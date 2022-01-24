Details

Only one JavaScript file

CSS Animation

Rubber design

Flexible settings

Examples

See details

Using

npm i magic-snowflakes --save-dev

Without settings

< html > < body > ... < script src = "https://unpkg.com/magic-snowflakes/dist/snowflakes.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Snowflakes(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

or

import Snowflakes from 'magic-snowflakes' ; const snowflakes = new Snowflakes(); snowflakes.stop(); snowflakes.start(); snowflakes.destroy();

Advanced settings

< html > < body > < div id = "snowflakes-container" style = "width: 1000px; height: 500px;" > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/magic-snowflakes/dist/snowflakes.min.js" > </ script > < script > var snowflakes = new Snowflakes({ color : '#f00' , container : document .querySelector( '#snowflakes-container' ), count : 100 , minOpacity : 0.1 , maxOpacity : 0.95 , minSize : 20 , maxSize : 50 , rotation : true , speed : 2 , wind : false , width : 500 , height : 250 , zIndex : 100 }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

API

import Snowflakes from 'magic-snowflakes' ; const snowflakes = new Snowflakes();

Start CSS Animation.

Stop CSS Animation.

Show snowflakes.

Hide snowflakes.

Destroy the instance of snowflakes.

Different Builds

In the dist/ directory of the NPM package you will find many different builds of snowflakes.js.

Type Filename Description Full (UMD) snowflakes.js Full (UMD, production) snowflakes.min.js ES6 snowflakes.esm.js Light (UMD) snowflakes.light.js Without SVG images Light (UMD, production) snowflakes.light.min.js Without SVG images

Development

git clone git@github.com:hcodes/snowflakes.git ./snowflakes cd ./snowflakes npm i npm run build npm test open ./examples/

MIT License