CSS3 Styles for Checkbox and Radio Button inputs look prettier. with only one element. Live demo
$ npm install magic-input
Include
dist/magic-input.css or
dist/magic-input.min.css in your html. If your use Stylus use
magic-input.styl
import 'magic-input/dist/magic-input.min.css';
// or
import 'magic-input/lib/magic-input.styl';
Or manually download and link magic-input in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/magic-input/dist/magic-input.min.css">
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc-switch mgc-sm" checked />
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc-switch" />
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc-switch mgc-lg" checked />
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc" checked/> Default
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-primary" checked /> Primary
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-success" /> Success
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-info" checked /> Info
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-warning" checked /> Warning
<input type="checkbox" class="mgc mgc-danger" checked /> Danger
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-sm"/> Default
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-primary" /> Primary
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-success mgr-lg" checked/> Success
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-info mgr-sm" /> Info
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-warning" /> Warning
<input type="radio" name="radio3" class="mgr mgr-danger mgr-lg" /> Danger
sm for
small ,
lg for
large
For Checkbox
mgc-sm
mgc-lg
For Radio Button
mgr-sm
mgr-lg
For Checkbox
mgc-primary
mgc-info
mgc-success
mgc-warning
mgc-danger
For Radio Button
mgr-primary
mgr-info
mgr-success
mgr-warning
mgr-danger