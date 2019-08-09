npm install -g magnet
Generate a boilerplate project:
mkdir myproject/
magnet generate
Results in
~/D/myproject ❯❯❯ magnet generate
> info Generating files
> info Done.
Then install dependencies and run:
npm install
npm run dev
Results in
~/D/myproject ❯❯❯ npm run dev
> myproject@ dev /Users/eduardo/Desktop/myproject
> magnet
> info Building assets…
┌────────┬──────┬──────┬───────────┐
│ method │ path │ type │ file │
├────────┼──────┼──────┼───────────┤
│ GET │ /api │ json │ /api.js │
│ GET │ / │ html │ /index.js │
└────────┴──────┴──────┴───────────┘
> info Ready on http://0.0.0.0:3000
Your microservice is ready for development on http://localhost:3000!
For better debugging you can use NDB
After installing NDB, just run:
ndb npm run dev
To run your application in production use
npm start instead and Magnet will serve your application optimized for production.
If you need examples of magnet usage, you can access othe examples on its repository folder.
BSD License © Liferay, Inc.