Maglev (Preconfigured simple NodeJS framework)

Maglev is a simple pre configured server based on Express web framework, Passport authentication middleware and Mongoose database layer. Maglev supports MVC patterns and RESTful routes.

Install

npm install maglev

Features

Predefined models and controllers (User, Token, Role, Permission, Logic...)

Extended routing for REST api based on Express

Token and session authentication

Role based access system

Swig template system with custom helpers

Require

Maglev is using two peerDependencies Mongoose and express-session. Please add it into your package.json if you want to use mongoose.

Usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Server = require ( 'maglev' ); var server = new Server({ root : __dirname, db : mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/maglev' ), session : { secret : '123456789' }, favicon : false }); server.start();

Directory Structure

controllers Contains the controllers that handle requests sent to an application.

models Contains the models for accessing and storing data in a database.

views Contains the views and layouts that are rendered by an application.

public Static files and compiled assets served by the application.

Models

Define new model

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Schema = mongoose.Schema; function createSchema ( ) { var schema = new Schema({ city : { type : String , required : true }, street : { type : String , required : true }, state : { type : String , required : true } }); return schema; } module .exports = function ( server ) { return server.db.model( 'Address' , createSchema()); };

Routes

var token = require ( 'maglev/dist/controllers/token' ); var message = require ( '../controllers/message' ); module .exports = function ( route ) { route .api() .get( '/messages' , token.ensure, message.get) .put( '/messages/mark/read/:id' , token.ensure, message.markAsRead) .put( '/messages/mark/unread/:id' , token.ensure, message.markAsUnread); };

There are other configuration parameters

{ root : null , rbac : { storage : null , role : { guest : 'guest' } }, log : true , morgan : { format : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? 'dev' : 'combined' , options : { immediate : false } }, server : { build : 1 , host : process.env.HOST || '127.0.0.1' , port : process.env.PORT || 4000 }, request : { timeout : 1000 * 60 * 5 }, compression : {}, powered : { value : 'Maglev' }, responseTime : {}, methodOverride : { enabled : true , getter : 'X-HTTP-Method-Override' , options : {} }, bodyParser : [{ parse : 'urlencoded' , options : { extended : true } }, { parse : 'json' , options : {} }, { parse : 'json' , options : { type : 'application/vnd.api+json' } }], cookieParser : { secret : null , options : {} }, token : { secret : null , expiration : 60 * 24 * 14 }, session : { secret : null , cookie : { maxAge : 14 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 }, resave : true , saveUninitialized : true }, view : { engine : 'swig' }, router : { api : { path : '/api' } }, locale : { 'default' : 'en' , available : [ 'en' ], inUrl : false }, country : { 'default' : null , available : [], inUrl : false }, registration : { simple : true }, facebook : { clientID : null , clientSecret : null , namespace : null }, upload : { maxFieldsSize : 2000000 , maxFields : 1000 , path : null }, cors : {}, page : { error : null , notFound : null }, strategies : [], css : { root : 'public/css' , options : {} }, 'static' : { root : 'public' , options : { index : false } }, favicon : { root : 'public/favicon.ico' , options : {} } };

Credits

Zlatko Fedor

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Zlatko Fedor zlatkofedor@cherrysro.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.