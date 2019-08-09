openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

magnet

by LiferayCloud
2.7.2 (see all)

✨ A modern approach for async microservices in node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

29

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

✨ Magnet

Simple, fast and unopinionated uses the power of Babel and beyond into your microservices

Getting started

npm install -g magnet

Generate a boilerplate project:

mkdir myproject/
magnet generate

Results in

~/D/myproject ❯❯❯ magnet generate
> info Generating files
> info Done.

Then install dependencies and run:

npm install
npm run dev

Results in

~/D/myproject ❯❯❯ npm run dev

> myproject@ dev /Users/eduardo/Desktop/myproject
> magnet

> info Building assets…

┌────────┬──────┬──────┬───────────┐
│ method │ path │ type │ file      │
├────────┼──────┼──────┼───────────┤
│ GET    │ /api │ json │ /api.js   │
│ GET    │ /    │ html │ /index.js │
└────────┴──────┴──────┴───────────┘

> info Ready on http://0.0.0.0:3000

Your microservice is ready for development on http://localhost:3000!

Debugging options

For better debugging you can use NDB

After installing NDB, just run:

ndb npm run dev

Running in production

To run your application in production use npm start instead and Magnet will serve your application optimized for production.

Examples

If you need examples of magnet usage, you can access othe examples on its repository folder.

License

BSD License © Liferay, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial