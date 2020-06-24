Zoom responsively. A jQuery plugin for responsive zoom of images & more!

Table of Contents

(Table of contents generated by verb)

Demo

Check out the demo! Or the data-* attributes demo.

Features

Scroll-to-zoom

Drag interaction

Inline option

Control buttons

Different proportions for thumb vs. zoom

CSS 3D transforms

Full screen (coming soon)

Event support, e.g. for stats/HUDs

Touch interaction (pan, pinch)

Analytics

Stabilized scroll-to-zoom, better for touchpads

Support data-* attributes for #37.

Install

Bower

Install with bower

$ bower install magnificent --save

npm

Install with npm

$ npm i magnificent --save

Manual

Download manually.

Usage

Load

If you're using AMD or Browersify, you'll probably just want to specify any main files you need, e.g. src/js/mag-jquery.js , as dependencies in your script(s).

You'll also want to include the CSS files below in your page.

Otherwise, you'll have to include individually in your page any main files you need, preceded by their dependencies.

< script src = "bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/jquery-bridget/jquery.bridget.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/jquery-mousewheel/jquery.mousewheel.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/jquery.threedubmedia/event.drag/jquery.event.drag.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/screenfull/dist/screenfull.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/google-analytics-js/gajs.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/hammerjs/hammer.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/prevent-ghost-click/PreventGhostClick.js" > </ script >

Then, any main files you need: src/js/mag-analytics.js Optional: For analytics. Please :). src/js/mag.js src/js/mag-jquery.js src/js/mag-control.js Optional: For controls. src/css/mag.css src/theme/default.css Optional: Or another theme.



< script src = "bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag-analytics.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag-jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag-control.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/magnificent/src/css/mag.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/magnificent/src/theme/default.css" />

Integrate

See usage examples in demo. Also the JSDoc, especially options.

Analytics

This component includes tracking via Google Analytics. The purpose is to better understand how and where it's used, as a guide for development.

To opt-out of this tracking, before loading the script on your page, use the global options in JavaScript, with noTrack set to true , as follows:

window .MAGNIFICENT_OPTIONS = { noTrack : true };

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, please:

Take care to maintain the existing coding style

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality

Re-build documentation with verb-cli before submitting a pull request.

Build Docs

Install dev dependencies, then run verb:

$ npm install -d && verb

Tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

See https://github.com/AndersDJohnson/magnificent.js/tree/v1.x.

Alternatives

License

Copyright © 2013-2017 Anders D. Johnson. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on September 02, 2017.