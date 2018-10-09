Markdown driven task runner.
You can install Maid globally:
# For npm users
npm i -g maid
# For Yarn users
yarn global add maid
Or if you want to ensure that your teammates are using the same version as you, it's recommended to install Maid locally:
# For npm users
npm i -D maid
# For Yarn users
yarn add maid --dev
PRO TIP: you can use
npx or
yarn command to run any locally installed executable that is inside
node_modules/.bin/, e.g. use
yarn maid to run the locally installed maid command.
A maidfile is where you define tasks, in Markdown!
📝 maidfile.md:
## lint
It uses ESLint to ensure code quality.
```bash
eslint --fix
```
## build
Build our main app
<!-- Following line is a maid command for running task -->
Run task `build:demo` after this
```bash
# note that you can directly call binaries inside node_modules/.bin
# just like how `npm scripts` works
babel src -d lib
```
## build:demo
You can use JavaScript to write to task script too!
```js
const webpack = require('webpack')
// Async task should return a Promise
module.exports = () =>
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
const compiler = webpack(require('./webpack.config'))
compiler.run((err, stats) => {
if (err) return reject(err)
console.log(stats.toString('minimal'))
resolve()
})
})
```
Each task is defined using
h2 header and its child contents, the value of
h2 header will be used as task name, its following paragraphs (optional) will be used as task description, and following code block (optional) will be used as task script.
Currently the code block languages are
sh
bash
js
javascript and more!.
Now run
maid help to display the help for this maidfile:
❯ maid help
lint It uses ESLint to ensure code quality.
build Build our main app
build:demo You can use JavaScript to write to task script too!
❯ maid help "build*"
build Build our main app
build:demo You can use JavaScript to write to task script too!
To run a task, you can directly run
maid <task_name>
❯ maid build
[13:46:38] Starting 'build'...
🎉 Successfully compiled 3 files with Babel.
[13:46:38] Finished 'build' after 363 ms...
[13:46:38] Starting 'build:demo'...
webpack compiled in 734ms.
[13:46:38] Finished 'build:demo' after 734 ms...
# to get minimal logs
❯ maid build --quiet
🎉 Successfully compiled 3 files with Babel.
webpack compiled in 734ms.
You can run tasks before or after a task:
## build
Run task `deploy` after this
```bash
webpack --config config/webpack.config.js
```
## deploy
```bash
gh-pages -d dist
```
Expressions that start with
Run(s)? task(s)? are treated specially. In this case if you run
maid build it will also run the
deploy task after
build has finished.
The syntax is simple:
Runs? tasks? <taskNames> (before|after) this (in parallel)? where each task name is surrounded by a pair of backticks:
`.
By default a task will run before the current task. So
Run task `build` would run
build before the task it was described in. The presence of
after anywhere in the sentence (after
Run task) will cause it to be ran after. Commands run synchronously by default. The presence of
in parallel in the sentence will cause it to be run in parallel.
Examples:
Run task `build`.
Run task `build` after this.
Run tasks `clean`, `build`, and `lint`.
Run tasks `build:app` `start:server` before this.
Run tasks `build:server` `build:client` before this in parallel.
Like npm scripts, when you run a command called
build, when it's finished we will also run
postbuild task.
Hook syntax:
pre<taskName>: Run before a specific task.
post<taskName>: Run after a specific task.
afterAll: Run after all tasks.
beforeAll: Run before all tasks.
The CLI arguments are passed to executed script, so you can access it like this:
## log
```bash
echo $1
```
Then run
maid log nice and it will print
nice in the console.
The JS script will also be evaluated.
## log
```js
console.log(process.argv)
```
For asynchonous tasks, you can export a function which returns Promise:
## build
```js
module.exports = async () => {
const files = await readFiles('./')
await buildFiles(files)
}
```
## log
```py
print("cool")
```
By default, Maid would use
maidfile.md,
CONTRIBUTING.md or
README.md (case-insensitive) in current working directory, when you're using
README.md you need to manually specify the section of the markdown you wanna use as Maid tasks like below:
## My Project
## How to use
Let me explain..
## Development
<!-- maid-tasks -->
### test
```bash
# some test scripts...
```
Unlike a
maidfile.md which uses all
h2 headers as tasks, in
README.md only
h3 headers under the specified
h2 header will be used as tasks. You can add a
<!-- maid-tasks --> comment right below the desired
h2 header.
Alternatively, if you're not using
maidfile.md, you can also use
--section h2_header and
--path foo.md flags to customize it.
Add
FPATH like following to
.zshrc:
export FPATH=$(npm root -g)/maid/completion/zsh:$FPATH
Maid's own development scripts are powered by itself, run
maid help or
node bin/cli help in this project to get more.
Run ESLint to ensure code quality and code style (via Prettier).
yarn eslint . "${@:1}"
If you want to automatically fix lint errors, try adding
--fix plugin to the command you run, e.g.
maid lint --fix
Use AVA to run unit tests.
yarn ava "${@:1}"
Similar to the
lint task, you can append any flags for
ava command directly when you run the maid command.
Generate a table of contents section in the README.md file.
yarn doctoc README.md
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
