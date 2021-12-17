Extend
classprototype in style 😎
Base class for exposing external API to extend the class prototype in a more declarative way.
class Foo {}
module.exports = Foo
Someone can extend it follows.
const Foo = require('./Foo')
Foo.prototype.greet = function () {
return 'Hello!'
}
// or add getter as follow
Object.defineProperty(Foo.prototype, 'username', {
get: function () {
return 'virk'
},
})
import { Macroable } from 'macroable'
class Foo extends Macroable {}
Foo.macros = {}
Foo.getters = {}
export default Foo
import Foo from './Foo'
Foo.macro('greet', function () {
return 'Hello!'
})
Foo.getter('username', function () {
return 'virk'
})
You can see the API is simpler and less verbose. However, there are couple of extra benefits of using Macroable.
Singleton getters are evaluated only once and then cached value is returned.
Foo.getter('baseUrl', function () {
return lazilyEvaluateAndReturnUrl()
}, true) 👈
Using the
hydrate method, you can remove macros and getters added on a given class.
Foo.macro('greet', function (name) {
return `Hello ${name}!`
})
Foo.getter('username', function () {
return 'virk'
})
Foo.hydrate() 👈
Foo.greet // undefined
Foo.username // undefined