Fast, light and responsive lightbox plugin, for jQuery and Zepto.js.
Optionally, install via Bower
bower install magnific-popup or npm:
npm install magnific-popup.
Ruby gem:
gem install magnific-popup-rails.
To compile Magnific Popup by yourself, first of make sure that you have Node.js, Grunt.js, Ruby and Jekyll installed, then:
1) Copy repository
git clone https://github.com/dimsemenov/Magnific-Popup.git
2) Go inside Magnific Popup folder that you fetched and install Node dependencies
cd Magnific-Popup && npm install
3) Now simply run
grunt to generate JS and CSS in folder
dist and site in folder
_site/.
grunt
Optionally:
grunt watch to automatically rebuild script when you change files in
src/ or in
website/.
grunt nosite to just build JS and CSS files related to popup in
dist/.
Script is MIT licensed and free and will always be kept this way. But has a small restriction from me - please do not create public WordPress plugin based on it(or at least contact me before creating it), because I will make it and it'll be open source too (want to get notified?).
