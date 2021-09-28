Functionality ported from https://github.com/beville/flux_led to Node.js.
Control lights which are usually controlled with this app with Node.
Control: Turn lights on and off. Set colors. Start effects. Make programmatic effects.
Discovery: Discover lights on the network.
CustomMode: Install custom effects (color fade, jump or strobe) with up to 16 colors.
npm install magic-home
You can also install the library globally with
npm i -g magic-home. This gives you access to the Magic Home command line utility, aptly named
magic-home. Run
$ magic-home
to get a list of commands and options.
Simple example:
const { Control } = require('magic-home');
let light = new Control("192.168.1.100");
light.setPower(true).then(success => {
// do something with the result
});
Simple discovery example:
const { Discovery } = require('magic-home');
let discovery = new Discovery();
discovery.scan(500).then(devices => {
// do something with the result
});
More examples are in
cli.js and the examples directory.
All methods return a promise which resolves to the specific value.
Each method has an optional callback parameter as well. All of these callbacks will be called with
(err, value).
static get patternNames
Returns the hard-coded list of supported patterns as an array.
static ackMask(mask)
Create an
ack option object by supplying a bitmask with the bits representing booleans. Bit 1 = power, Bit 2 = color, Bit 3 = pattern, Bit 4 = custom_pattern.
Example:
Control.ackMask(1) would set
power to
true and all other values to
false.
constructor(address, options)
Creates a new instance of the API. This does not connect to the light yet.
Accepted options:
ack An object of the form
{ power: true, color: true, pattern: true, custom_pattern: true } indicating for which types of command an acknowledging response is expected. Some controllers acknowledge some commands and others don't, so this option has to be found out by trial-and-error.
Check out the wiki for more information about this parameter.
You can use the
Control.ackMask(mask) static function for convenience to set all options with less code.
log_all_received Log all received data to the console for debug purposes. (Default: false)
apply_masks Set a special mask bit in the
setColor and
setWarmWhite methods, which is required for some controllers, which can't set both values at the same time, like bulbs for example.
This value is automatically set to
true if
queryState detects a controller of type
0x25,
0x35 or
0x44. (Default: false)
connect_timeout Duration in milliseconds after which a controller will be regarded as non-reachable, if a connection can not be established.
Normally, this should be handled by your OS and you get an EHOSTUNREACH error, but this allows you to set a custom timeout yourself. (Default: null [No timeout/let the OS handle it])
command_timeout Duration in milliseconds after which the library will consider an acknowledged command as lost. Set to
null to disable the timeout. (Default: 1000)
cold_white_support Enable support for changing cold white values. Only enable this if your controller actually supports it, otherwise you won't be able to change the colors.
This value is automatically set to
true if
queryState detects a controller of type
0x35. (Default: false)
wait_for_reply [Deprecated, use ack option instead]
setPower(on, callback)
Turns a light either on or off.
turnOn(callback)
Convenience method to call
setPower(true).
turnOff(callback)
Convenience method to call
setPower(false).
setColorAndWarmWhite(red, green, blue, ww, callback)
Sets both color and warm white value at the same time. This method will not work on lights that don't support both colors and whites being activated at the same time; use either
setColor or
setWarmWhite.
setColorAndWhites(red, green, blue, ww, cw, callback)
Sets color, warm white as well as cold white values at the same time, if
cold_white_support is enabled.
This method will not work on lights that don't support both colors and whites being being activated at the same time; use either
setColor or
setWhites.
setColor(red, green, blue, callback)
Sets only the color values. Because the command has to include both color and white values, previously seen white values will be sent together with the color values, if masks are not enabled.
setWarmWhite(ww, callback)
Set only the the warm white value. Because the command has to include both color and white values, previously seen color and cold white values will be sent together with the warm white value, if masks are not enabled.
setWhites(ww, cw, callback)
Set only the warm and cold white values. Because the command has to include both color and white values, previously seen color values will be sent together with the white values, if masks are not enabled.
setColorWithBrightness(red, green, blue, brightness, callback)
Convenience method to automatically scale down the rgb values to match the brightness parameter (0 - 100). This method uses
setColor() internally, so it could set the warm white value to something unexpected.
setPattern(pattern, speed, callback)
Sets the light to play a built-in pattern. The
pattern parameter is a string which indicates the pattern (complete list below). The speed parameter has to be between 0 and 100.
setCustomPattern(pattern, speed, callback)
Sets the light to play a custom pattern, defined with the
CustomMode (see below). An example can be found in examples/custom_mode_test.js. The speed parameter has to be between 0 and 100.
setIAPattern(code, speed, callback)
Sets the light to a pattern where each LED has it's own animation. The code has to be between 1 and 300 and the speed parameter has to be between 0 and 100. Only works for controllers which connect to a strip of individually adressable LEDs (e.g. WS2812B).
queryState(callback)
Gets the state of the light. Example state:
{
type: 0x33, // can also be 0x04, 0x25 or 0x81 according to the python library
on: true,
mode: "color", // color, custom, special, pattern, ia_pattern
pattern: null // number of the ia_pattern (mode == "ia_pattern"), name of pattern (mode == "pattern") or null
speed: 50, // playback speed of the current pattern
color: {
red: 255,
green: 0,
blue: 255
},
warm_white: 0,
cold_white: 0 // some controllers support this value, but you can only set if when cold_white_support is enabled
}
startEffectMode(callback)
[Deprecated, use getAsyncEffectMode instead]
getAsyncEffectMode()
Returns a instance of the async effect interface
AsyncEffectInterface (documented below).
This interface allows the creation of effects which constantly update the controller by sending data over a single persistent connection, which can be used to replicate the music visualization from the app for example.
The returned interface does not connect to the controller immediately.
An example can be found in examples/async_effect_test.js.
[Deprecated, use AsyncEffectInterface instead]
An instance of this class is obtained by calling
getAsyncEffectMode.
get connected
Boolean property indicating the current connection status.
get/set userData
This property is just an empty object that you can use to pass arbitrary data to the effect function.
connect()
Establish a connection to the controller. The method returns a promise that resolves once the connection has been established.
start(interval_function)
Starts the effect with the supplied function. The
interval_function will be asynchronously called (awaited) forever in a loop, until
stop() is called.
The supplied function should therefore either be declared
async or return a Promise.
It will be called with a reference to the
AsyncEffectInterface.
end()
Stops any remaining effects and closes the connection to the controller.
stop()
Calling this method will stop the execution of the
interval_function at the next async call it performs, stopping the effect.
The connection to the controller will not be severed though - a call to
end() is still neccessary.
delay(milliseconds)
This method is only supposed to be called (awaited) from within the
interval_function.
Calling this method, will delay execution of the effect function for the given amount of time.
All the color setting methods
function essentially the same as their counterparts on the
Control class, with the key difference that they do not take a callback argument and that they should only be called (awaited) from within the
interval_function.
static scan(timeout)
This static method can be used for convenience when the list of clients does not need to be stored within the
Discovery instance and when the callback parameter is not needed.
constructor()
Creates a new instance of the Discovery Mode. This does not perform the actual scan yet.
scan(timeout, callback)
Broadcasts a discovery packet to the network and then waits
timeout milliseconds for a reply from the controllers. The devices are returned in an array of objects like this:
{
address: "<ip address>",
id: "<12 character ID>",
model: "<Model number>"
}
get clients
Contains the list of clients returned in the last call to
scan().
get scanned
Boolean value indicating if
scan() has already been called on this instance.
All methods in this class can be chained together.
constructor()
addColor(red, green blue)
Appends the specified color to the list of colors in the effect.
addColorList(list)
Appends multiple colors at once. The list needs to have the format
[ [r1, g1, b1], [r2, g2, b2], ...]
setTransitionType(type)
Set the type of the transition to be either
fade,
jump, or
strobe.
This utility class simplifies the timing within the effect function of the
AsyncEffectInterface.
constructor(parent)
Creates and binds the helper to an instance of an
AsyncEffectInterface.
start()
Sets the current time as the start time of the effect.
isStarted()
Returns true if the start time was set.
delayRemaining(milliseconds)
Delays the effect is such a way that the next command will be called the given amount of time from the start of the effect. This also sets the start time to the current time.
seven_color_cross_fade
red_gradual_change
green_gradual_change
blue_gradual_change
yellow_gradual_change
cyan_gradual_change
purple_gradual_change
white_gradual_change
red_green_cross_fade
red_blue_cross_fade
green_blue_cross_fade
seven_color_strobe_flash
red_strobe_flash
green_strobe_flash
blue_stobe_flash
yellow_strobe_flash
cyan_strobe_flash
purple_strobe_flash
white_strobe_flash
seven_color_jumping
https://github.com/jangxx/node-magichome/wiki/Understanding-the-ack-parameter
https://github.com/jangxx/node-magichome/wiki/Understanding-the-ack-parameter