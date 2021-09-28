Magic Home for Node

Functionality ported from https://github.com/beville/flux_led to Node.js.

Features

Control lights which are usually controlled with this app with Node.

Control: Turn lights on and off. Set colors. Start effects. Make programmatic effects.

Discovery: Discover lights on the network.

CustomMode: Install custom effects (color fade, jump or strobe) with up to 16 colors.

Installation

npm install magic-home

You can also install the library globally with npm i -g magic-home . This gives you access to the Magic Home command line utility, aptly named magic-home . Run

magic-home

to get a list of commands and options.

Usage

Simple example:

const { Control } = require ( 'magic-home' ); let light = new Control( "192.168.1.100" ); light.setPower( true ).then( success => { });

Simple discovery example:

const { Discovery } = require ( 'magic-home' ); let discovery = new Discovery(); discovery.scan( 500 ).then( devices => { });

More examples are in cli.js and the examples directory.

Methods

Control

All methods return a promise which resolves to the specific value.

Each method has an optional callback parameter as well. All of these callbacks will be called with (err, value) .

static get patternNames

Returns the hard-coded list of supported patterns as an array.

static ackMask(mask)

Create an ack option object by supplying a bitmask with the bits representing booleans. Bit 1 = power, Bit 2 = color, Bit 3 = pattern, Bit 4 = custom_pattern.

Example: Control.ackMask(1) would set power to true and all other values to false .

constructor(address, options)

Creates a new instance of the API. This does not connect to the light yet.

Accepted options:

ack An object of the form { power: true, color: true, pattern: true, custom_pattern: true } indicating for which types of command an acknowledging response is expected. Some controllers acknowledge some commands and others don't, so this option has to be found out by trial-and-error. Check out the wiki for more information about this parameter. You can use the Control.ackMask(mask) static function for convenience to set all options with less code.

An object of the form indicating for which types of command an acknowledging response is expected. Some controllers acknowledge some commands and others don't, so this option has to be found out by trial-and-error. Check out the wiki for more information about this parameter. You can use the static function for convenience to set all options with less code. log_all_received Log all received data to the console for debug purposes. (Default: false)

Log all received data to the console for debug purposes. (Default: false) apply_masks Set a special mask bit in the setColor and setWarmWhite methods, which is required for some controllers, which can't set both values at the same time, like bulbs for example. This value is automatically set to true if queryState detects a controller of type 0x25 , 0x35 or 0x44 . (Default: false)

Set a special mask bit in the and methods, which is required for some controllers, which can't set both values at the same time, like bulbs for example. This value is automatically set to if detects a controller of type , or . (Default: false) connect_timeout Duration in milliseconds after which a controller will be regarded as non-reachable, if a connection can not be established. Normally, this should be handled by your OS and you get an EHOSTUNREACH error, but this allows you to set a custom timeout yourself. (Default: null [No timeout/let the OS handle it])

Duration in milliseconds after which a controller will be regarded as non-reachable, if a connection can not be established. Normally, this should be handled by your OS and you get an EHOSTUNREACH error, but this allows you to set a custom timeout yourself. (Default: null [No timeout/let the OS handle it]) command_timeout Duration in milliseconds after which the library will consider an acknowledged command as lost. Set to null to disable the timeout. (Default: 1000)

Duration in milliseconds after which the library will consider an acknowledged command as lost. Set to to disable the timeout. (Default: 1000) cold_white_support Enable support for changing cold white values. Only enable this if your controller actually supports it, otherwise you won't be able to change the colors. This value is automatically set to true if queryState detects a controller of type 0x35 . (Default: false)

Enable support for changing cold white values. Only enable this if your controller actually supports it, otherwise you won't be able to change the colors. This value is automatically set to if detects a controller of type . (Default: false) wait_for_reply [Deprecated, use ack option instead]

setPower(on, callback)

Turns a light either on or off.

turnOn(callback)

Convenience method to call setPower(true) .

turnOff(callback)

Convenience method to call setPower(false) .

setColorAndWarmWhite(red, green, blue, ww, callback)

Sets both color and warm white value at the same time. This method will not work on lights that don't support both colors and whites being activated at the same time; use either setColor or setWarmWhite .

setColorAndWhites(red, green, blue, ww, cw, callback)

Sets color, warm white as well as cold white values at the same time, if cold_white_support is enabled. This method will not work on lights that don't support both colors and whites being being activated at the same time; use either setColor or setWhites .

setColor(red, green, blue, callback)

Sets only the color values. Because the command has to include both color and white values, previously seen white values will be sent together with the color values, if masks are not enabled.

setWarmWhite(ww, callback)

Set only the the warm white value. Because the command has to include both color and white values, previously seen color and cold white values will be sent together with the warm white value, if masks are not enabled.

setWhites(ww, cw, callback)

Set only the warm and cold white values. Because the command has to include both color and white values, previously seen color values will be sent together with the white values, if masks are not enabled.

setColorWithBrightness(red, green, blue, brightness, callback)

Convenience method to automatically scale down the rgb values to match the brightness parameter (0 - 100). This method uses setColor() internally, so it could set the warm white value to something unexpected.

setPattern(pattern, speed, callback)

Sets the light to play a built-in pattern. The pattern parameter is a string which indicates the pattern (complete list below). The speed parameter has to be between 0 and 100.

setCustomPattern(pattern, speed, callback)

Sets the light to play a custom pattern, defined with the CustomMode (see below). An example can be found in examples/custom_mode_test.js. The speed parameter has to be between 0 and 100.

setIAPattern(code, speed, callback)

Sets the light to a pattern where each LED has it's own animation. The code has to be between 1 and 300 and the speed parameter has to be between 0 and 100. Only works for controllers which connect to a strip of individually adressable LEDs (e.g. WS2812B).

queryState(callback)

Gets the state of the light. Example state:

{ type : 0x33 , on : true , mode : "color" , pattern : null speed : 50 , color : { red : 255 , green : 0 , blue : 255 }, warm_white : 0 , cold_white : 0 }

startEffectMode(callback)

[Deprecated, use getAsyncEffectMode instead]

getAsyncEffectMode()

Returns a instance of the async effect interface AsyncEffectInterface (documented below). This interface allows the creation of effects which constantly update the controller by sending data over a single persistent connection, which can be used to replicate the music visualization from the app for example. The returned interface does not connect to the controller immediately. An example can be found in examples/async_effect_test.js.

EffectInterface

[Deprecated, use AsyncEffectInterface instead]

AsyncEffectInterface

An instance of this class is obtained by calling getAsyncEffectMode .

get connected

Boolean property indicating the current connection status.

get/set userData

This property is just an empty object that you can use to pass arbitrary data to the effect function.

connect()

Establish a connection to the controller. The method returns a promise that resolves once the connection has been established.

start(interval_function)

Starts the effect with the supplied function. The interval_function will be asynchronously called (awaited) forever in a loop, until stop() is called. The supplied function should therefore either be declared async or return a Promise. It will be called with a reference to the AsyncEffectInterface .

end()

Stops any remaining effects and closes the connection to the controller.

stop()

Calling this method will stop the execution of the interval_function at the next async call it performs, stopping the effect. The connection to the controller will not be severed though - a call to end() is still neccessary.

delay(milliseconds)

This method is only supposed to be called (awaited) from within the interval_function . Calling this method, will delay execution of the effect function for the given amount of time.

Color setting methods

All the color setting methods

setColorAndWarmWhite

setColorAndWhites

setColor

setWarmWhite

setWhites

function essentially the same as their counterparts on the Control class, with the key difference that they do not take a callback argument and that they should only be called (awaited) from within the interval_function .

Discovery

static scan(timeout)

This static method can be used for convenience when the list of clients does not need to be stored within the Discovery instance and when the callback parameter is not needed.

constructor()

Creates a new instance of the Discovery Mode. This does not perform the actual scan yet.

scan(timeout, callback)

Broadcasts a discovery packet to the network and then waits timeout milliseconds for a reply from the controllers. The devices are returned in an array of objects like this:

{ address : "<ip address>" , id : "<12 character ID>" , model : "<Model number>" }

get clients

Contains the list of clients returned in the last call to scan() .

get scanned

Boolean value indicating if scan() has already been called on this instance.

CustomMode

All methods in this class can be chained together.

constructor()

addColor(red, green blue)

Appends the specified color to the list of colors in the effect.

addColorList(list)

Appends multiple colors at once. The list needs to have the format [ [r1, g1, b1], [r2, g2, b2], ...]

setTransitionType(type)

Set the type of the transition to be either fade , jump , or strobe .

EffectTimingHelper

This utility class simplifies the timing within the effect function of the AsyncEffectInterface .

constructor(parent)

Creates and binds the helper to an instance of an AsyncEffectInterface .

start()

Sets the current time as the start time of the effect.

isStarted()

Returns true if the start time was set.

delayRemaining(milliseconds)

Delays the effect is such a way that the next command will be called the given amount of time from the start of the effect. This also sets the start time to the current time.

Built-in patterns

seven_color_cross_fade red_gradual_change green_gradual_change blue_gradual_change yellow_gradual_change cyan_gradual_change purple_gradual_change white_gradual_change red_green_cross_fade red_blue_cross_fade green_blue_cross_fade seven_color_strobe_flash red_strobe_flash green_strobe_flash blue_stobe_flash yellow_strobe_flash cyan_strobe_flash purple_strobe_flash white_strobe_flash seven_color_jumping

Troubleshooting

My promises don't resolve

https://github.com/jangxx/node-magichome/wiki/Understanding-the-ack-parameter

My promises always reject with a "Command timed out" error

https://github.com/jangxx/node-magichome/wiki/Understanding-the-ack-parameter