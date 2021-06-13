Sometimes, writing code for JavaScript getters and setters can get repetitive. Macro decorators allow you to DRY up your code by creating a decorator that can duplicate a getter/setter's functionality in multiple places!
Using NPM:
npm install macro-decorators
Using Yarn:
yarn add macro-decorators
You can import the
macro decorator from
macro-decorators and use it to
define macros:
import macro from 'macro-decorators';
function fullNameMacro() {
return macro({
get() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
},
set(obj, key, value) {
let [firstName, lastName] = value.split(' ');
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
},
});
}
class User {
firstName;
lastName;
@fullNameMacro fullName;
}
class Admin {
firstName;
lastName;
@fullNameMacro fullName;
}
let captainMarvel = new User();
captainMarvel.fullName = 'Carol Danvers';
console.log(captainMarvel.firstName); // 'Carol'
console.log(captainMarvel.lastName); // 'Danvers'
console.log(captainMarvel.fullName); // 'Carol Danvers'
You can also create dynamic macros which accept parameters, to make them more reusable and composable:
import macro, { filter, reads } from 'macro-decorators';
function percent(dividendName, divisorName) {
return macro(function() {
let divisor = this[divisorName];
if (!divisor) {
return null;
}
return (this[dividendName] / divisor) * 100;
});
}
function formattedPercent(percentPropertyName) {
return macro(function() {
let value = this[percentPropertyName];
if (!value) {
return '--';
}
value = value.toFixed(2);
return `${value}%`;
});
}
class TestResultComponent {
testResults = [];
@filter('testResults', result => !result.finished)
errorBuilds;
@filter('testResults', result => result.finished && !result.succeeded))
failedBuilds;
@filter('testResults', result => result.finished && result.succeeded))
passedBuilds;
@reads('testResults.length') numberOfBuilds;
@reads('errorBuilds.length') numberOfErrorBuilds;
@reads('failedBuilds.length') numberOfFailedBuilds;
@reads('passedBuilds.length') numberOfPassedBuilds;
@percent('numberOfErrorBuilds', 'numberOfBuilds') percentOfErrorBuilds;
@percent('numberOfFailedBuilds', 'numberOfBuilds') percentOfFailedBuilds;
@percent('numberOfPassedBuilds', 'numberOfBuilds') percentOfPassedBuilds;
@formattedPercent('percentOfErrorBuilds') formattedPercentOfErrorBuilds;
@formattedPercent('percentOfFailedBuilds') formattedPercentOfFailedBuilds;
@formattedPercent('percentOfPassedBuilds') formattedPercentOfPassedBuilds;
}
The
macro-decorators library also ships with a number of predefined macros,
including the
@filter and
Built in macros that receive a key to a different property as an argument can also receive a path of keys separated by periods:
import { reads } from 'macro-decorators';
class Person {
friends = [];
@reads('friends.length') numFriends;
}
Paths can be any length, but can only consist of string based property keys separated by periods. They cannot be dynamic.
macro-decorators is built using TypeScript, and is compatible with both the
TypeScript and Babel Legacy stage 1 decorators transforms. This is following the
recommendation
of the decorators proposal champions.
The decorators spec is still changing and not finalized at all, but this library
intends to provide an upgrade path for the
@macro decorator and all of the
macros defined in it. This plan will be finalized when the decorators proposal
is at least stage 3 and beginning to see wide adoption. Ideally, it will:
Whether or not these goals will be technically feasible will depend on the final spec and its implementation.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.