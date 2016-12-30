Overview

Mail-listener2 library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived to inbox or when message metadata (e.g. flags) changes externally. Uses IMAP protocol.

We are using these libraries: node-imap, mailparser.

Heavily inspired by mail-listener.

Use

Install

npm install mail-listener2

JavaScript Code:

var MailListener = require ( "mail-listener2" ); var mailListener = new MailListener({ username : "imap-username" , password : "imap-password" , host : "imap-host" , port : 993 , tls : true , connTimeout : 10000 , authTimeout : 5000 , debug : console .log, tlsOptions : { rejectUnauthorized : false }, mailbox : "INBOX" , searchFilter : [ "UNSEEN" , "FLAGGED" ], markSeen : true , fetchUnreadOnStart : true , mailParserOptions : { streamAttachments : true }, attachments : true , attachmentOptions : { directory : "attachments/" } }); mailListener.start(); mailListener.on( "server:connected" , function ( ) { console .log( "imapConnected" ); }); mailListener.on( "server:disconnected" , function ( ) { console .log( "imapDisconnected" ); }); mailListener.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); mailListener.on( "mail" , function ( mail, seqno, attributes ) { console .log( "emailParsed" , mail); }); mailListener.on( "attachment" , function ( attachment ) { console .log(attachment.path); }); mailListener.imap.move(:msguids, :mailboxes, function ( ) {})

That's easy!

Attachments

Attachments can be streamed or buffered. This feature is based on how mailparser handles attachments. Setting attachments: true will download attachments as buffer objects by default to the project directory. A specific download directory may be specified by setting attachmentOptions: { directory: "attachments/"} . Attachments may also be streamed using attachmentOptions: { stream: "true"} . The "attachment" event will be fired every time an attachment is encountered. Refer to the mailparser docs for specifics on how to stream attachments.

License

MIT