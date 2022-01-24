openbase logo
ms

magic-snowflakes

by Denis Seleznev
6.0.1 (see all)

❄️ Falling snowflakes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

❄️ Falling snowflakes

NPM version NPM Downloads Bundlephobia magic-snowflakes

Details

  • Only one JavaScript file
  • CSS Animation
  • Rubber design
  • Flexible settings

Examples

See details

Using

npm i magic-snowflakes --save-dev

Without settings

<html>
<body>
    ...
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/magic-snowflakes/dist/snowflakes.min.js"></script>
    <script>
        new Snowflakes();
    </script>
</body>
</html>

or

import Snowflakes from 'magic-snowflakes';
const snowflakes = new Snowflakes();
// ...
snowflakes.stop();
// ...
snowflakes.start();
// ...
snowflakes.destroy();

Advanced settings

<html>
<body>
    <div id="snowflakes-container" style="width: 1000px; height: 500px;"></div>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/magic-snowflakes/dist/snowflakes.min.js"></script>
    <script>
        var snowflakes = new Snowflakes({
            color: '#f00', // Default: "#5ECDEF"
            container: document.querySelector('#snowflakes-container'), // Default: document.body
            count: 100, // 100 snowflakes. Default: 50
            minOpacity: 0.1, // From 0 to 1. Default: 0.6
            maxOpacity: 0.95, // From 0 to 1. Default: 1
            minSize: 20, // Default: 10
            maxSize: 50, // Default: 25
            rotation: true, // Default: true
            speed: 2, // The property affects the speed of falling. Default: 1
            wind: false, // Without wind. Default: true
            width: 500, // Default: width of container
            height: 250, // Default: height of container
            zIndex: 100 // Default: 9999
        });
    </script>
</body>
</html>

API

import Snowflakes from 'magic-snowflakes';
const snowflakes = new Snowflakes();

.start()

Start CSS Animation.

.stop()

Stop CSS Animation.

.show()

Show snowflakes.

.hide()

Hide snowflakes.

.destroy()

Destroy the instance of snowflakes.

Different Builds

In the dist/ directory of the NPM package you will find many different builds of snowflakes.js.

TypeFilenameDescription
Full (UMD)snowflakes.js
Full (UMD, production)snowflakes.min.js
ES6snowflakes.esm.js
Light (UMD)snowflakes.light.jsWithout SVG images
Light (UMD, production)snowflakes.light.min.jsWithout SVG images

Development

git clone git@github.com:hcodes/snowflakes.git ./snowflakes
cd ./snowflakes

npm i
npm run build
npm test

open ./examples/

License

MIT License

