Magnify is a simple, lightweight jQuery plugin that adds a magnifying glass style zoom functionality to images. It is a useful feature to have for product images on ecommerce websites, or if you just want people to be able to zoom into an image without spawning additional overlays or popup windows that may cover your content. Magnify is based on this tutorial.
If you don't use jQuery, then you can use TrySound's vanilla JS version.
See a demo with mobile plugin »
See a demo inside an accordion »
See a demo with background image »
See a demo with CSS animation »
See a demo with an image map »
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/magnify.css">
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.2.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.magnify.js"></script>
<!-- Optional mobile plugin (uncomment the line below to enable): -->
<!-- <script src="/js/jquery.magnify-mobile.js"></script> -->
You have complete control over the style and size of the lens by modifying
magnify.css. Magnify has support for touch devices, but for a better zoom experience you can load the optional mobile plugin by uncommenting the last line above. It is recommended to load the JavaScript files at the bottom just before the closing
</body> tag if possible.
UPDATE: You can now load Magnify from CDNJS.
The URI to the large image can be placed in the
data-magnify-src attribute as shown below, or passed as the
src option when calling the
.magnify() function(see Options).
<img src="/images/product.jpg" class="zoom" data-magnify-src="/images/product-large.jpg">
If the
data-magnify-src attribute or
src option is not used, then Magnify will try to grab the large image from the parent
<a> tag. Example:
<a href="/images/product-large.jpg">
<img src="/images/product.jpg" class="zoom">
</a>
NOTE: The large image needs to have the same aspect ratio as the main image.
Make sure this comes after the two required JavaScript files from Step 1 are loaded.
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.zoom').magnify();
});
</script>
Calling the
.magnify() function with options:
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.zoom').magnify({
speed: 200,
src: '/images/product-large.jpg'
});
});
</script>
The options below can be set in a JavaScript object when calling
.magnify().
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
src
|string
|''
|URI of the large image that will be shown in the magnifying lens.
speed
|number
|100
|Fade-in/out animation speed in ms when the lens moves on/off the image.
timeout
|number
|-1
|Wait period in ms before hiding the magnifying lens on touch devices. Set to
-1 to disable.
touchBottomOffset
|number
|0
|Vertical touch point offset. Set this to something like
90 if you want to avoid your finger getting in the way of the magnifying lens on smartphones and tablets.
finalWidth
|number
|Width of the main image. Set this only if the image animates into view and has a different initial width. If the image doesn't animate, then you should set the image width in CSS or via the
width attribute.
finalHeight
|number
|Height of the main image. Set this only if the image animates into view and has a different initial height. If the image doesn't animate, then you should set the image height in CSS or via the
height attribute.
magnifiedWidth
|number
|Width of the image displayed inside the magnifying lens. Set this only if you want to override the large image's native width.
magnifiedHeight
|number
|Height of the image displayed inside the magnifying lens. Set this only if you want to override the large image's native height.
limitBounds
|boolean
|false
|Set this to
true to keep the edge of the image within the magnifying lens.
mobileCloseEvent
|string
|'touchstart'
|Custom event to fire when you tap on the mobile close button. Set this to
'click' or
'touchend' if it's conflicting with another event handler. This option is only applicable when the mobile plugin (jquery.magnify-mobile.js) is used.
afterLoad
|function
|Anonymous callback function to execute after magnification is loaded.
Options can also be set directly in the
<img> tag by adding the following data attributes, which will take precedence over the corresponding options set inside an object:
data-magnify-src - equivalent to
src
data-magnify-speed - equivalent to
speed
data-magnify-timeout - equivalent to
timeout
data-magnify-touchbottomoffset - equivalent to
touchBottomOffset
data-magnify-finalwidth - equivalent to
finalWidth
data-magnify-finalheight - equivalent to
finalHeight
data-magnify-magnifiedwidth - equivalent to
magnifiedWidth
data-magnify-magnifiedheight - equivalent to
magnifiedHeight
data-magnify-limitbounds - equivalent to
limitBounds
data-magnify-mobilecloseevent - equivalent to
mobileCloseEvent
data-magnify-afterload - equivalent to
afterLoad, except the value must be a declared function name
|Name
|Description
destroy()
|Disable zoom and reset to the original state.
To use a public method, you need to assign the element that you called
.magnify() on to a variable. Example:
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
// Enable zoom
var $zoom = $('.zoom').magnify();
// Disable zoom
$zoom.destroy();
});
</script>
Magnify triggers two custom events on the
html element:
magnifystart when you enter zoom mode and
magnifyend when you exit zoom mode. Example:
$('html').on({
magnifystart: function() {
console.log('magnifystart event fired');
},
magnifyend: function() {
console.log('magnifyend event fired');
}
});
When in zoom mode, the
magnifying class is also added to the
<html> tag, so you can change the style while zooming.
The lens style can be altered by overriding
.magnify > .magnify-lens. Example:
/* Shrink the lens to half size */
.magnify > .magnify-lens {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
Choose from one of the following methods:
git clone git@github.com:thdoan/magnify.git
git clone https://github.com/thdoan/magnify.git
bower install magnify
npm install magnify