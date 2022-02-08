openbase logo
magic-sdk

by magiclabs
7.0.0

Magic browser/React Native JavaScript SDK is your entry-point to integrating passwordless authentication inside your application.

20.7K

285

9d ago

15

4

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

5.0/56
Responsive Maintainers: 3
Great Documentation: 2
Easy to Use: 2
Highly Customizable: 1
Bleeding Edge: 1

Readme

✨ Magic Authentication JavaScript SDK

<MagicLabs>

Magic empowers developers to protect their users via an innovative, passwordless authentication flow without the UX compromises that burden traditional OAuth implementations.

License · Changelog · Contributing Guide

📖 Documentation

See the developer documentation to learn how you can master the Magic SDK in a matter of minutes.

⚡️ Quick Start

Installation

Integrating your app with Magic will require our client-side NPM package:

# Via NPM:
npm install --save magic-sdk # If you're targeting web browsers
npm install --save @magic-sdk/react-native # If you're targeting React Native

# Via Yarn:
yarn add magic-sdk # If you're targeting web browsers
yarn add @magic-sdk/react-native # If you're targeting React Native

Alternatively, you can load via CDN with by adding a script tag to your app’s <head>:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/magic-sdk/dist/magic.js"></script>

Usage

Sign up or log in to the developer dashboard to receive API keys that will allow your application to interact with Magic's authentication APIs.

Then, you can start authenticating users with just one method! Magic works across all modern desktop, mobile Chrome, Safari and Firefox browsers.

import { Magic } from 'magic-sdk';

const magic = new Magic('YOUR_API_KEY');

await magic.auth.loginWithMagicLink({ email: 'your.email@example.com' });

📦 Package Ecosystem

Entry points

These are packages you can install to enable Magic JS SDK functionality for your client-side application.

Package NameChangelogDescription
magic-sdkCHANGELOGWeb/browser entry-point for Magic SDK.
@magic-sdk/react-nativeCHANGELOGReact Native entry-point for Magic SDK.

Internals

These are packages Magic JS SDK uses internally to work seamlessly across platforms.

Package NameChangelogDescription
@magic-sdk/typesCHANGELOGCore typings shared between JavaScript entry-points of Magic SDK.
@magic-sdk/providerCHANGELOGCore business logic shared between JavaScript entry-points of Magic SDK.
@magic-sdk/commonsCHANGELOGExposes a listing of common public APIs from @magic-sdk/provider and @magic-sdk/typings to the platform-specific entry points.

🚦 Testing

Run tests for all packages

yarn test

Test an individual package

PKG=magic-sdk yarn test
PKG=@magic-sdk/react-native yarn test

Test specific files

yarn test /test/**/constructor.spec.ts

Great Documentation: 2
Easy to Use: 2
Performant: 0
Highly Customizable: 1
Bleeding Edge: 1
Responsive Maintainers: 3
Poor Documentation: 0
Hard to Use: 0
Slow: 0
Buggy: 0
Abandoned: 0
Unwelcoming Community: 0
100
Jaemin Jin1 Rating0 Reviews
Software Engineer at Uber. Previously at Apple & Amazon
July 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Sean LiSan Francisco, CA1 Rating0 Reviews
July 14, 2020
Jerry LiuSan Francisco1 Rating0 Reviews
July 14, 2020
Sarah Park1 Rating0 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻🏳️‍🌈✨
July 14, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Arthur JenSan Francisco1 Rating0 Reviews
July 14, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Tutorials

Simple Auth Setup for Your React App
arunoda.me2 years agoSimple Auth Setup for Your React AppAdd a login system to your React app in just 30 minutes.
Simple Auth with Magic.link and Next.js – Vercel
vercel.comSimple Auth with Magic.link and Next.js – VercelIntegrating authentication into Next.js applications has never been simpler.
Passwordless Authentication for GraphQL APIs with Magic
dev.to2 years agoPasswordless Authentication for GraphQL APIs with MagicI recently stumbled on the new Magic authentication service, which offers a straightforward solution...