE_ENV === development
# Install NPM dependencies
npm install --save-dev
# Before run tests you need to have running MongoDB
DEBUG="true" EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" MONGO_URL="mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/npm-mail-time-test-001" npm test
# Be patient, tests are taking around 2 mins
Test Atmosphere (meteor.js) package:
# Default
EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" meteor test-packages ./ --driver-package=meteortesting:mocha
# With custom port
DEBUG="true" EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" meteor test-packages ./ --driver-package=meteortesting:mocha --port 8888
# With local MongoDB and custom port
DEBUG="true" EMAIL_DOMAIN="example.com" MONGO_URL="mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/meteor-mail-time-test-001" meteor test-packages ./ --driver-package=meteortesting:mocha --port 8888
# Be patient, tests are taking around 2 mins