openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ml

mail-listener2

by Chirag Jain
0.3.1 (see all)

Mail listener library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Email API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Overview

Mail-listener2 library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived to inbox or when message metadata (e.g. flags) changes externally. Uses IMAP protocol.

We are using these libraries: node-imap, mailparser.

Heavily inspired by mail-listener.

Use

Install

npm install mail-listener2

JavaScript Code:


var MailListener = require("mail-listener2");

var mailListener = new MailListener({
  username: "imap-username",
  password: "imap-password",
  host: "imap-host",
  port: 993, // imap port
  tls: true,
  connTimeout: 10000, // Default by node-imap
  authTimeout: 5000, // Default by node-imap,
  debug: console.log, // Or your custom function with only one incoming argument. Default: null
  tlsOptions: { rejectUnauthorized: false },
  mailbox: "INBOX", // mailbox to monitor
  searchFilter: ["UNSEEN", "FLAGGED"], // the search filter being used after an IDLE notification has been retrieved
  markSeen: true, // all fetched email willbe marked as seen and not fetched next time
  fetchUnreadOnStart: true, // use it only if you want to get all unread email on lib start. Default is `false`,
  mailParserOptions: {streamAttachments: true}, // options to be passed to mailParser lib.
  attachments: true, // download attachments as they are encountered to the project directory
  attachmentOptions: { directory: "attachments/" } // specify a download directory for attachments
});

mailListener.start(); // start listening

// stop listening
//mailListener.stop();

mailListener.on("server:connected", function(){
  console.log("imapConnected");
});

mailListener.on("server:disconnected", function(){
  console.log("imapDisconnected");
});

mailListener.on("error", function(err){
  console.log(err);
});

mailListener.on("mail", function(mail, seqno, attributes){
  // do something with mail object including attachments
  console.log("emailParsed", mail);
  // mail processing code goes here
});

mailListener.on("attachment", function(attachment){
  console.log(attachment.path);
});

// it's possible to access imap object from node-imap library for performing additional actions. E.x.
mailListener.imap.move(:msguids, :mailboxes, function(){})

That's easy!

Attachments

Attachments can be streamed or buffered. This feature is based on how mailparser handles attachments. Setting attachments: true will download attachments as buffer objects by default to the project directory. A specific download directory may be specified by setting attachmentOptions: { directory: "attachments/"}. Attachments may also be streamed using attachmentOptions: { stream: "true"}. The "attachment" event will be fired every time an attachment is encountered. Refer to the mailparser docs for specifics on how to stream attachments.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nodemailer✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
34Easy to Use
22Performant
ema
emailjshtml emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
postmarkOfficial Node.js library for the Postmark API
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
95K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can
candymailEmail Automations for Node.js
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
29
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
ima
imapAn IMAP client module for node.js.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sen
sendmailsend mail without setting up a SMTP server
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial