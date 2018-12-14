Notify your nodejs scripts of incoming imap mail.

introduction

Send mail event for each new email in IMAP INBOX.

synopsis

Start listening new mails :

const notifier = require ( 'mail-notifier' ); const imap = { user : "yourimapuser" , password : "yourimappassword" , host : "imap.host.com" , port : 993 , tls : true , tlsOptions : { rejectUnauthorized : false } }; notifier(imap) .on( 'mail' , mail => console .log(mail)) .start();

Keep it running forever :

const n = notifier(imap); n.on( 'end' , () => n.start()) .on( 'mail' , mail => console .log(mail.from[ 0 ].address, mail.subject)) .start();

Note: If using a Gmail account, you will need to do two things:

Enable IMAP in your Gmail account settings, which is detailed here. Authorize "less secure apps", which you is laid out in "Option 2" here.

installation

npm install mail-notifier

API

The constructor function creates a new notifier . Parameter provide options needed for imap connection. config :

host : imap server host

: imap server host port : imap server port number

: imap server port number user : imap user name

: imap user name password : imap password

: imap password tls : need a tle connection to server

: need a tle connection to server tlsOptions : see tls module options

: see module options markSeen : mark mail as read defaults to true

: mark mail as read defaults to true box : mail box read from defaults to 'INBOX'

: mail box read from defaults to 'INBOX' search : search query defaults to ['UNSEEN']

: search query defaults to ['UNSEEN'] connTimeout : Number of milliseconds to wait for a connection to be established. Default: 10000

: Number of milliseconds to wait for a connection to be established. Default: 10000 authTimeout : Number of milliseconds to wait to be authenticated after a connection has been established. Default: 5000

: Number of milliseconds to wait to be authenticated after a connection has been established. Default: 5000 debug : function - if set, the function will be called with one argument, a string containing some debug info. Default: debug output if enabled.

Options from node-imap are also avaliable.

For backward compatibility username is supported.

custommDbg : function - if set, the function will be called with args that contain some mail-notifier debug info. Default: debug output if enabled.

example:

const n = notifier(config, (...args) => { const msg = util.format(...args); customLogFn(msg); });

Start listening for incomming emails.

Stop listening and close IMAP connection.

Events

Sent when a connection to the server has been made.

Sent on incoming new unread email. The parsed Mail is given as first parameter to the event listener.

Sent when an error occurs with the IMAP connection. The first parameter is the err object.

Sent when the IMAP connection is closed. This usually happens after a stop method call.

Dependencies

This module relies heavily on node-imap. For more advanced usage, please consider using it directly.

Debugging

Debugging is enabled via the visionmedia/debug module.

To enable debug info add mailnotifier to the DEBUG env variable :

$>DEBUG=mailnotifier node sample/simple-mail-notifier.js

Or to also have imap module debug info :