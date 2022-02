Magic Globals

Similar to Magic Constants in PHP. Useful for debugging.

Usage

require ( 'magic-globals' ) console .log(__filename) console .log(__file) console .log(__line) console .log(__fili) console .log(__ext) console .log(__base) console .log(__func) console .log(__dirname)

Credits

These sources have helped to create this module by sharing their code:

Alternatives

These are alternative projects which can yield achieve a similar result:

License

(The MIT License) Copyright (c) 2015 Gavin Engel <gavin@engel.com>