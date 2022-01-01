MagicMirror² is an open source modular smart mirror platform. With a growing list of installable modules, the MagicMirror² allows you to convert your hallway or bathroom mirror into your personal assistant. MagicMirror² is built by the creator of the original MagicMirror with the incredible help of a growing community of contributors.

MagicMirror² focuses on a modular plugin system and uses Electron as an application wrapper. So no more web server or browser installs necessary!

Documentation

For the full documentation including installation instructions, please visit our dedicated documentation website: https://docs.magicmirror.builders.

Contributing Guidelines

Contributions of all kinds are welcome, not only in the form of code but also with regards to

bug reports

documentation

translations

For the full contribution guidelines, check out: https://docs.magicmirror.builders/getting-started/contributing.html

