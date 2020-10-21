MagicPad is an OpenPGP encryption / decryption tool for beginners to handle text messages, files, as well as embed and extract encrypted messages from images. It is designed to be run standalone via the browser. Using PGP as the main encryption engine, the encryption key generated in MagicPad are powerful 4096-bit keys.
You can run / build MagicPad several ways:
https://www.magicpad.io
./app/index.html via web browser
npm install
npm run dist
In the build procedure, the following happens:
./html_src folder are combined into a single
index.html file in
./app.
./app/js are added as
<script> tags after
</body> tag in
index.html. (Step 1 and 2 are controlled by
./build_magicpad.index.js)
index.html is saved to
./app.
./app and are not altered.
If you want to host your own MagicPad PWA, you must edit the
"start_url" property
manifest.json file in
/src
Software used:
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.