npm i magic-snowflakes --save-dev
<html>
<body>
...
<script src="https://unpkg.com/magic-snowflakes/dist/snowflakes.min.js"></script>
<script>
new Snowflakes();
</script>
</body>
</html>
or
import Snowflakes from 'magic-snowflakes';
const snowflakes = new Snowflakes();
// ...
snowflakes.stop();
// ...
snowflakes.start();
// ...
snowflakes.destroy();
<html>
<body>
<div id="snowflakes-container" style="width: 1000px; height: 500px;"></div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/magic-snowflakes/dist/snowflakes.min.js"></script>
<script>
var snowflakes = new Snowflakes({
color: '#f00', // Default: "#5ECDEF"
container: document.querySelector('#snowflakes-container'), // Default: document.body
count: 100, // 100 snowflakes. Default: 50
minOpacity: 0.1, // From 0 to 1. Default: 0.6
maxOpacity: 0.95, // From 0 to 1. Default: 1
minSize: 20, // Default: 10
maxSize: 50, // Default: 25
rotation: true, // Default: true
speed: 2, // The property affects the speed of falling. Default: 1
wind: false, // Without wind. Default: true
width: 500, // Default: width of container
height: 250, // Default: height of container
zIndex: 100 // Default: 9999
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
import Snowflakes from 'magic-snowflakes';
const snowflakes = new Snowflakes();
Start CSS Animation.
Stop CSS Animation.
Show snowflakes.
Hide snowflakes.
Destroy the instance of snowflakes.
In the
dist/ directory of the NPM package you will find many different builds of snowflakes.js.
|Type
|Filename
|Description
|Full (UMD)
snowflakes.js
|Full (UMD, production)
snowflakes.min.js
|ES6
snowflakes.esm.js
|Light (UMD)
snowflakes.light.js
|Without SVG images
|Light (UMD, production)
snowflakes.light.min.js
|Without SVG images
git clone git@github.com:hcodes/snowflakes.git ./snowflakes
cd ./snowflakes
npm i
npm run build
npm test
open ./examples/
MIT License