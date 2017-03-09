openbase logo
msm

mad-science-modules

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.1.0

Delightful npm packages that make you say "wow, didn't know that was possible!"

Deprecated!
Package was renamed to 'awesome-mad-science'. See https://npmjs.com/package/awesome-mad-science

Readme

Awesome Mad Science Awesome

Delightful npm packages that make you say "wow, didn't know that was possible!" PRs welcome!

peer-to-peer

  • peerwiki - all of wikipedia on bittorrent
  • simple-peer - send video/voice/data p2p in the browser (with webrtc)
  • torrent-docker - realtime boot of remote docker images over bittorrent
  • torrent-mount - mount a torrent as a filesystem
  • webtorrent - streaming torrent client for node & the browser

browserify

  • brfs - turn fs.readFileSync() calls into inlined static assets
  • browser field spec - replace certain files/modules when a module is bundled for the browser
  • browserify - use require() in the browser
  • glslify - npm modules compiled into WebGL shaders
  • webworkify - composable web workers for browserify

files

  • file-type - detect file content types by checking their magic numbers
  • fuse4js - write filesystem driver in js

geometry

hardware

  • cylon - command robots, devices, and more from node

images

  • indico.io - facial emotion recognition and facial feature extraction
  • trackingjs - computer vision on the web

sound

  • doppler - detect motion with the doppler effect using only the microphone and speakers
  • speak.js - text-to-speech on the web

streams

text

  • diff - show text differences
  • franc - detect the language of text
  • indico.io - political sentiment analysis
  • node-tesseract - A simple wrapper for the Tesseract OCR package
  • normit - Google translate text & speak it
  • ocrad.js - OCR in Javascript via Emscripten
  • pullquoter - pull interesting quotes out of an article
  • sbd - split text into sentences
  • sentiment - basic sentiment analysis

terminal

  • minimist - simple argument parser
  • progress - create a simple terminal progress bar
  • terminal-menu - create retro terminal menus
  • vantage.js - CLI + SSH + REPL for Node
  • cash - Cross-platform Linux commands in pure ES6

virtual machines

  • jsemu - A list of emulators written in the JavaScript
  • jslinux - x86 emulator for running Linux, written in JavaScript
  • jvm - java virtual machine in pure node.js
  • doppio - actively updated jvm in node.js, written in TypeScript

misc

  • bell.js - real-time anomalies detection for periodic time series.
  • bitcoinjs-lib - bitcoin client for node & the browser
  • fastparallel - zero overhead parallel function calls
  • google-distance - calculate travel distance between two locations on earth using Google Maps' API
  • qr-image - generate QR codes

meta-programming

  • notevil - javascript javascript interpreter, useful for running untrusted code safely.

mad scientists (people)

License

CC0

To the extent possible under law, Feross Aboukhadijeh has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work.

