✨ Magnet

Simple, fast and unopinionated uses the power of Babel and beyond into your microservices

Getting started

npm install -g magnet

Generate a boilerplate project:

mkdir myproject/ magnet generate

Results in

~/D/myproject ❯❯❯ magnet generate > info Generating files > info Done.

Then install dependencies and run:

npm install npm run dev

Results in

~/D/myproject ❯❯❯ npm run dev > myproject@ dev /Users/eduardo/Desktop/myproject > magnet > info Building assets… ┌────────┬──────┬──────┬───────────┐ │ method │ path │ type │ file │ ├────────┼──────┼──────┼───────────┤ │ GET │ /api │ json │ /api.js │ │ GET │ / │ html │ /index.js │ └────────┴──────┴──────┴───────────┘ > info Ready on http://0.0.0.0:3000

Your microservice is ready for development on http://localhost:3000!

Debugging options

For better debugging you can use NDB

After installing NDB, just run:

ndb npm run dev

Running in production

To run your application in production use npm start instead and Magnet will serve your application optimized for production.

Examples

If you need examples of magnet usage, you can access othe examples on its repository folder.

License

BSD License © Liferay, Inc.