Readme

Magnific Popup Repository

Build Status Flattr

Fast, light and responsive lightbox plugin, for jQuery and Zepto.js.

Optionally, install via Bower bower install magnific-popup or npm: npm install magnific-popup. Ruby gem: gem install magnific-popup-rails.

Extensions

If you created an extension for some CMS, email me and I'll add it to this list.

Location of stuff

  • Generated popup JS and CSS files are in folder dist/. (Online build tool is on documentation page).
  • Source files are in folder src/. They include Sass CSS file and js parts (edit them if you wish to submit commit).
  • Website (examples & documentation) is in folder website/.
  • Documentation page itself is in website/documentation.md (contributions to it are very welcome).

Using Magnific Popup?

If you used Magnific Popup in some interesting way, or on site of popular brand, I'd be very grateful if you email me a link to it.

Build

To compile Magnific Popup by yourself, first of make sure that you have Node.js, Grunt.js, Ruby and Jekyll installed, then:

1) Copy repository

git clone https://github.com/dimsemenov/Magnific-Popup.git

2) Go inside Magnific Popup folder that you fetched and install Node dependencies

cd Magnific-Popup && npm install

3) Now simply run grunt to generate JS and CSS in folder dist and site in folder _site/.

grunt

Optionally:

  • Run grunt watch to automatically rebuild script when you change files in src/ or in website/.
  • If you don't have and don't want to install Jekyll, run grunt nosite to just build JS and CSS files related to popup in dist/.

Changelog

License

Script is MIT licensed and free and will always be kept this way. But has a small restriction from me - please do not create public WordPress plugin based on it(or at least contact me before creating it), because I will make it and it'll be open source too (want to get notified?).

Created by @dimsemenov & contributors.

Bitdeli Badge

Bugs & contributing

Please report bugs via GitHub and ask general questions through Stack Overflow. Feel free to submit commit pull-request, even the tiniest contributions to the script or to the documentation are very welcome.

