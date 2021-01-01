Suppose you have some source code. You want to make some light modifications to it - replacing a few characters here and there, wrapping it with a header and footer, etc - and ideally you'd like to generate a source map at the end of it. You've thought about using something like recast (which allows you to generate an AST from some JavaScript, manipulate it, and reprint it with a sourcemap without losing your comments and formatting), but it seems like overkill for your needs (or maybe the source code isn't JavaScript).
Your requirements are, frankly, rather niche. But they're requirements that I also have, and for which I made magic-string. It's a small, fast utility for manipulating strings and generating sourcemaps.
magic-string works in both node.js and browser environments. For node, install with npm:
npm i magic-string
To use in browser, grab the magic-string.umd.js file and add it to your page:
<script src='magic-string.umd.js'></script>
(It also works with various module systems, if you prefer that sort of thing - it has a dependency on vlq.)
These examples assume you're in node.js, or something similar:
var MagicString = require( 'magic-string' );
var s = new MagicString( 'problems = 99' );
s.overwrite( 0, 8, 'answer' );
s.toString(); // 'answer = 99'
s.overwrite( 11, 13, '42' ); // character indices always refer to the original string
s.toString(); // 'answer = 42'
s.prepend( 'var ' ).append( ';' ); // most methods are chainable
s.toString(); // 'var answer = 42;'
var map = s.generateMap({
source: 'source.js',
file: 'converted.js.map',
includeContent: true
}); // generates a v3 sourcemap
require( 'fs' ).writeFile( 'converted.js', s.toString() );
require( 'fs' ).writeFile( 'converted.js.map', map.toString() );
You can pass an options argument:
var s = new MagicString( someCode, {
// both these options will be used if you later
// call `bundle.addSource( s )` - see below
filename: 'foo.js',
indentExclusionRanges: [/*...*/]
});
Adds the specified character index (with respect to the original string) to sourcemap mappings, if
hires is
false (see below).
Appends the specified content to the end of the string. Returns
this.
Appends the specified
content at the
index in the original string. If a range ending with
index is subsequently moved, the insert will be moved with it. Returns
this. See also
s.prependLeft(...).
Appends the specified
content at the
index in the original string. If a range starting with
index is subsequently moved, the insert will be moved with it. Returns
this. See also
s.prependRight(...).
Does what you'd expect.
Generates a sourcemap object with raw mappings in array form, rather than encoded as a string. See
generateMap documentation below for options details. Useful if you need to manipulate the sourcemap further, but most of the time you will use
generateMap instead.
Generates a version 3 sourcemap. All options are, well, optional:
file - the filename where you plan to write the sourcemap
source - the filename of the file containing the original source
includeContent - whether to include the original content in the map's
sourcesContent array
hires - whether the mapping should be high-resolution. Hi-res mappings map every single character, meaning (for example) your devtools will always be able to pinpoint the exact location of function calls and so on. With lo-res mappings, devtools may only be able to identify the correct line - but they're quicker to generate and less bulky. If sourcemap locations have been specified with
s.addSourceMapLocation(), they will be used here.
The returned sourcemap has two (non-enumerable) methods attached for convenience:
toString - returns the equivalent of
JSON.stringify(map)
toUrl - returns a DataURI containing the sourcemap. Useful for doing this sort of thing:
code += '\n//# sourceMappingURL=' + map.toUrl();
Prefixes each line of the string with
prefix. If
prefix is not supplied, the indentation will be guessed from the original content, falling back to a single tab character. Returns
this.
The
options argument can have an
exclude property, which is an array of
[start, end] character ranges. These ranges will be excluded from the indentation - useful for (e.g.) multiline strings.
DEPRECATED since 0.17 – use
s.appendLeft(...) instead
DEPRECATED since 0.17 – use
s.prependRight(...) instead
DEPRECATED since 0.10 – see #30
DEPRECATED since 0.10 – see #30
Moves the characters from
start and
end to
index. Returns
this.
Replaces the characters from
start to
end with
content. The same restrictions as
s.remove() apply. Returns
this.
The fourth argument is optional. It can have a
storeName property — if
true, the original name will be stored for later inclusion in a sourcemap's
names array — and a
contentOnly property which determines whether only the content is overwritten, or anything that was appended/prepended to the range as well.
Prepends the string with the specified content. Returns
this.
Same as
s.appendLeft(...), except that the inserted content will go before any previous appends or prepends at
index
Same as
s.appendRight(...), except that the inserted content will go before any previous appends or prepends at
index
Removes the characters from
start to
end (of the original string, not the generated string). Removing the same content twice, or making removals that partially overlap, will cause an error. Returns
this.
Returns the content of the generated string that corresponds to the slice between
start and
end of the original string. Throws error if the indices are for characters that were already removed.
Returns a clone of
s, with all content before the
start and
end characters of the original string removed.
Returns the generated string.
Trims content matching
charType (defaults to
\s, i.e. whitespace) from the start and end. Returns
this.
Trims content matching
charType (defaults to
\s, i.e. whitespace) from the start. Returns
this.
Trims content matching
charType (defaults to
\s, i.e. whitespace) from the end. Returns
this.
Removes empty lines from the start and end. Returns
this.
Returns true if the resulting source is empty (disregarding white space).
To concatenate several sources, use
MagicString.Bundle:
var bundle = new MagicString.Bundle();
bundle.addSource({
filename: 'foo.js',
content: new MagicString( 'var answer = 42;' )
});
bundle.addSource({
filename: 'bar.js',
content: new MagicString( 'console.log( answer )' )
});
// Advanced: a source can include an `indentExclusionRanges` property
// alongside `filename` and `content`. This will be passed to `s.indent()`
// - see documentation above
bundle.indent() // optionally, pass an indent string, otherwise it will be guessed
.prepend( '(function () {\n' )
.append( '}());' );
bundle.toString();
// (function () {
// var answer = 42;
// console.log( answer );
// }());
// options are as per `s.generateMap()` above
var map = bundle.generateMap({
file: 'bundle.js',
includeContent: true,
hires: true
});
As an alternative syntax, if you a) don't have
filename or
indentExclusionRanges options, or b) passed those in when you used
new MagicString(...), you can simply pass the
MagicString instance itself:
var bundle = new MagicString.Bundle();
var source = new MagicString( someCode, {
filename: 'foo.js'
});
bundle.addSource( source );
MIT