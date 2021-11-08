Madge is a developer tool for generating a visual graph of your module dependencies, finding circular dependencies, and giving you other useful info. Joel Kemp's awesome dependency-tree is used for extracting the dependency tree.
Graph generated from madge's own code and dependencies.
A graph with circular dependencies. Blue has dependencies, green has no dependencies, and red has circular dependencies.
npm -g install madge
Graphviz is only required if you want to generate visual graphs (e.g. in SVG or DOT format).
brew install graphviz || port install graphviz
apt-get install graphviz
pathis a single file or directory, or an array of files/directories to read. A predefined tree can also be passed in as an object.
configis optional and should be the configuration to use.
Returns a
Promiseresolved with the Madge instance object.
Returns an
Objectwith all dependencies.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.obj());
});
Returns an
Objectof warnings.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.warnings());
});
Returns an
Arrayof all modules that have circular dependencies.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.circular());
});
Returns an
Objectwith only circular dependencies.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.circularGraph());
});
Returns an
Arrayof all modules that depend on a given module.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.depends('lib/log.js'));
});
Return an
Arrayof all modules that no one is depending on.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.orphans());
});
Return an
Arrayof all modules that have no dependencies.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js').then((res) => {
console.log(res.leaves());
});
Returns a
Promiseresolved with a DOT representation of the module dependency graph. Set
circularOnlyto only include circular dependencies.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js')
.then((res) => res.dot())
.then((output) => {
console.log(output);
});
Write the graph as an image to the given image path. Set
circularOnlyto only include circular dependencies. The image format to use is determined from the file extension. Returns a
Promiseresolved with a full path to the written image.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js')
.then((res) => res.image('path/to/image.svg'))
.then((writtenImagePath) => {
console.log('Image written to ' + writtenImagePath);
});
Return a
Promiseresolved with the XML SVG representation of the dependency graph as a
Buffer.
const madge = require('madge');
madge('path/to/app.js')
.then((res) => res.svg())
.then((output) => {
console.log(output.toString());
});
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
baseDir
|String
|null
|Base directory to use instead of the default
includeNpm
|Boolean
|false
|If shallow NPM modules should be included
fileExtensions
|Array
|['js']
|Valid file extensions used to find files in directories
excludeRegExp
|Array
|false
|An array of RegExp for excluding modules
requireConfig
|String
|null
|RequireJS config for resolving aliased modules
webpackConfig
|String
|null
|Webpack config for resolving aliased modules
tsConfig
|String|Object
|null
|TypeScript config for resolving aliased modules - Either a path to a tsconfig file or an object containing the config
layout
|String
|dot
|Layout to use in the graph
rankdir
|String
|LR
|Sets the direction of the graph layout
fontName
|String
|Arial
|Font name to use in the graph
fontSize
|String
|14px
|Font size to use in the graph
backgroundColor
|String
|#000000
|Background color for the graph
nodeShape
|String
|box
|A string specifying the shape of a node in the graph
nodeStyle
|String
|rounded
|A string specifying the style of a node in the graph
nodeColor
|String
|#c6c5fe
|Default node color to use in the graph
noDependencyColor
|String
|#cfffac
|Color to use for nodes with no dependencies
cyclicNodeColor
|String
|#ff6c60
|Color to use for circular dependencies
edgeColor
|String
|#757575
|Edge color to use in the graph
graphVizOptions
|Object
|false
|Custom Graphviz options
graphVizPath
|String
|null
|Custom Graphviz path
detectiveOptions
|Object
|false
|Custom
detective options for dependency-tree and precinct
dependencyFilter
|Function
|false
|Function called with a dependency filepath (exclude substree by returning false)
You can use configuration file either in
.madgerc in your project or home folder or directly in
package.json. Look here for alternative locations for the file.
.madgerc
{
"fontSize": "10px",
"graphVizOptions": {
"G": {
"rankdir": "LR"
}
}
}
package.json
{
"name": "foo",
"version": "0.0.1",
...
"madge": {
"fontSize": "10px",
"graphVizOptions": {
"G": {
"rankdir": "LR"
}
}
}
}
List dependencies from a single file
madge path/src/app.js
List dependencies from multiple files
madge path/src/foo.js path/src/bar.js
List dependencies from all *.js files found in a directory
madge path/src
List dependencies from multiple directories
madge path/src/foo path/src/bar
List dependencies from all .js and .jsx files found in a directory
madge --extensions js,jsx path/src
Finding circular dependencies
madge --circular path/src/app.js
Show modules that depends on a given module
madge --depends wheels.js path/src/app.js
Show modules that no one is depending on
madge --orphans path/src/
Show modules that have no dependencies
madge --leaves path/src/
Excluding modules
madge --exclude '^(foo|bar)\.js$' path/src/app.js
Save graph as a SVG image (requires Graphviz)
madge --image graph.svg path/src/app.js
Save graph with only circular dependencies
madge --circular --image graph.svg path/src/app.js
Save graph as a DOT file for further processing (requires Graphviz)
madge --dot path/src/app.js > graph.gv
Using pipe to transform tree (this example will uppercase all paths)
madge --json path/src/app.js | tr '[a-z]' '[A-Z]' | madge --stdin
To enable debugging output if you encounter problems, run madge with the
--debugoption then throw the result in a gist when creating issues on GitHub.
madge --debug path/src/app.js
npm install
npm test
It could happen that the files you're not seeing have been skipped due to errors or that they can't be resolved. Run madge with the
--warning option to see skipped files. If you need even more info run with the
--debug option.
Madge uses dependency-tree which uses filing-cabinet to resolve modules. However it requires configurations for each file type (js/jsx) and (ts/tsx). So provide both
webpackConfig and
tsConfig options to madge.
Only one syntax is used by default. You can use both though if you're willing to take the degraded performance. Put this in your madge config to enable mixed imports.
For ES6 + CommonJS:
{
"detectiveOptions": {
"es6": {
"mixedImports": true
}
}
}
For TypeScript + CommonJS:
{
"detectiveOptions": {
"ts": {
"mixedImports": true
}
}
}
import type statements in ES6 + Flow?
Put this in your madge config.
{
"detectiveOptions": {
"es6": {
"skipTypeImports": true
}
}
}
import in type annotations in TypeScript?
Put this in your madge config.
{
"detectiveOptions": {
"ts": {
"skipTypeImports": true
}
}
}
Ensure you have this in your
.tsconfig file.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"allowJs": true
}
}
Ensure you have installed Graphviz. If you're running Windows, note that Graphviz is not added to the
PATH variable during install. You should add the folder of
gvpr.exe (typically
%Graphviz_folder%/bin) to the
PATH variable manually.
Homebrew doesn't include GTS by default. Fix this by doing:
brew uninstall graphviz
brew install gts
brew install graphviz
Try running madge with a different layout, here's a list of the ones you can try:
dot "hierarchical" or layered drawings of directed graphs. This is the default tool to use if edges have directionality.
neato "spring model'' layouts. This is the default tool to use if the graph is not too large (about 100 nodes) and you don't know anything else about it. Neato attempts to minimize a global energy function, which is equivalent to statistical multi-dimensional scaling.
fdp "spring model'' layouts similar to those of neato, but does this by reducing forces rather than working with energy.
sfdp multiscale version of fdp for the layout of large graphs.
twopi radial layouts, after Graham Wills 97. Nodes are placed on concentric circles depending their distance from a given root node.
circo circular layout, after Six and Tollis 99, Kauffman and Wiese 02. This is suitable for certain diagrams of multiple cyclic structures, such as certain telecommunications networks.
MIT License