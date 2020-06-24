openbase logo
magnificent

by Anders D. Johnson
2.2.4 (see all)

🔍 Zoom responsively, images & more, w/ jQuery.

Readme

Magnificent.js

Zoom responsively. A jQuery plugin for responsive zoom of images & more!

NPM

Table of Contents

Demo

Check out the demo! Or the data-* attributes demo.

Features

2.0

  • Scroll-to-zoom
  • Drag interaction
  • Inline option
  • Control buttons
  • Different proportions for thumb vs. zoom
  • CSS 3D transforms
  • Full screen (coming soon)
  • Event support, e.g. for stats/HUDs

2.1

  • Touch interaction (pan, pinch)
  • Analytics
  • Stabilized scroll-to-zoom, better for touchpads

2.2

  • Support data-* attributes for #37.

Install

Bower

Install with bower

$ bower install magnificent --save

npm

Install with npm

$ npm i magnificent --save

Manual

Download manually.

Usage

  1. Load
  2. Integrate

Load

If you're using AMD or Browersify, you'll probably just want to specify any main files you need, e.g. src/js/mag-jquery.js, as dependencies in your script(s).

You'll also want to include the CSS files below in your page.

Otherwise, you'll have to include individually in your page any main files you need, preceded by their dependencies.

<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/jquery-bridget/jquery.bridget.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/jquery-mousewheel/jquery.mousewheel.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/jquery.threedubmedia/event.drag/jquery.event.drag.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/screenfull/dist/screenfull.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/google-analytics-js/gajs.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/hammerjs/hammer.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/prevent-ghost-click/PreventGhostClick.js"></script>

<script src="bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag-analytics.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag-jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/magnificent/src/js/mag-control.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/magnificent/src/css/mag.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/magnificent/src/theme/default.css" />

Integrate

See usage examples in demo. Also the JSDoc, especially options.

Analytics

This component includes tracking via Google Analytics. The purpose is to better understand how and where it's used, as a guide for development.

To opt-out of this tracking, before loading the script on your page, use the global options in JavaScript, with noTrack set to true, as follows:

window.MAGNIFICENT_OPTIONS = {
  noTrack: true
};

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, please:

  • Take care to maintain the existing coding style
  • Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality
  • Re-build documentation with verb-cli before submitting a pull request.

Build Docs

Install dev dependencies, then run verb:

$ npm install -d && verb

Tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

v1.x

See https://github.com/AndersDJohnson/magnificent.js/tree/v1.x.

Alternatives

License

Copyright © 2013-2017 Anders D. Johnson. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on September 02, 2017.

