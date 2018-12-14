Notify your nodejs scripts of incoming imap mail.
Send
Start listening new mails :
const notifier = require('mail-notifier');
const imap = {
user: "yourimapuser",
password: "yourimappassword",
host: "imap.host.com",
port: 993, // imap port
tls: true,// use secure connection
tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false }
};
notifier(imap)
.on('mail', mail => console.log(mail))
.start();
Keep it running forever :
const n = notifier(imap);
n.on('end', () => n.start()) // session closed
.on('mail', mail => console.log(mail.from[0].address, mail.subject))
.start();
Note: If using a Gmail account, you will need to do two things:
$ npm install mail-notifier
The constructor function creates a new
notifier. Parameter provide options needed for imap connection.
config :
host : imap server host
port : imap server port number
user : imap user name
password : imap password
tls : need a tle connection to server
tlsOptions : see
tls module options
markSeen: mark mail as read defaults to true
box : mail box read from defaults to 'INBOX'
search: search query defaults to ['UNSEEN']
connTimeout : Number of milliseconds to wait for a connection to be established. Default: 10000
authTimeout : Number of milliseconds to wait to be authenticated after a connection has been established. Default: 5000
debug: function - if set, the function will be called with one argument, a string containing some debug info. Default: debug output if enabled.
Options from node-imap are also avaliable.
For backward compatibility
username is supported.
custommDbg: function - if set, the function will be called with args that contain some mail-notifier debug info. Default: debug output if enabled.
example:
const n = notifier(config, (...args) => {
const msg = util.format(...args);
customLogFn(msg);
});
Start listening for incomming emails.
Stop listening and close IMAP connection.
Sent when a connection to the server has been made.
Sent on incoming new unread email. The parsed Mail is given as first parameter to the event listener.
Sent when an error occurs with the IMAP connection. The first parameter is the
err object.
Sent when the IMAP connection is closed. This usually happens after a
stop method call.
This module relies heavily on node-imap. For more advanced usage, please consider using it directly.
Debugging is enabled via the visionmedia/debug module.
To enable debug info add
mailnotifier to the DEBUG env variable :
$>DEBUG=mailnotifier node sample/simple-mail-notifier.js
Or to also have imap module debug info :
$>DEBUG=mailnotifier,imap node sample/simple-mail-notifier.js