🔮 MagicShader

⚠️ probably won't work with modern version of threejs, last time I tested was with r114

pr is welcome

A thin wrapper on top of RawShaderMaterial , that allows to easily create new uniforms and live-edit them via dat.gui .

No need to create the uniforms manually and bind them with dat.gui .

Just write some comments in your GLSL, and everything will work magically ✨

🕵️‍♂️ How to use

Install via npm

npm i -D magicshader

and just use it instead of RawShaderMaterial :

import MagicShader from 'magicshader' ; const material = new MagicShader({...})

The parameters are exactly the same.

🤷‍♀️ Ok...where the magic is?

Now you can add the // ms({}) magic comment after your uniforms.

Example:

const material = new MagicShader({ vertexShader : ` precision highp float; attribute vec3 position; uniform mat4 modelViewMatrix; uniform mat4 projectionMatrix; void main() { gl_Position = projectionMatrix * modelViewMatrix * vec4(position, 1.0); } ` , fragmentShader : ` precision highp float; uniform vec3 color; // ms({ value: '#ff0000' }) void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0); } ` });

This will give you:



No need to init your uniform or bind dat.gui .

You can just work on your GLSL files.

👨‍💻 What else?

const material = new MagicShader({ name : 'Cube Shader!' , vertexShader : ` precision highp float; attribute vec3 position; uniform mat4 modelViewMatrix; uniform mat4 projectionMatrix; uniform vec3 translate; // ms({ value: [0, 0, 0], step: 0.01 }) uniform float scale; // ms({ value: 0.5, options: { small: 0.5, medium: 1, big: 2 } }) uniform mat4 aMatrix4; // ms({ value: [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0] }) void main() { vec3 pos = position + translate; pos *= scale; gl_Position = projectionMatrix * modelViewMatrix * vec4(pos, 1.0); } ` , fragmentShader : ` precision highp float; uniform vec3 color; // ms({ value: '#ff0000' }) uniform float brightness; // ms({ value: 0, range: [0, 0.5], step: 0.1 }) uniform vec2 dummyValue; // ms({ value: [1024, 768], range: [[0, 2000], [0, 1500]] }) uniform bool visible; // ms({ value: 1, name: 'Visibility' }) uniform int test; // ms({ value: 0 }) void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4(color + brightness, 1.0); } ` });

Will result in:



🕵️‍ SpectorJS

With the SpectorJS extension enabled, you can live-edit the shaders. You can even add and modify "magic" uniforms on the fly.

💅 Ok, cool. Just finished my app and I'm ready to deploy

Then you can hide the dat.gui UI

import MagicShader, { gui } from 'magicshader' ; gui.destroy();

😴 TODO