mi

magic-input

by 小弟调调™
1.0.2

CSS3 Styles for Checkbox and Radio Button inputs look prettier. with only one element.

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

magic-input

CSS3 Styles for Checkbox and Radio Button inputs look prettier. with only one element. Live demo

Usage

$ npm install magic-input

Include dist/magic-input.css or dist/magic-input.min.css in your html. If your use Stylus use magic-input.styl

import 'magic-input/dist/magic-input.min.css';
// or
import 'magic-input/lib/magic-input.styl';

Or manually download and link magic-input in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/magic-input/dist/magic-input.min.css">

Checkbox iPhone Style

<input type="checkbox" class="mgc-switch mgc-sm" checked />
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc-switch"  />
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc-switch mgc-lg" checked />

Checkbox

<input type="checkbox" class="mgc" checked/> Default
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-primary" checked /> Primary
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-success" /> Success
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-info" checked /> Info
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-warning" checked /> Warning
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-danger" checked /> Danger

Radios

<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-sm"/> Default
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-primary" /> Primary
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-success mgr-lg" checked/> Success
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-info mgr-sm" /> Info
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-warning" /> Warning
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-danger mgr-lg" /> Danger

Sizing Class

sm for small , lg for large

For Checkbox

mgc-sm mgc-lg

For Radio Button

mgr-sm mgr-lg

Colorize Class

For Checkbox

mgc-primary mgc-info mgc-success mgc-warning mgc-danger

For Radio Button

mgr-primary mgr-info mgr-success mgr-warning mgr-danger

