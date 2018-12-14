openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mn

mail-notifier

by jerome creignou
0.5.0 (see all)

nodejs library to listen incoming mail

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Email API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mail-notifier

Notify your nodejs scripts of incoming imap mail.

introduction

Send mail event for each new email in IMAP INBOX.

synopsis

Start listening new mails :

const notifier = require('mail-notifier');

const imap = {
  user: "yourimapuser",
  password: "yourimappassword",
  host: "imap.host.com",
  port: 993, // imap port
  tls: true,// use secure connection
  tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
};

notifier(imap)
  .on('mail', mail => console.log(mail))
  .start();

Keep it running forever :

const n = notifier(imap);
n.on('end', () => n.start()) // session closed
  .on('mail', mail => console.log(mail.from[0].address, mail.subject))
  .start();

Note: If using a Gmail account, you will need to do two things:

  1. Enable IMAP in your Gmail account settings, which is detailed here.
  2. Authorize "less secure apps", which you is laid out in "Option 2" here.

installation

$ npm install mail-notifier

API

notifier(config, customDbg)

The constructor function creates a new notifier. Parameter provide options needed for imap connection. config :

  • host : imap server host
  • port : imap server port number
  • user : imap user name
  • password : imap password
  • tls : need a tle connection to server
  • tlsOptions : see tls module options
  • markSeen: mark mail as read defaults to true
  • box : mail box read from defaults to 'INBOX'
  • search: search query defaults to ['UNSEEN']
  • connTimeout : Number of milliseconds to wait for a connection to be established. Default: 10000
  • authTimeout : Number of milliseconds to wait to be authenticated after a connection has been established. Default: 5000
  • debug: function - if set, the function will be called with one argument, a string containing some debug info. Default: debug output if enabled.

Options from node-imap are also avaliable.

For backward compatibility username is supported.

custommDbg: function - if set, the function will be called with args that contain some mail-notifier debug info. Default: debug output if enabled.

example:

const n = notifier(config, (...args) => {
  const msg = util.format(...args);
  customLogFn(msg);
});

.start()

Start listening for incomming emails.

.stop()

Stop listening and close IMAP connection.

Events

'connected'

Sent when a connection to the server has been made.

'mail'

Sent on incoming new unread email. The parsed Mail is given as first parameter to the event listener.

'error'

Sent when an error occurs with the IMAP connection. The first parameter is the err object.

'end'

Sent when the IMAP connection is closed. This usually happens after a stop method call.

Dependencies

This module relies heavily on node-imap. For more advanced usage, please consider using it directly.

Debugging

Debugging is enabled via the visionmedia/debug module.

To enable debug info add mailnotifier to the DEBUG env variable :

$>DEBUG=mailnotifier node sample/simple-mail-notifier.js

Or to also have imap module debug info :

$>DEBUG=mailnotifier,imap node sample/simple-mail-notifier.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nodemailer✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
34Easy to Use
22Performant
ema
emailjshtml emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
postmarkOfficial Node.js library for the Postmark API
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
95K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can
candymailEmail Automations for Node.js
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
29
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
ima
imapAn IMAP client module for node.js.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sen
sendmailsend mail without setting up a SMTP server
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial