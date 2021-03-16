openbase logo
magicshader

by Luigi De Rosa
0.1.5 (see all)

🔮 Tiny helper for three.js to debug and write shaders

Overview

Readme

🔮 MagicShader

⚠️ probably won't work with modern version of threejs, last time I tested was with r114
pr is welcome

A thin wrapper on top of RawShaderMaterial, that allows to easily create new uniforms and live-edit them via dat.gui.

No need to create the uniforms manually and bind them with dat.gui.
Just write some comments in your GLSL, and everything will work magically ✨

🕵️‍♂️ How to use

Install via npm

npm i -D magicshader

and just use it instead of RawShaderMaterial:

import MagicShader from 'magicshader';

const material = new MagicShader({...})

The parameters are exactly the same.

🤷‍♀️ Ok...where the magic is?

Now you can add the // ms({}) magic comment after your uniforms.

Example:

const material = new MagicShader({
  vertexShader: `
    precision highp float;
    
    attribute vec3 position;
    uniform mat4 modelViewMatrix;
    uniform mat4 projectionMatrix;
    
    void main() {
      gl_Position = projectionMatrix * modelViewMatrix * vec4(position, 1.0);
    }
  `,
  fragmentShader: `
    precision highp float;

    uniform vec3 color; // ms({ value: '#ff0000' })

    void main() {
      gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
    }
  `
});

This will give you:
1

No need to init your uniform or bind dat.gui.
You can just work on your GLSL files.

👨‍💻 What else?

const material = new MagicShader({
  name: 'Cube Shader!',
  vertexShader: `
    precision highp float;
    
    attribute vec3 position;
    uniform mat4 modelViewMatrix;
    uniform mat4 projectionMatrix;

    uniform vec3 translate; // ms({ value: [0, 0, 0], step: 0.01 })
    uniform float scale; // ms({ value: 0.5, options: { small: 0.5, medium: 1, big: 2 } })
    uniform mat4 aMatrix4; // ms({ value: [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0] })

    void main() {
      vec3 pos = position + translate;
      pos *= scale;

      gl_Position = projectionMatrix * modelViewMatrix * vec4(pos, 1.0);
    }
  `,
  fragmentShader: `
    precision highp float;
    
    uniform vec3 color; // ms({ value: '#ff0000' })
    uniform float brightness; // ms({ value: 0, range: [0, 0.5], step: 0.1 })
    uniform vec2 dummyValue; // ms({ value: [1024, 768], range: [[0, 2000], [0, 1500]] })
    uniform bool visible; // ms({ value: 1, name: 'Visibility' })
    uniform int test; // ms({ value: 0 })

    void main() {
      gl_FragColor = vec4(color + brightness, 1.0);
    }
  `
});

Will result in:
full

🕵️‍ SpectorJS

With the SpectorJS extension enabled, you can live-edit the shaders. You can even add and modify "magic" uniforms on the fly.

full

💅 Ok, cool. Just finished my app and I'm ready to deploy

Then you can hide the dat.gui UI

import MagicShader, { gui } from 'magicshader';
gui.destroy();

😴 TODO

  • Do more tests...
  • add support for sampler2D and FBO?
  • check if it works with firefox/safari shader editor
  • inspect/edit threejs default uniforms (like projectionMatrix)

