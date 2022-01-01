openbase logo
magicmirror

by Michael Teeuw
2.0.0 (see all)

MagicMirror² is an open source modular smart mirror platform. With a growing list of installable modules, the MagicMirror² allows you to convert your hallway or bathroom mirror into your personal assistant.

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

MagicMirror²: The open source modular smart mirror platform.

License GitHub Actions Build Status CodeCov Status

MagicMirror² is an open source modular smart mirror platform. With a growing list of installable modules, the MagicMirror² allows you to convert your hallway or bathroom mirror into your personal assistant. MagicMirror² is built by the creator of the original MagicMirror with the incredible help of a growing community of contributors.

MagicMirror² focuses on a modular plugin system and uses Electron as an application wrapper. So no more web server or browser installs necessary!

Documentation

For the full documentation including installation instructions, please visit our dedicated documentation website: https://docs.magicmirror.builders.

Contributing Guidelines

Contributions of all kinds are welcome, not only in the form of code but also with regards to

  • bug reports
  • documentation
  • translations

For the full contribution guidelines, check out: https://docs.magicmirror.builders/getting-started/contributing.html

Enjoying MagicMirror? Consider a donation!

MagicMirror² is opensource and free. That doesn't mean we don't need any money.

Please consider a donation to help us cover the ongoing costs like webservers and email services. If we receive enough donations we might even be able to free up some working hours and spend some extra time improving the MagicMirror² core.

To donate, please follow this link.

MagPi Top 50

Rate & Review

