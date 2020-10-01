CSS3 Styles for Checkbox and Radio Button inputs look prettier. with only one element. Live demo

Usage

$ npm install magic-input

Include dist/magic-input.css or dist/magic-input.min.css in your html. If your use Stylus use magic-input.styl

import 'magic-input/dist/magic-input.min.css' ; import 'magic-input/lib/magic-input.styl' ;

Or manually download and link magic-input in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/magic-input/dist/magic-input.min.css" >

Checkbox iPhone Style

< input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc-switch mgc-sm" checked /> < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc-switch" /> < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc-switch mgc-lg" checked />

Checkbox

< input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc" checked /> Default < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc mgc-primary" checked /> Primary < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc mgc-success" /> Success < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc mgc-info" checked /> Info < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc mgc-warning" checked /> Warning < input type = "checkbox" class = "mgc mgc-danger" checked /> Danger

Radios

< input type = "radio" name = "radio3" class = "mgr mgr-sm" /> Default < input type = "radio" name = "radio3" class = "mgr mgr-primary" /> Primary < input type = "radio" name = "radio3" class = "mgr mgr-success mgr-lg" checked /> Success < input type = "radio" name = "radio3" class = "mgr mgr-info mgr-sm" /> Info < input type = "radio" name = "radio3" class = "mgr mgr-warning" /> Warning < input type = "radio" name = "radio3" class = "mgr mgr-danger mgr-lg" /> Danger

Sizing Class

sm for small , lg for large

For Checkbox

mgc-sm mgc-lg

For Radio Button

mgr-sm mgr-lg

Colorize Class

For Checkbox

mgc-primary mgc-info mgc-success mgc-warning mgc-danger

For Radio Button