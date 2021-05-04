mindmaps is a HTML5 based mind mapping application. It lets you create neat looking mind maps in the browser.
This project started in 2011 as an exploration into what's possible to do in browsers using modern APIs. Nowadays, most of this stuff is pretty common and the code base is a bit outdated. This was way before React, ES6, webpack. Heck, it doesn't even use Backbone.
However, there is no reason to change any of that and it makes the code base quite easy to grok. There is no compilation step, no babel plugins, no frameworks. Just a JavaScript application and a very simple Model-View-Presenter pattern.
The latest stable build is hosted here.
npm install to install required dependencies
npm run start to launch a local dev server. The app will be hosted at http://localhost:3000.
npm run build to compile the production bundle. The artifacts will be located in
/dist.
All you need is a web server for static files. After building, copy all files from /dist into your web directory and launch the app with index.html.
Make sure your web server serves .appcache files with the mime type
text/cache-manifest for the application to
be accessible offline.
In Apache add the following line to your .htaccess:
AddType text/cache-manifest .appcache
In nginx add this to conf/mime.types:
text/cache-manifest appcache;
Alternatively, you can launch a local debug server with
npm start which starts a server on localhost:8080.
mindmaps is licensed under AGPL V3, see LICENSE for more information.