mad(1) is a markdown driven manual page viewer,
this makes manuals easier to write, reuse, and
read.
For a newer / actively maintained thing check out tldr.
Usage: mad <file>
Options:
-U, --update-self update mad(1) itself
-u, --update update remote mad-pages
-v, --version output cpm version
-h, --help output this help information
-l, --list list mad-pages
Install
mad(1) and its associated mad page.
$ make install
Uninstall both
mad(1) and the associated mad page.
$ make uninstall
Via npm:
$ npm install -g mad
I love man pages, however they are annoying to write by hand,
and often converted from markdown anyway.
mad(1) is effectively
the same idea, but write your manuals in markdown like you would anyway,
re-use them in your github readmes, wikis, or use markdown to HTML conversion
tools.
mad(1) pipes to
less(1) so you get the same paging / searching
goodness that you expect from
man(1).
mad-pages is a collection of
useful mad pages such as language operator precedence tables, http status
codes, mime type tables etc. Use
mad --update to install/re-install them.
Use the MAD_PATH environment variable to control
where
mad(1) will look for a manual page.
The ".md" extension may be omitted.
For example:
MAD_PATH="/usr/share/mad:share/mad"
The following paths will always be searched:
- .
- /usr/local/share/mad
- /usr/share/mad
By default
mad(1) installs and sources
/usr/local/etc/mad.conf for its formatting. You may edit this file directly, or if you're scared of overwriting it
when updating
mad(1) you can copy this file to something like
~/mad.conf and
export MAD_CONFIG=~/mad.conf.
heading: 1m
code: 90m
strong: 1m
em: 4m
Jade manual: