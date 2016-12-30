Mail-listener2 library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived to inbox or when message metadata (e.g. flags) changes externally. Uses IMAP protocol.
We are using these libraries: node-imap, mailparser.
Heavily inspired by mail-listener.
Install
npm install mail-listener2
JavaScript Code:
var MailListener = require("mail-listener2");
var mailListener = new MailListener({
username: "imap-username",
password: "imap-password",
host: "imap-host",
port: 993, // imap port
tls: true,
connTimeout: 10000, // Default by node-imap
authTimeout: 5000, // Default by node-imap,
debug: console.log, // Or your custom function with only one incoming argument. Default: null
tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false },
mailbox: "INBOX", // mailbox to monitor
searchFilter: ["UNSEEN", "FLAGGED"], // the search filter being used after an IDLE notification has been retrieved
markSeen: true, // all fetched email willbe marked as seen and not fetched next time
fetchUnreadOnStart: true, // use it only if you want to get all unread email on lib start. Default is `false`,
mailParserOptions: {streamAttachments: true}, // options to be passed to mailParser lib.
attachments: true, // download attachments as they are encountered to the project directory
attachmentOptions: { directory: "attachments/" } // specify a download directory for attachments
});
mailListener.start(); // start listening
// stop listening
//mailListener.stop();
mailListener.on("server:connected", function(){
console.log("imapConnected");
});
mailListener.on("server:disconnected", function(){
console.log("imapDisconnected");
});
mailListener.on("error", function(err){
console.log(err);
});
mailListener.on("mail", function(mail, seqno, attributes){
// do something with mail object including attachments
console.log("emailParsed", mail);
// mail processing code goes here
});
mailListener.on("attachment", function(attachment){
console.log(attachment.path);
});
// it's possible to access imap object from node-imap library for performing additional actions. E.x.
mailListener.imap.move(:msguids, :mailboxes, function(){})
That's easy!
Attachments can be streamed or buffered. This feature is based on how mailparser handles attachments.
Setting
attachments: true will download attachments as buffer objects by default to the project directory.
A specific download directory may be specified by setting
attachmentOptions: { directory: "attachments/"}.
Attachments may also be streamed using
attachmentOptions: { stream: "true"}. The
"attachment" event will be fired every time an attachment is encountered.
Refer to the mailparser docs for specifics on how to stream attachments.
MIT