Version 2.0.0 of Magepack released, with greater performance results and easier usage!
Magepack is a bold attempt in making Magento 2 frontend as fast as never before. It builds on experiences gained with Advanced JavaScript bundling guide and Baler to provide the best of both worlds - ease of use and superior performance.
* All data gathered on clean Magento 2 with sample data installed.
Here are the requirements for Magepack to work:
mixins.js module patched (patch provided and explained here).
jquery.cookie module shim (patch provided and explained here).
Install with npm:
npm install -g magepack
Install with yarn:
yarn global add magepack
Usage: magepack [generate|bundle] <options...>
Options:
-v, --version Output the current version.
-h, --help Show this command summary.
Commands:
generate [options] Generate optimization configuration based on given page URLs.
bundle [options] Bundle JavaScript files using given configuration file.
First step is to run the generation against the existing, working shop. You can do it on any machine with access to the target shop, even your own computer. The goal here is to collect all of the RequireJS dependencies needed for a certain type of page layout. Currently, following bundles are prepared:
cms containing modules needed by CMS pages.
category containing modules needed by category pages.
product containing modules needed by product pages.
checkout containing modules needed by cart and checkout pages.
In addition, there is the
common bundle created by extracting all modules needed by each of above and loaded on every page.
magepack generate --cms-url="{{CMS_PAGE_URL}}" --category-url="{{CATEGORY_PAGE_URL}}" --product-url="{{PRODUCT_PAGE_URL}}"
There are 3 required options you need to pass:
--cms-url - URL to one of CMS pages (e.g. homepage).
--category-url - URL to one of category pages.
--product-url - URL to one of product pages.
Note: By default, Magepack will use given product page, add this product to the cart and visit both cart and checkout pages to collect dependencies. To avoid this, use the
--skip-checkout option.
Running the above command will generate
magepack.config.js file, where you can find each of the prepared bundles with the list of modules that will be included in them.
Once you have generated bundler configuration, the next step would be to trigger the actual optimization after static content deploy stage has finished by running the following in shop root directory:
magepack bundle
This command will iterate over each deployed locale (excluding Magento/blank) and prepare bundles for each of them.
There are multiple optional params you can set:
-c, --config - defining the configuration file path, in case you have multiple configuration files (e.g multiple themes with individual configuration files)
-g, --glob - defining where to look for locales to bundle.
-s, --sourcemap - enables sourcemap generation for bundled js.
-m, --minify - overrides Magento 2 JS minification setting, minifying the bundle using Terser (used by default if Magento 2 JS minification is enabled).
It is possible to enable sourcemaps for bundled JS files, using the
-s, --sourcemap flag with
magepack bundle command. However, there are couple of caveats:
-m, --minify flag exists to minify the resulting bundle using Terser.
Once you made sure Magepack Magento module is installed, what is left is to enable it via admin panel under Stores->Configuration->Advanced->Developer or CLI:
bin/magento config:set dev/js/enable_magepack_js_bundling 1
and clearing the cache:
bin/magento cache:clean
Now the shop should be way faster then before 🚀 You can (and should) even enable all Magento's performance optimizations (except JavaScript bundling of course) for even better results.
Here are our tests results, testing homepage on local development environment with clean Magento 2.3.4, sample data, all caches enabled and following optimizations:
Merge JavaScript Files -
Yes.
Enable JavaScript Bundling -
No.
Minify JavaScript Files -
Yes.
Move JS code to the bottom of the page -
Yes.
Merge CSS Files -
Yes.
Minify CSS Files -
Yes.
Use CSS critical path -
Yes.
Minify Html -
Yes.
Please note that Baler does not currently support Magento's JavaScript merging and minification.
Before rising an issue please follow below guidelines:
--debug or
-d flag that makes Magepack output more information about the ongoing process which should make debugging easier.
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
This project is licensed under the OSL-3.0 license - see the LICENSE.md file for details