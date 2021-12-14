openbase logo
mage-engine

by MageStudio
3.16.2 (see all)

Mage is a 3D Game Engine, built on top of THREE.js. It features Unity-like scripting, AMMO.js powered physics workers, an Infernojs powered UI and a clean API. Under (very) active development.

Readme

Mage

Mage is a game engine built on top of THREEJS. It features all you need to create fully interactive 3D application that can be distributed via web, desktop or mobile.

Documentation

Development

The engine is under heavy development. The best way to stay up to date with changes, new features and bug fixes is to join the Discord server.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2015 - 2018 by Marco Stagni and contributors.

Some rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright
  notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above
  copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following
  disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided
  with the distribution.

* The names of the contributors may not be used to endorse or
  promote products derived from this software without specific
  prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.

Mage contains third party software in the 'app/vendor' directory: each file/module in this directory is distributed under its original license.

