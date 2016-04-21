Maglev is a simple pre configured server based on Express web framework, Passport authentication middleware and Mongoose database layer. Maglev supports MVC patterns and RESTful routes.
npm install maglev
Maglev is using two peerDependencies Mongoose and express-session. Please add it into your package.json if you want to use mongoose.
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var Server = require('maglev');
var server = new Server({
root: __dirname,
db: mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/maglev'),
session: {
secret: '123456789'
},
favicon: false
});
server.start();
Define new model
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var Schema = mongoose.Schema;
function createSchema() {
var schema = new Schema({
city: { type: String, required: true },
street: { type: String, required: true },
state: { type: String, required: true }
});
return schema;
}
module.exports = function (server) {
return server.db.model('Address', createSchema());
};
var token = require('maglev/dist/controllers/token');
var message = require('../controllers/message');
module.exports = function(route) {
route
.api()
.get('/messages', token.ensure, message.get)
.put('/messages/mark/read/:id', token.ensure, message.markAsRead)
.put('/messages/mark/unread/:id', token.ensure, message.markAsUnread);
};
{
root: null,
rbac: {
storage: null,
role: {
guest: 'guest'
}
},
log: true,
morgan: {
format: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'dev' : 'combined',
options: {
immediate: false
//stream: process.stdout
}
},
server: {
build: 1,
host: process.env.HOST || '127.0.0.1',
port: process.env.PORT || 4000
},
request: {
timeout: 1000*60*5
},
compression: {},
powered: {
value: 'Maglev'
},
responseTime: {},
methodOverride: {
//https://github.com/expressjs/method-override
enabled: true,
getter: 'X-HTTP-Method-Override',
options: {}
},
bodyParser: [{
parse: 'urlencoded',
options: {
extended: true
}
}, {
parse: 'json',
options: {}
}, {
parse: 'json',
options: {
type: 'application/vnd.api+json'
}
}],
cookieParser: {
secret: null,
options: {}
},
token: {
secret: null,
expiration: 60*24*14
},
session: {
secret: null,
cookie: {
maxAge: 14 *24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 //2 weeks
},
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true
},
view: {
engine: 'swig'
},
router: {
api: {
path: '/api'
}
},
locale: {
'default': 'en',
available: ['en'],
inUrl: false
},
country: {
'default': null,
available: [],
inUrl: false
},
registration: {
simple: true
},
facebook: {
clientID: null,
clientSecret: null,
namespace: null
},
upload: {
maxFieldsSize: 2000000,
maxFields: 1000,
path: null
},
cors: {},
page: {
error: null,
notFound: null
},
strategies: [],
css: {
root: 'public/css',
options: {}
},
'static': {
root: 'public',
options: {
index: false
}
},
favicon: {
root: 'public/favicon.ico',
options: {}
}
};
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Zlatko Fedor zlatkofedor@cherrysro.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.